a8k

A build tool that integrates webpack's react project best practices configuration.

docs

Getting Started

install

npm i -g a8k npm i -D a8k

init project

k create [projectName]

start devServer

k dev

start devServer for ssr

k dev -s

build

k build

test

k test

Development scripts

A8k is organized as a monorepo using Lerna. Useful scripts include:

yarn bootstrap

Installs package dependencies and links packages together - using lerna

yarn lerna:version

Push a release to git and npm will ask for version in interactive mode - using lerna.

yarn lint

boolean check if code conforms to linting rules - uses remark & eslint

yarn test

boolean check if unit tests all pass - uses jest