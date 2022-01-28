openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
are

a11y-react-emoji

by Sean McPherson
1.1.3 (see all)

⚛️ An accessible Emoji component for React applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

a11y-react-emoji

npm npm bundle size (minified) npm

⚛️ An accessible Emoji component for React applications

Why?

Emojis can add a light playfulness to your project but require some specific formatting in order to ensure they are accessible for all users. a11y-react-emoji's reusable Emoji component helps you do that quickly and painlessly.

How

The Emoji component wraps the provided symbol in a span with a role="img" attribute. If a label is provided, then it is passed as an aria-label to the span. If not, then aria-hidden is set to true.

<span aria-label="a rocket blasting off" role="img">🚀</span>
<span aria-hidden="true" role="img">🤫</span>

This follows the pattern recommended by Léonie Watson and used by eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y.

Installation

Add a11y-react-emoji to your project:

npm install --save a11y-react-emoji
# or
yarn add a11y-react-emoji

Use

Import Emoji, a default export, from a11y-react-emoji and add it to your code:

...
import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji'

function HeartFooter() {
    return (
        <footer>
            Made with
            {' '}
            <Emoji symbol="💕" label="love" />
            {' '}
            by Sean McPherson
        </footer>
    )
}

The named EmojiProps type interface is also available for import if needed:

import Emoji, { EmojiProps } from 'a11y-react-emoji'

Emoji component

The Emoji component consumes two props: symbol and label. Every other prop is spread to the top-level JSX element, in this case a <span>.

interface Props extends React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLSpanElement> {
    label?: string; // optional
    symbol: string; // required
}

Considerations

If you are using a11y-react-emoji with a CSS-in-JS library like styled-components or emotion, keep in mind that all additional props are passed to the JSX element.

Styling an Emoji with styled-components

import styled, { css } from 'styled-components'
import Emoji from 'a11y-react-emoji'

const StyledEmoji = styled(({ isSpinning, ...props }) => <Emoji {...props} />)`
    font-size: 32px;

    ${props => props.isSpinning && css`
        animation: spinning 1s linear infinite;
    `}
`

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial