abci

by tendermint
5.0.1 (see all)

Javascript ABCI libraries

Documentation
155

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

js-abci

ABCI server for Node.js. Supports Tendermint version 0.33+.

Usage

npm install abci

Requires Node.js v10.9+

let createServer = require('abci')

let server = createServer({
  info (request) {
    console.log('got info request', request)
    return { ... }
  }

  // implement any ABCI method handlers here
})
server.listen(26658)

let server = createServer(app)

Returns a net.Server that accepts ABCI connections from a Tendermint node.

app should be an object with ABCI method handler functions. Each handler receives one request argument, and can return the response value or a Promise which resolves to the response value. cb responds to the ABCI request with either the error or response value.

Supported ABCI methods are:

echo
flush
info
setOption
initChain
query
beginBlock
checkTx
deliverTx
endBlock
commit

