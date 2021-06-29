A build tool that integrates webpack's react project best practices configuration.
install
npm i -g a8k
# or
npm i -D a8k
init project
k create [projectName]
start devServer
k dev
start devServer for ssr
k dev -s
build
k build
test
k test
A8k is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:
yarn bootstrap
Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna
yarn lerna:version
Push a release to git and npm will ask for version in interactive mode - using lerna.
yarn lint
boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint
yarn test
boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest