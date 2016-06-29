Deprecated in favor of the angular repo: https://github.com/angular/in-memory-web-api
Way out of date and no longer maintained
An in-memory web api for Angular 2 demos and tests.
See usage in the Angular.io Server Communication chapter.
Mostly gulp driven.
The following describes steps for updating from one Angular version to the next
This is essential even when there are no changes of real consequence. Neglecting to synchronize Angular 2 versions triggers typescript definition duplication error messages when compiling your application project.
gulp bump - up the package version number
update
CHANGELOG.MD to record the change
update the dependent version(s) in
package.json
npm install the new package(s) (make sure they really do install!)
npm list --depth=0
consider updating typings, install individually or together:
npm run typings -- install packagename1 packagename2 --ambient --save
NB: Do not add to
npm postinstall as that screws up consumers!
npm run tsc to confirm the project compiles w/o error (sanity check)
-- NO TESTS YET ... BAD --
gulp build
commit and push
npm publish
Fix and validate angular.io docs samples
Add two tags to the release commit with for npmcdn