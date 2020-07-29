ABCI server for Node.js. Supports Tendermint version 0.33+.
npm install abci
Requires Node.js v10.9+
let createServer = require('abci')
let server = createServer({
info (request) {
console.log('got info request', request)
return { ... }
}
// implement any ABCI method handlers here
})
server.listen(26658)
let server = createServer(app)
Returns a
net.Server that accepts ABCI connections from a Tendermint node.
app should be an object with ABCI method handler functions. Each handler receives one
request argument, and can return the response value or a
Promise which resolves to the response value.
cb responds to the ABCI request with either the error or
response value.
Supported ABCI methods are:
echo
flush
info
setOption
initChain
query
beginBlock
checkTx
deliverTx
endBlock
commit