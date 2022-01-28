⚛️ An accessible Emoji component for React applications

Emojis can add a light playfulness to your project but require some specific formatting in order to ensure they are accessible for all users. a11y-react-emoji 's reusable Emoji component helps you do that quickly and painlessly.

How

The Emoji component wraps the provided symbol in a span with a role="img" attribute. If a label is provided, then it is passed as an aria-label to the span. If not, then aria-hidden is set to true .

< span aria-label = "a rocket blasting off" role = "img" > 🚀 </ span > < span aria-hidden = "true" role = "img" > 🤫 </ span >

This follows the pattern recommended by Léonie Watson and used by eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y.

Installation

Add a11y-react-emoji to your project:

npm install --save a11y-react-emoji yarn add a11y-react-emoji

Use

Import Emoji , a default export, from a11y-react-emoji and add it to your code:

... import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji' function HeartFooter ( ) { return ( < footer > Made with {' '} < Emoji symbol = "💕" label = "love" /> {' '} by Sean McPherson </ footer > ) }

The named EmojiProps type interface is also available for import if needed:

import Emoji, { EmojiProps } from 'a11y-react-emoji'

Emoji component

The Emoji component consumes two props: symbol and label . Every other prop is spread to the top-level JSX element, in this case a <span> .

interface Props extends React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement> { label?: string ; symbol: string ; }

Considerations

If you are using a11y-react-emoji with a CSS-in-JS library like styled-components or emotion , keep in mind that all additional props are passed to the JSX element.

Styling an Emoji with styled-components

import styled, { css } from 'styled-components' import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji' const StyledEmoji = styled( ( { isSpinning, ...props } ) => < Emoji { ...props } /> )` font-size: 32px; ${props => props.isSpinning && css` animation: spinning 1s linear infinite; `} `

License

MIT