Abitbol

Abitbol is a small Javascript library that provides consistent/easy to use classes for Node.js and web browsers. It is heavily inspired by Armin Ronacher's Classy library, but extends its possibilities.

Features:

Simple inheritance

Consistent this (always points to the current instance)

(always points to the current instance) Annotations

Computed properties automatically generated from getters and setters

Simple way to call a super class method

Simple way to declare static properties

Handful mixin

Exemple class definition:

var Vehicle = Class.$extend({ __init__ : function ( color ) { this .color = color; this .speed = 0 ; }, move : function ( speed ) { this .speed = speed; }, stop : function ( ) { this .speed = 0 ; } });

The classiest javascript class library of the world

-- George Abitbol

Documentation

Changelog