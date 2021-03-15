



https://abelljs.org



a JavaScript based static-site-generator to help you create JSON, Markdown, or static-data based websites with minimal setup in a syntax you almost already know. Built on top of abelljs/abell-renderer

Documentation: https://abelljs.org

📖 Create Abell Project

npx create-abell-app my-blog cd my-blog npm run dev

Check out https://abelljs.org for complete documentation.

🚀 Syntax Example

{{ const a = 'Hello'; const b = ', World 🌻'; }} <html> <body> I can render JavaScript! Look: {{ a + b.toUpperCase() }} </body> </html>

This code outputs:

I can render JavaScript! Look: Hello, WORLD 🌻

🕐 Changelog

Changelogs are maintained in CHANGELOG.md

🤗 Local Installation & Contributing

Fork abelljs/abell, Then follow these commands

git clone https://github.com/:github-username/abell cd abell npm install npm link cd examples/main abell build abell serve

We would love to have contributions! The contributing guidelines along with local setup guide is mentioned in CONTRIBUTING.md

💙 Related Repositories

abelljs/abell-website: Code of Documentation website of Abell (https://abelljs.org)

abelljs/abell-renderer: Low-level API that deals with rendering of .abell files.

If you want to know the status and get updates you can follow me on Twitter @saurabhcodes