Readme

Abitbol

Build Status NPM Version License Dependencies Dev Dependencies Greenkeeper badge

Abitbol is a small Javascript library that provides consistent/easy to use classes for Node.js and web browsers. It is heavily inspired by Armin Ronacher's Classy library, but extends its possibilities.

Features:

  • Simple inheritance
  • Consistent this (always points to the current instance)
  • Annotations
  • Computed properties automatically generated from getters and setters
  • Simple way to call a super class method
  • Simple way to declare static properties
  • Handful mixin

Exemple class definition:

var Vehicle = Class.$extend({

    __init__: function(color) {
        this.color = color;
        this.speed = 0;
    },

    move: function(speed) {
        this.speed = speed;
    },

    stop: function() {
        this.speed = 0;
    }

});

George Abitbol

The classiest javascript class library of the world
-- George Abitbol

Documentation

Changelog

  • 2.0.1: Optimization of special properties detection (@jbghoul, #23)
  • 2.0.0: New pre/post build hooks that allows to implement new patterns on Abitbol Classes.
  • 1.2.0: Support static method/properties in mixin
  • 1.1.1: Updates doc and README
  • 1.1.0: Adds ES2015 support in the annotation parser
  • 1.0.4: Updates dependencies
  • 1.0.3: Allows computed properties' accessors and mutators to be monkey-patched.
  • 1.0.2: Do not wrap methods when it is not necessary.
  • 1.0.1: Fixes context issue with nested method calls.
  • 1.0.0: Computed properties generated from accessors and mutators (get/set), annotations, proper this.
  • 0.1.0: Equivalent to Classy (except Class.$classyVersion, Class.$withData(), Class.$noConflict() that are not implemented).

