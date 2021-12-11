$ npm install --save-dev gulp-rev
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Type:
string
Default:
"rev-manifest.json"
Manifest file path.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Override the
base of the manifest file.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Override the
cwd (current working directory) of the manifest file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Merge existing manifest file.
Type:
object
Default:
JSON
An object with
parse and
stringify methods. This can be used to provide a
custom transformer instead of the default
JSON for the manifest file.
Original file paths are stored at
file.revOrigPath. This could come in handy for things like rewriting references to the assets.
The hash of each rev'd file is stored at
file.revHash. You can use this for customizing the file renaming, or for building different manifest formats.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
// by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
// so we need to set it explicitly:
return gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // copy original assets to build dir
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')) // write rev'd assets to build dir
.pipe(rev.manifest())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets')); // write manifest to build dir
});
An asset manifest, mapping the original paths to the revisioned paths, will be written to
build/assets/rev-manifest.json:
{
"css/unicorn.css": "css/unicorn-d41d8cd98f.css",
"js/unicorn.js": "js/unicorn-273c2cin3f.js"
}
By default,
rev-manifest.json will be replaced as a whole. To merge with an existing manifest, pass
merge: true and the output destination (as
base) to
rev.manifest():
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
// by default, gulp would pick `assets/css` as the base,
// so we need to set it explicitly:
return gulp.src(['assets/css/*.css', 'assets/js/*.js'], {base: 'assets'})
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'))
.pipe(rev.manifest({
base: 'build/assets',
merge: true // merge with the existing manifest (if one exists)
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/assets'));
});
You can optionally call
rev.manifest('manifest.json') to give it a different path or filename.
gulp-concat
Because of the way
gulp-concat handles file paths, you may need to set
cwd and
path manually on your
gulp-concat instance to get everything to work correctly:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(concat({path: 'bundle.js', cwd: ''}))
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
This plugin does not support streaming. If you have files from a streaming source, such as browserify, you should use gulp-buffer before
gulp-rev in your pipeline:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var buffer = require('gulp-buffer');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return browserify('src/index.js')
.bundle({debug: true})
.pipe(source('index.min.js'))
.pipe(buffer())
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
});
For more info on how to integrate gulp-rev into your app, have a look at the integration guide.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus