a JavaScript based static-site-generator to help you create JSON, Markdown, or static-data based websites with minimal setup in a syntax you almost already know. Built on top of abelljs/abell-renderer
Documentation: https://abelljs.org
npx create-abell-app my-blog
cd my-blog
npm run dev
Check out https://abelljs.org for complete documentation.
{{
const a = 'Hello';
const b = ', World 🌻';
}}
<html>
<body>
I can render JavaScript! Look: {{ a + b.toUpperCase() }}
</body>
</html>
This code outputs:
I can render JavaScript! Look: Hello, WORLD 🌻
Changelogs are maintained in CHANGELOG.md
Fork abelljs/abell, Then follow these commands
git clone https://github.com/:github-username/abell # Get a copy of the codebase in your codebase
cd abell
npm install # Installs all the dependencies
npm link # This command will add the current directory to global packages.
cd examples/main # Directory `examples` has sample abell projects.
abell build # command to build project or
abell serve # command to start dev server.
We would love to have contributions! The contributing guidelines along with local setup guide is mentioned in CONTRIBUTING.md
.abell files.
If you want to know the status and get updates you can follow me on Twitter @saurabhcodes