AbeCMS
AbeCMS is your new CMS with revolutionary self-descriptive templates
When creating blogs becomes as easy as 1-2-3. AbeCMS is an API first + static site generator with a great back-office for users.
For agencies: Go 12X faster than with Wordpress or Drupal to create websites and blogs
For devs: A js full stack framework for js full stack devs with extensibility and efficiency in mind
- Markup your html templates with specific tags, and your back-office is ready to go: It's time to contribute for your users!
- Add a complete workflow of validation and permissions with ease, using the state of the art oAuth2 stack.
- Deploy automagically to Surge, AWS S3, Github.io, or any web server via SFTP
- Create multi-languages, multi-locales, complex web structures in no time
- Add plugins like abe-algolia, abe-elasticsearch... or create your own with just js skill
Goals
- Being the easiest CMS on the planet for the developpers by providing 1 clear api stack to rule them all and using a html markup usable by non-devs to create a full website:
- Develop your HTML templates with hot reload and see changes in real time
- Develop your plugins with hot reload and see also changes in real time
- Directory-based URLs. Create directories and subdirectories in AbeCMS, the URL page will be expressed from its spot on the filesystem.
- Focus on your HTML integration, dynamizing it becomes a breeze with AbeCMS
- Being the easiest CMS on the planet for the users by using hyper clean pages and A REAL wysiwyg editor fast and easy to use:
- One Dashboard for your analytics
- One Manager page for listing and searching all your posts
- One editor with a REAL wysiwyg of your post
- One page for managing your users and their authorizations
- THAT'S ALL !
- Being content focused (the C in CMS):
- Data are created as JSON documents
- An API-first Server to serve your documents as json
- Or a static website generator
- Or both !
Why use AbeCMS instead of other CMS or Static Site Generators ?
- Designed for users
- A real Wysiwyg Editor
- A real workflow and authorization engine based on oAuth2
- Auto-generation of the back-office editor based on your markup
- Live editing on each part of your site during development dramatically increasing the dev speed
- A strong separation of data and templates making the reuse of data a breeze
- A API-first REST server: You create html pages and can consume data for your mobile, emails or whatever
Some sites built with AbeCMS
Recipes, plugins, blogs
Recipes
Plugins
blogs
Demo
Getting started
Install
$ npm install -g abecms
Usage
-
abe init : It launches a wizard to help you create your website
-
cd my-website
-
abe serve -i : launch your website (by default on port 3000)
See the documentation below for details
Complete documentation
First steps
Template designer references
Template cms admin
Template plugin developer
Support / Contributing
Develop
To launch the Abe server from source :
ROOT=/you/absolute/path/to/an/abe/website node src/tasks/nodemon.js
To launch the Abe command line from source (ie. launch the init command):
./node_modules/.bin/babel-node --presets @babel/preset-env src/index.js init
Roadmap
See the complete roadmap