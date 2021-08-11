openbase logo
abecms

by abecms
5.8.0 (see all)

The lightning fast CMS

106

GitHub Stars

165

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

14

Dependencies

68

License

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

The version 5 is here ! See The roadmap

Develop Branch Build Status Build status Scrutinizer Quality Score Package Quality Coverage Status Dependency Status Latest Stable Version

License Total Downloads

AbeCMS

AbeCMS is your new CMS with revolutionary self-descriptive templates

When creating blogs becomes as easy as 1-2-3. AbeCMS is an API first + static site generator with a great back-office for users.

For agencies: Go 12X faster than with Wordpress or Drupal to create websites and blogs For devs: A js full stack framework for js full stack devs with extensibility and efficiency in mind

  • Markup your html templates with specific tags, and your back-office is ready to go: It's time to contribute for your users!
  • Add a complete workflow of validation and permissions with ease, using the state of the art oAuth2 stack.
  • Deploy automagically to Surge, AWS S3, Github.io, or any web server via SFTP
  • Create multi-languages, multi-locales, complex web structures in no time
  • Add plugins like abe-algolia, abe-elasticsearch... or create your own with just js skill

From template abification to publication example

Goals

  • Being the easiest CMS on the planet for the developpers by providing 1 clear api stack to rule them all and using a html markup usable by non-devs to create a full website:
    • Develop your HTML templates with hot reload and see changes in real time
    • Develop your plugins with hot reload and see also changes in real time
    • Directory-based URLs. Create directories and subdirectories in AbeCMS, the URL page will be expressed from its spot on the filesystem.
    • Focus on your HTML integration, dynamizing it becomes a breeze with AbeCMS
  • Being the easiest CMS on the planet for the users by using hyper clean pages and A REAL wysiwyg editor fast and easy to use:
    • One Dashboard for your analytics
    • One Manager page for listing and searching all your posts
    • One editor with a REAL wysiwyg of your post
    • One page for managing your users and their authorizations
    • THAT'S ALL !
  • Being content focused (the C in CMS):
    • Data are created as JSON documents
    • An API-first Server to serve your documents as json
    • Or a static website generator
    • Or both !

Why use AbeCMS instead of other CMS or Static Site Generators ?

  • Designed for users
  • A real Wysiwyg Editor
  • A real workflow and authorization engine based on oAuth2
  • Auto-generation of the back-office editor based on your markup
  • Live editing on each part of your site during development dramatically increasing the dev speed
  • A strong separation of data and templates making the reuse of data a breeze
  • A API-first REST server: You create html pages and can consume data for your mobile, emails or whatever

Some sites built with AbeCMS

If you want us to add your sites, submit a PR of this README.

Recipes, plugins, blogs

We have created recipes which are how-to's on specific subjects. If you wan't us to add your recipes, just send us a PR of this README:

Recipes

Plugins

blogs

Demo

Deploy your own Abe demo on Heroku

Deploy

Getting started

Install

$ npm install -g abecms

Usage

  1. abe init : It launches a wizard to help you create your website
  2. cd my-website
  3. abe serve -i : launch your website (by default on port 3000)

See the documentation below for details

Complete documentation

First steps

Template designer references

Template cms admin

Template plugin developer

Support / Contributing

coming soon

Develop

To launch the Abe server from source :

ROOT=/you/absolute/path/to/an/abe/website node src/tasks/nodemon.js

To launch the Abe command line from source (ie. launch the init command):

./node_modules/.bin/babel-node --presets @babel/preset-env src/index.js init

Roadmap

See the complete roadmap

