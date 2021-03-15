openbase logo
abell

by abelljs
0.10.3

a Static-Site-Generator for JavaScript Developers. Build fast, vanilla websites in the syntax you almost already know. [In alpha] 🌀

Downloads/wk

310

310

GitHub Stars

294

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Cover of Abell

https://abelljs.org


a JavaScript based static-site-generator to help you create JSON, Markdown, or static-data based websites with minimal setup in a syntax you almost already know. Built on top of abelljs/abell-renderer

Documentation: https://abelljs.org

📖   Create Abell Project

npx create-abell-app my-blog
cd my-blog
npm run dev

Check out https://abelljs.org for complete documentation.

🚀   Syntax Example

{{
  const a = 'Hello';
  const b = ', World 🌻';
}}

<html>
  <body>
    I can render JavaScript! Look: {{ a + b.toUpperCase() }}
  </body>
</html>

This code outputs:

I can render JavaScript! Look: Hello, WORLD 🌻

🕐 Changelog

Changelogs are maintained in CHANGELOG.md

🤗 Local Installation & Contributing

Fork abelljs/abell, Then follow these commands

git clone https://github.com/:github-username/abell # Get a copy of the codebase in your codebase
cd abell
npm install # Installs all the dependencies
npm link # This command will add the current directory to global packages.
cd examples/main # Directory `examples` has sample abell projects.
abell build # command to build project or
abell serve # command to start dev server.

We would love to have contributions! The contributing guidelines along with local setup guide is mentioned in CONTRIBUTING.md

💙 Related Repositories

If you want to know the status and get updates you can follow me on Twitter @saurabhcodes

