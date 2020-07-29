ABCI server for Node.js. Supports Tendermint version 0.33+.

Usage

npm install abci

Requires Node.js v10.9+

let createServer = require ( 'abci' ) let server = createServer({ info (request) { console .log( 'got info request' , request) return { ... } } }) server.listen( 26658 )

let server = createServer(app)

Returns a net.Server that accepts ABCI connections from a Tendermint node.

app should be an object with ABCI method handler functions. Each handler receives one request argument, and can return the response value or a Promise which resolves to the response value. cb responds to the ABCI request with either the error or response value.

Supported ABCI methods are: