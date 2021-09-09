A tiny script (less than 0.6Kb gzipped) to build accessible content toggles. You can try the live demo which also acts as a documentation.
a11y-toggle uses relatively modern JavaScript API (namely
reduce,
addEventListener, etc.) therefore will not work in Internet Explorer 8 and below. All the other browsers, including mobile ones should work fine.
npm install --save a11y-toggle
bower install a11y-toggle
Mocha and expect.js are used to run browser tests.
npm test
The example page is deployed through GitHub Pages.
npm run deploy