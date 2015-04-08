abaaso

abaaso is a modern, lightweight Enterprise class RESTful JavaScript application framework.

Notice This project is 'complete', but flawed. Please use keigai, which is a fork refactored toward functional programming!

What is Supported?

All standards compliant browsers and platforms such as Desktops, Tablets, Smartphones, Google TV, and more!

Microsoft Internet Explorer 8+ (standards mode)

Google Chrome 6+ / Android 2.3+

Mozilla FireFox 3.6+

Apple Safari 5+ / iPhone / iPod Touch / iPad

HTML5 browsers (smart phones, TVs, etc.)

AMD loaders (require.js, cujo.js)

node.js & npm (npm install abaaso)

Features

Automatic RESTful AJAX

Application state driven by custom HTTP header

Object Oriented Programming

Semantic classes & methods

abaaso() for DOM queries & sugar

Familiar API

Evented with a global observer

Built on Promises/A+

MongoDB for persistent storage (node.js)

Support

If you're having problems, use the support forum at CodersClan.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jason Mulligan

Licensed under the BSD-3 license.