The Abacus usage metering and aggregation service.

Overview

Abacus provides usage metering and aggregation for Cloud Foundry (CF) services. It is implemented as a set of REST micro-services that collect usage data, apply metering formulas, and aggregate usage at several levels within a Cloud Foundry organization.

Abacus is implemented in Node.js and the different micro-services can run as CF apps.

This diagram shows the main Abacus services and their role in the processing of usage data. It also shows the services you can deploy around Abacus to integrate it into your Cloud platform.

Abacus provides a REST API allowing Cloud service providers to submit usage data, and a REST API allowing usage dashboards, and billing systems to retrieve usage reports. The Abacus REST API is described in doc/api.md.

For presentations related to CF-Abacus, see the presentations page.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The Abacus FAQ can be found in doc/faq.md.

Building

Abacus requires Node.js >= 8.10.0, Yarn > 1.3.2, MongoDB >= 3.4 and RabbitMQ >= 3.6

cd cf-abacus docker-compose up yarn run build

Running Abacus on localhost

The Abacus apps can also run on your local host in a shell environment outside of Cloud Foundry, like this:

cd cf-abacus docker-compose up yarn start yarn run demo yarn stop

Dependency management

Abacus uses yarn to fix the versions of a package's dependencies. Fixed dependencies are persisted in yarn.lock file which is located at the same directory where package.json file exists.

Updating dependencies

Automatically Dependencies could be updated automatically for the whole repository by executing the steps bellow. As a result this script will regenerate all lock files.

cd cf-abacus bin/update-dependencies

Manually If you prefer to update dependencies of particular module, it is possible to do it manually with the following steps.

cd cf-abacus/lib/<module> rm -rf node_modules/ rm yarn.lock yarn add <dependency> yarn install

Testing

cd cf-abacus docker-compose up yarn run lint yarn test

For a list of all available tests check doc/tests.md.

Deploying to Cloud Foundry

Check our wiki on how to deploy Abacus to Cloud Foundry.

Layout

The Abacus source tree is organized as follows:

bin/ - Start, stop, demo and cf push scripts demo/ - Demo apps client - demo program that posts usage and gets a report doc/ - API documentation lib/ - Abacus modules metering/ - Metering services collector - receives and collects service usage data meter - applies metering formulas to usage data aggregation/ - Aggregation services accumulator - accumulates usage over time and applies pricing to accumulated usage aggregator - aggregates usage within an organization and applies pricing to aggregated usage reporting - returns usage reports cf/ - CF platform integration applications - collects CF app usage data renewer - carries over usage from previous month services - collects CF service usage data broker - provisions Abacus service instances dashboard - provides UI to define and manage the resource provider plans config/ - Usage formula and pricing configuration utils/ - Utility modules used by the above plugins/ - Plugins for provisioning and account services extensions/ - Extension healthcheck and housekeeper apps test / - Tests integration/ - Integration tests which may depend on local MongoDB or RabbitMQ scenario/ - End-to-end scenarios using a fully deployed system performance/ - Load tests, which require a pre-deployed system dependency/ - Tests against remote systems (ones that Abacus depends on) and verify that their API contracts have not changed tools/ - Build tools etc/ - Misc build scripts

Developing individual Abacus modules

As shown in the above Layout section, Abacus consists of a number of Node.js modules under the lib directory.

When developing on Abacus you may want to quickly iterate through changes to a single module, and run the tests only for that module rather than rebuilding the whole project each time.

Here are the steps most of us follow when we work on a single module, using the collector module as an example.

First, bootstrap your Abacus development environment:

cd cf-abacus yarn run bootstrap

Then install your module's dependencies as usual with yarn:

cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector yarn install

At this point your development cycle boils down to:

cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector yarn test

To run the collector app you can do this:

cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector yarn start

To push the app to your Cloud Foundry instance, do this:

cd cf-abacus/lib/metering/collector yarn run cfpush

Finally, to rebuild everything once you're happy with your module:

cd cf-abacus git add <your changes> yarn run clean yarn run build yarn run cibuild

People

List of all contributors

License

Apache License 2.0