RAML-based automated testing tool
Abao is a command-line tool for testing API documentation written in RAML format against its back-end implementation. With Abao, you can easily plug your API documentation into a Continuous Integration (CI) system (e.g., Travis, Jenkins) and have API documentation up-to-date, all the time. Abao uses Mocha for judging if a particular API response is valid or not.
This version of the software only supports the RAML-0.8 specification.
Install stable version of full package globally.
$ npm install -g abao
A trimmed down version (without developer dependencies) can be installed for production usage.
$ npm install --only=prod -g abao
Install latest development version in GitHub branch
$ npm install -g github:cybertk/abao
If you get an
EACCES error, see
this
NPM documentation.
For general usage, an API endpoint (i.e., web service to be tested) must be specified; this can be done implicitly or explicitly, with the latter having priority. If the RAML file to be tested provides a baseUri property, the API endpoint is implicitly set to that value.
$ abao api.raml
To explicitly specify the API endpoint, use the
--server argument.
$ abao api.raml --server http://localhost:8080
Abao validates the HTTP response body against
schema defined in RAML.
No response body will be returned if the corresponding RAML
schema is missing.
However, the response status code can always be verified, regardless.
Abao can be configured to use hookfiles to do basic setup/teardown between
each validation (specified with the
--hookfiles flag). Hookfiles can be
written in either JavaScript or CoffeeScript, and must import the hook methods.
NOTE: CoffeeScript files must use file extension
.coffee.
Requests are identified by their name, which is derived from the structure of
the RAML. You can print a list of the generated names with the
--names flag.
The RAML file used in the examples below can be found here.
Get Names:
$ abao machines-single_get.raml --names
GET /machines -> 200
Abao can generate a hookfile to help validate more than just the response code for each path.
$ ABAO_HOME="/path/to/node_modules/abao"
$ TEMPLATE="${ABAO_HOME}/templates/hookfile.js"
$ abao machines-single_get.raml --generate-hooks --template="${TEMPLATE}" > test_machines_hooks.js
Then edit the JavaScript hookfile
test_machines_hooks.js created in the
previous step to add request parameters and response validation logic.
var
hooks = require('hooks'),
assert = require('chai').assert;
hooks.before('GET /machines -> 200', function (test, done) {
test.request.query = {
color: 'red'
};
done();
});
hooks.after('GET /machines -> 200', function (test, done) {
machine = test.response.body[0];
console.log(machine.name);
done();
});
Alternately, write the same hookfile in CoffeeScript named
test_machines_hooks.coffee:
{before, after} = require 'hooks'
{assert} = require 'chai'
before 'GET /machines -> 200', (test, done) ->
test.request.query =
color: 'red'
done()
after 'GET /machines -> 200', (test, done) ->
machine = test.response.body[0]
console.log machine.name
done()
Run validation with JavaScript hookfile (from above):
$ abao machines-single_get.raml --hookfiles=test_machines_hooks.js
You can also specify what tests Abao should skip:
var
hooks = require('hooks');
hooks.skip('DELETE /machines/{machineId} -> 204');
Abao supports callbacks for intro and outro (coda) of all tests, as well as before/after each test:
{beforeAll, beforeEach, afterEach, afterAll} = require 'hooks'
beforeAll (done) ->
# runs one-time setup before all tests (intro)
done()
beforeEach (done) ->
# runs generic setup before any test-specific 'before()`
done()
afterEach (done) ->
# runs generic teardown after any test-specific 'after()'
done()
afterAll (done) ->
# do one-time teardown after all tests (coda)
done()
If
beforeEach,
afterEach,
before and
after are called multiple times,
the callbacks are executed serially in the order they were called.
Abao provides hook to allow the content of the response to be checked within the test:
{test} = require 'hooks'
{assert} = require 'chai'
test 'GET /machines -> 200', (response, body, done) ->
assert.deepEqual JSON.parse(body), ['machine1', 'machine2']
assert.equal headers['content-type'], 'application/json; charset=utf-8'
return done()
server - Server address, provided by command line option or parsed from
RAML
baseUri.
path - API endpoint path, parsed from RAML.
method - HTTP method, parsed from RAML request method (e.g.,
get).
params - URI parameters, parsed from RAML request
uriParameters [default:
{}].
query - Object containing querystring values to be appended to the
path.
Parsed from RAML
queryParameters section [default:
{}].
headers - HTTP headers, parsed from RAML
headers [default:
{}].
body - Entity body for POST, PUT, and PATCH requests. Must be a
JSON-serializable object. Parsed from RAML
example [default:
{}].
status - Expected HTTP response code, parsed from RAML response status.
schema - Expected schema of HTTP response body, parsed from RAML response
schema.
headers - Object containing HTTP response headers from server [default:
{}].
body - HTTP response body (JSON-format) from server [default:
null].
Usage:
abao </path/to/raml> [OPTIONS]
Example:
abao api.raml --server http://api.example.com
Options passed to Mocha:
--grep, -g Only run tests matching <pattern> [string]
--invert, -i Invert --grep matches [boolean]
--reporter, -R Specify reporter to use [string] [default: "spec"]
--timeout, -t Set test case timeout in milliseconds [number] [default: 2000]
Options:
--generate-hooks Output hooks generated from template file and exit [boolean]
--header, -h Add header to include in each request. Header must be in
KEY:VALUE format (e.g., "-h Accept:application/json").
Reuse option to add multiple headers [string]
--hookfiles, -f Specify pattern to match files with before/after hooks for
running tests [string]
--hooks-only, -H Run test only if defined either before or after hooks
[boolean]
--names, -n List names of requests and exit [boolean]
--reporters Display available reporters and exit [boolean]
--schemas Specify pattern to match schema files to be loaded for use
as JSON refs [string]
--server Specify API endpoint to use. The RAML-specified baseUri
value will be used if not provided [string]
--sorted Sorts requests in a sensible way so that objects are not
modified before they are created.
Order: CONNECT, OPTIONS, POST, GET, HEAD, PUT, PATCH,
DELETE, TRACE. [boolean]
--template Specify template file to use for generating hooks [string]
--help Show usage information and exit [boolean]
--version Show version number and exit [boolean]
$ npm test
Abao is always looking for new ideas to make the codebase useful. If you think of something that would make life easier, please submit an issue.
$ npm issues abao