⚛️ An accessible Emoji component for React applications
Emojis can add a light playfulness to your project but require some specific formatting in order to ensure they are accessible for all users.
a11y-react-emoji's reusable
Emoji component helps you do that quickly and painlessly.
The
Emoji component wraps the provided symbol in a
span with a
role="img" attribute. If a label is provided, then it is passed as an
aria-label to the span. If not, then
aria-hidden is set to
true.
<span aria-label="a rocket blasting off" role="img">🚀</span>
<span aria-hidden="true" role="img">🤫</span>
This follows the pattern recommended by Léonie Watson and used by eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y.
Add
a11y-react-emoji to your project:
npm install --save a11y-react-emoji
# or
yarn add a11y-react-emoji
Import
Emoji, a default export, from
a11y-react-emoji and add it to your code:
...
import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji'
function HeartFooter() {
return (
<footer>
Made with
{' '}
<Emoji symbol="💕" label="love" />
{' '}
by Sean McPherson
</footer>
)
}
The named
EmojiProps type interface is also available for import if needed:
import Emoji, { EmojiProps } from 'a11y-react-emoji'
The
Emoji component consumes two props:
symbol and
label. Every other prop is spread to the top-level JSX element, in this case a
<span>.
interface Props extends React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement> {
label?: string; // optional
symbol: string; // required
}
If you are using
a11y-react-emoji with a CSS-in-JS library like
styled-components or
emotion, keep in mind that all additional props are passed to the JSX element.
styled-components
import styled, { css } from 'styled-components'
import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji'
const StyledEmoji = styled(({ isSpinning, ...props }) => <Emoji {...props} />)`
font-size: 32px;
${props => props.isSpinning && css`
animation: spinning 1s linear infinite;
`}
`