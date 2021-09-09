A11y Toggle

A tiny script (less than 0.6Kb gzipped) to build accessible content toggles. You can try the live demo which also acts as a documentation.

a11y-toggle uses relatively modern JavaScript API (namely reduce , addEventListener , etc.) therefore will not work in Internet Explorer 8 and below. All the other browsers, including mobile ones should work fine.

Install

npm install --save a11y-toggle

bower install a11y-toggle

Tests

Mocha and expect.js are used to run browser tests.

npm test

Deploy example

The example page is deployed through GitHub Pages.