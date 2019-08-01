openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
acr

a11y-css-reset

by Mike Engel
1.2.0 (see all)

A small set of global rules to make things accessible and reset default styling

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314

GitHub Stars

255

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

a11y-css-reset

Global CSS rules to improve accessibility in your site and make your life easier

Included are three stylesheets you can include in your sites. One is strictly best practice CSS rules for accessibility, and another is what I consider to be best practices for starting development. The third combines them into a single stylesheet. These are meant to be used with the CSS @import at-rule.

This project is available on npm and unpkg so things should be fast as well as versioned! For more info about versioning, read the examples section of unpkg's website.

Usage

accessibility only

If you just want some CSS rules focused on accessibility, include the a11y stylesheet before any other CSS rules you write. You can see the current ruleset deployed by opening the url for a11y.css;

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Hey y'all</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/a11y.css" />
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Hi 👋</h1>
  </body>
</html>

@import url("https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/a11y.css");

/* more rules here! */
ul {
  list-style-type: disc;
}

reset only

If you just want some CSS rules focused on providing a better out-of-the-box dev experience, include the reset stylesheet before any other CSS rules you write. You can see the current ruleset deployed by opening the url for reset.css;

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Hey y'all</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/reset.css" />
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Hi 👋</h1>
  </body>
</html>

@import url("https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/reset.css");

/* more rules here! */
ul {
  list-style-type: disc;
}

the combo

If you just both the reset and a11y stylesheets, include the combo stylesheet before any other CSS rules you write. You can see the current ruleset deployed by opening the url for combo.css;

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Hey y'all</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/combo.css" />
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="main.css" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Hi 👋</h1>
  </body>
</html>

@import url("https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/combo.css");

/* more rules here! */
ul {
  list-style-type: disc;
}

Via JS

If you are able to include CSS from within your javascript files through something like webpack, this project is also available from npm. Unlike the CSS at-rule, this does not need to come before any other rules. It should be near the top due to the cascading nature of CSS, however.

import "~a11y-css-reset/a11y.css";
import "~a11y-css-reset/reset.css";
import "~a11y-css-reset/combo.css";

Contributing

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Issues and pull requests are welcome!.

This project is pure CSS—no preprocessing, no development environment to setup, nada! Just plain ol' CSS.

License

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Mike Engel
Mike Engel
💬 🐛 💻 👀 🚧 🚇 💡 📖 🤔		 Luke Ehler
Luke Ehler
💻		 Quinten Powell
Quinten Powell
📖		 toastal
toastal
💻		 Mikhail Novikov
Mikhail Novikov
💻		 offirmo
offirmo
🤔 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial