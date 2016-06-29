Deprecated in favor of the angular repo: https://github.com/angular/in-memory-web-api

Way out of date and no longer maintained

An in-memory web api for Angular 2 demos and tests.

See usage in the Angular.io Server Communication chapter.

To Do

add documentation

add tests (shameful omission!)

Build Instructions

Mostly gulp driven.

The following describes steps for updating from one Angular version to the next

This is essential even when there are no changes of real consequence. Neglecting to synchronize Angular 2 versions triggers typescript definition duplication error messages when compiling your application project.