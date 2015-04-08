openbase logo
aba

abaaso

by Jason Mulligan
3.11.12 (see all)

abaaso

abaaso is a modern, lightweight Enterprise class RESTful JavaScript application framework.

Categories

Readme

abaaso

abaaso is a modern, lightweight Enterprise class RESTful JavaScript application framework.

build status

Deprecated!

Notice This project is 'complete', but flawed. Please use keigai, which is a fork refactored toward functional programming!

What is Supported?

All standards compliant browsers and platforms such as Desktops, Tablets, Smartphones, Google TV, and more!

  • Microsoft Internet Explorer 8+ (standards mode)
  • Google Chrome 6+ / Android 2.3+
  • Mozilla FireFox 3.6+
  • Apple Safari 5+ / iPhone / iPod Touch / iPad
  • HTML5 browsers (smart phones, TVs, etc.)
  • AMD loaders (require.js, cujo.js)
  • node.js & npm (npm install abaaso)

Features

  • Automatic RESTful AJAX
  • Application state driven by custom HTTP header
  • Object Oriented Programming
  • Semantic classes & methods
  • abaaso() for DOM queries & sugar
  • Familiar API
  • Evented with a global observer
  • Built on Promises/A+
  • MongoDB for persistent storage (node.js)

Support

If you're having problems, use the support forum at CodersClan.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jason Mulligan
Licensed under the BSD-3 license.

