a12n-server

by curveball
0.15.3 (see all)

A ready-to-launch User and Authentication system for those that don't want to build it

Documentation
49

GitHub Stars

304

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

25

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Authentication API

This package aims to provide a simple authentication system. The goal is to provide a simple authentication system for developers considering building their own.

The project implements OAuth2 standards where applicable.

a12n-server home screenshot

Requirements

  • Node.js 14.x
  • MySQL

Features

  • A simple browseable API.
  • OAuth2
  • MFA
    • Google Authenticator (TOTP).
    • WebauthN / Yubikeys
  • A simple, flat, permission model.
  • Registration, lost password.

Documentation

Check out the Docs folder

The state of this project

If you are thinking of building a new authentication system, and decide to use this project instead, you get a lot of features for free.

The project has been used in production since 2018 and is still actively developed.

