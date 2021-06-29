openbase logo
by zman
2.5.4 (see all)

基于 webpack 最佳实践构建工具https://hxfdarling.github.io/a8k/

licens MIT travis CI

a8k

A build tool that integrates webpack's react project best practices configuration.

docs

Getting Started

install

npm i -g a8k
# or
npm i -D a8k

init project

k create [projectName]

start devServer

k dev

start devServer for ssr

k dev -s

build

k build

test

k test

Development scripts

A8k is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:

yarn bootstrap

Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna

yarn lerna:version

Push a release to git and npm will ask for version in interactive mode - using lerna.

yarn lint

boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint

yarn test

boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest

