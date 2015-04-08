abaaso
abaaso is a modern, lightweight Enterprise class RESTful JavaScript application framework.
Deprecated!
Notice This project is 'complete', but flawed. Please use keigai, which is a fork refactored toward functional programming!
What is Supported?
All standards compliant browsers and platforms such as Desktops, Tablets, Smartphones, Google TV, and more!
- Microsoft Internet Explorer 8+ (standards mode)
- Google Chrome 6+ / Android 2.3+
- Mozilla FireFox 3.6+
- Apple Safari 5+ / iPhone / iPod Touch / iPad
- HTML5 browsers (smart phones, TVs, etc.)
- AMD loaders (require.js, cujo.js)
- node.js & npm (npm install abaaso)
Features
- Automatic RESTful AJAX
- Application state driven by custom HTTP header
- Object Oriented Programming
- Semantic classes & methods
- abaaso() for DOM queries & sugar
- Familiar API
- Evented with a global observer
- Built on Promises/A+
- MongoDB for persistent storage (node.js)
Support
If you're having problems, use the support forum at CodersClan.
License
Copyright (c) 2013 Jason Mulligan
Licensed under the BSD-3 license.