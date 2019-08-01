Global CSS rules to improve accessibility in your site and make your life easier

Included are three stylesheets you can include in your sites. One is strictly best practice CSS rules for accessibility, and another is what I consider to be best practices for starting development. The third combines them into a single stylesheet. These are meant to be used with the CSS @import at-rule.

This project is available on npm and unpkg so things should be fast as well as versioned! For more info about versioning, read the examples section of unpkg's website.

Usage

accessibility only

If you just want some CSS rules focused on accessibility, include the a11y stylesheet before any other CSS rules you write. You can see the current ruleset deployed by opening the url for a11y.css;

< html > < head > < title > Hey y'all </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/a11y.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "main.css" /> </ head > < body > < h1 > Hi 👋 </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

@ import url( "https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/a11y.css" ); ul { list-style-type : disc; }

reset only

If you just want some CSS rules focused on providing a better out-of-the-box dev experience, include the reset stylesheet before any other CSS rules you write. You can see the current ruleset deployed by opening the url for reset.css;

< html > < head > < title > Hey y'all </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/reset.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "main.css" /> </ head > < body > < h1 > Hi 👋 </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

@ import url( "https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/reset.css" ); ul { list-style-type : disc; }

the combo

If you just both the reset and a11y stylesheets, include the combo stylesheet before any other CSS rules you write. You can see the current ruleset deployed by opening the url for combo.css;

< html > < head > < title > Hey y'all </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/combo.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "main.css" /> </ head > < body > < h1 > Hi 👋 </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

@ import url( "https://unpkg.com/a11y-css-reset/combo.css" ); ul { list-style-type : disc; }

Via JS

If you are able to include CSS from within your javascript files through something like webpack, this project is also available from npm. Unlike the CSS at-rule, this does not need to come before any other rules. It should be near the top due to the cascading nature of CSS, however.

import "~a11y-css-reset/a11y.css" ; import "~a11y-css-reset/reset.css" ; import "~a11y-css-reset/combo.css" ;

Contributing

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Issues and pull requests are welcome!.

This project is pure CSS—no preprocessing, no development environment to setup, nada! Just plain ol' CSS.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!