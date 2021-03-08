Abitbol
Abitbol is a small Javascript library that provides consistent/easy to use
classes for Node.js and web browsers. It is heavily inspired by Armin
Ronacher's Classy library, but extends its possibilities.
Features:
- Simple inheritance
- Consistent
this (always points to the current instance)
- Annotations
- Computed properties automatically generated from getters and setters
- Simple way to call a super class method
- Simple way to declare static properties
- Handful mixin
Exemple class definition:
var Vehicle = Class.$extend({
__init__: function(color) {
this.color = color;
this.speed = 0;
},
move: function(speed) {
this.speed = speed;
},
stop: function() {
this.speed = 0;
}
});
The classiest javascript class library of the world
-- George Abitbol
Documentation
Changelog
- 2.0.1: Optimization of special properties detection (@jbghoul, #23)
- 2.0.0: New pre/post build hooks that allows to implement new patterns on
Abitbol Classes.
- 1.2.0: Support static method/properties in mixin
- 1.1.1: Updates doc and README
- 1.1.0: Adds ES2015 support in the annotation parser
- 1.0.4: Updates dependencies
- 1.0.3: Allows computed properties' accessors and mutators to be
monkey-patched.
- 1.0.2: Do not wrap methods when it is not necessary.
- 1.0.1: Fixes context issue with nested method calls.
- 1.0.0: Computed properties generated from accessors and mutators
(get/set), annotations, proper
this.
- 0.1.0: Equivalent to Classy (except
Class.$classyVersion,
Class.$withData(),
Class.$noConflict() that are not implemented).