Authentication API

This package aims to provide a simple authentication system. The goal is to provide a simple authentication system for developers considering building their own.

The project implements OAuth2 standards where applicable.

Requirements

Node.js 14.x

MySQL

Features

A simple browseable API.

OAuth2 Supported grants: implicit , client_credentials , authorization_code and password . OAuth2 discovery document. PKCE. OAuth 2 Token Introspection.

MFA Google Authenticator (TOTP). WebauthN / Yubikeys

A simple, flat, permission model.

Registration, lost password.

Documentation

Check out the Docs folder

The state of this project

If you are thinking of building a new authentication system, and decide to use this project instead, you get a lot of features for free.

The project has been used in production since 2018 and is still actively developed.