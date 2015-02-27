Abacus

A simple node.js module to count, report, and plot application metrics.

Install

npm install abacus

Usage

var Abacus = require ( 'abacus' ); var config = { statsD : { connection :{ host : 'localhost' , port : 5007 }, metricPrefix : 'apps.abacus.' }, flushFrequency : 60000 , printFrequency : 10000 , resetOnFlush : true , deleteOnFlush : false , printEmpty : true , printOnFlush : false , debug : console .log }; var metrics = new Abacus(config); metrics.increment( 'metricName' ); metrics.increment( 'metricName' , 5 ); metrics.set( 'metricName' , 153 ); metrics.get( 'metricName' ); metrics.printPeriodically( 10000 ); metrics.flushPeriodically( 60000 );

Configuration

You can pass a configuration object directly to abacus on instantiation: new Abacus(config); . See usage example.

StatsD

Abacus can be configured to send its counters to an instance of StatsD. You can configure the StatsD connection as shown in the example.

Logging