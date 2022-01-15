This package aims to provide a simple authentication system. The goal is to provide a simple authentication system for developers considering building their own.
The project implements OAuth2 standards where applicable.
implicit,
client_credentials,
authorization_code
and
password.
Check out the Docs folder
If you are thinking of building a new authentication system, and decide to use this project instead, you get a lot of features for free.
The project has been used in production since 2018 and is still actively developed.