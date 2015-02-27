openbase logo
aba

abacus

by Geoff Wagstaff
0.2.4 (see all)

A simple node.js module to count, report and plot application metrics.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

Abacus

A simple node.js module to count, report, and plot application metrics.

Install

npm install abacus

Usage

var Abacus = require('abacus');

var config = {
  statsD: {
    connection:{
      host: 'localhost',
      port: 5007
    },
    // This is the prefix for all metric names sent to statsD / graphite
    metricPrefix: 'apps.abacus.'
  },
  flushFrequency: 60000,
  printFrequency: 10000,
  resetOnFlush: true, // set all values to 0 on flush
  deleteOnFlush: false, // delete all values on flush (will not send 0's)
  printEmpty: true, // whether or not to print empty objects (default false)
  printOnFlush: false, // print the metrics just before flushing them (default false)
  debug: console.log // Prints messages from abacus to STDOUT
};

var metrics = new Abacus(config);

// increment by 1
metrics.increment('metricName');

// increment by 5
metrics.increment('metricName', 5);

// set value of metric
metrics.set('metricName', 153);

// Get value of metric
metrics.get('metricName');

// Print a summary of counters to STDOUT every 10 seconds. This is automatically setup if config.printFrequency is set.
metrics.printPeriodically(10000);

// Periodically flush counters to statsD. This is opposed to sending the counter each time it is changed
// If config.resetOnFlush is false, the counters will be cumulative. Otherwise, they're reset to 0 on each flush.
// This is automatically setup if config.flushFrequency is set.
metrics.flushPeriodically(60000); // in milliseconds. Flush every 60 seconds

Configuration

You can pass a configuration object directly to abacus on instantiation: new Abacus(config);. See usage example.

StatsD

Abacus can be configured to send its counters to an instance of StatsD. You can configure the StatsD connection as shown in the example.

Logging

The debug option allows you to pass in a function that will be invoked each time abacus logs something. If not set, the log will be silently discarded.

