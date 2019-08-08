The Abacus usage metering and aggregation service.
Abacus provides usage metering and aggregation for Cloud Foundry (CF) services. It is implemented as a set of REST micro-services that collect usage data, apply metering formulas, and aggregate usage at several levels within a Cloud Foundry organization.
Abacus is implemented in Node.js and the different micro-services can run as CF apps.
This diagram shows the main Abacus services and their role in the processing of usage data. It also shows the services you can deploy around Abacus to integrate it into your Cloud platform.
Abacus provides a REST API allowing Cloud service providers to submit usage data, and a REST API allowing usage dashboards, and billing systems to retrieve usage reports. The Abacus REST API is described in doc/api.md.
For presentations related to CF-Abacus, see the presentations page.
The Abacus FAQ can be found in doc/faq.md.
Abacus requires Node.js >= 8.10.0, Yarn > 1.3.2, MongoDB >= 3.4 and RabbitMQ >= 3.6
cd cf-abacus
# Start local MongoDB and RabbitMQ
docker-compose up
# Bootstrap the build environment
# install the Node.js module dependencies and run the tests
yarn run build
The Abacus apps can also run on your local host in a shell environment outside of Cloud Foundry, like this:
cd cf-abacus
# Start local MongoDB and RabbitMQ
docker-compose up
# Start the Abacus apps
yarn start
# Wait a bit until all the apps have started
# Run the demo script
yarn run demo
# Stop everything
yarn stop
Abacus uses
yarn to fix the versions of a package's dependencies. Fixed dependencies are
persisted in
yarn.lock file which is located at the same directory where
package.json file
exists.
Updating dependencies
cd cf-abacus
# Generates the yarn.lock files
bin/update-dependencies
cd cf-abacus/lib/<module>
# Delete existing dependencies
rm -rf node_modules/
# Delete existing lock file
rm yarn.lock
# Install/Update dependency/cies in package.json file either manually or via yarn
yarn add <dependency>
# Add dependency
yarn install
cd cf-abacus
# Start local MongoDB and RabbitMQ
docker-compose up
# Run eslint on the Abacus modules
yarn run lint
# Run the tests
yarn test
For a list of all available tests check doc/tests.md.
Check our wiki on how to deploy Abacus to Cloud Foundry.
The Abacus source tree is organized as follows:
bin/ - Start, stop, demo and cf push scripts
demo/ - Demo apps
client - demo program that posts usage and gets a report
doc/ - API documentation
lib/ - Abacus modules
metering/ - Metering services
collector - receives and collects service usage data
meter - applies metering formulas to usage data
aggregation/ - Aggregation services
accumulator - accumulates usage over time and applies
pricing to accumulated usage
aggregator - aggregates usage within an organization and applies
pricing to aggregated usage
reporting - returns usage reports
cf/ - CF platform integration
applications - collects CF app usage data
renewer - carries over usage from previous month
services - collects CF service usage data
broker - provisions Abacus service instances
dashboard - provides UI to define and manage the resource provider plans
config/ - Usage formula and pricing configuration
utils/ - Utility modules used by the above
plugins/ - Plugins for provisioning and account services
extensions/ - Extension healthcheck and housekeeper apps
test/ - Tests
integration/ - Integration tests which may depend on local MongoDB or RabbitMQ
scenario/ - End-to-end scenarios using a fully deployed system
performance/ - Load tests, which require a pre-deployed system
dependency/ - Tests against remote systems (ones that Abacus depends on) and verify that their API contracts have not changed
tools/ - Build tools
etc/ - Misc build scripts
As shown in the above Layout section, Abacus consists of a number of Node.js modules under the lib directory.
When developing on Abacus you may want to quickly iterate through changes to a single module, and run the tests only for that module rather than rebuilding the whole project each time.
Here are the steps most of us follow when we work on a single module, using the collector module as an example.
First, bootstrap your Abacus development environment:
cd cf-abacus
# Setup the base Node.js tools and dependencies used by the Abacus build
yarn run bootstrap
Then install your module's dependencies as usual with yarn:
cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector
yarn install
At this point your development cycle boils down to:
cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector
# Run ESLint on your code and run the module's unit tests
yarn test
To run the collector app you can do this:
cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector
yarn start
To push the app to your Cloud Foundry instance, do this:
cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector
yarn run cfpush
Finally, to rebuild everything once you're happy with your module:
cd cf-abacus
# Important to do at this point as the next step does a git clean
git add <your changes>
# Does a git clean to make sure the build starts fresh
yarn run clean
# Build and unit test all the modules
yarn run build
# Or to run what our Travis-CI build runs, including integration tests
yarn run cibuild