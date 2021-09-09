openbase logo
a11y-toggle

by edenspiekermann
2.1.0

A tiny script for accessible content toggles.

477

GitHub Stars

309

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

A11y Toggle

A tiny script (less than 0.6Kb gzipped) to build accessible content toggles. You can try the live demo which also acts as a documentation.

a11y-toggle uses relatively modern JavaScript API (namely reduce, addEventListener, etc.) therefore will not work in Internet Explorer 8 and below. All the other browsers, including mobile ones should work fine.

Install

npm install --save a11y-toggle

bower install a11y-toggle

Tests

Mocha and expect.js are used to run browser tests.

npm test

Deploy example

The example page is deployed through GitHub Pages. 

npm run deploy

