This addon is to allow for accessible route changes inside of your ember application. Currently when you change a route in ember nothing alerts a screen reader that the route has changed. This is very bad and screen reader users hear nothing but silence.
The goal for this addon is to fill the gaps in embers router. Thank you to @patrickfox for the idea!
The basic idea of this addon is to announce the new page title on every route change. This means the page title needs to change on every route. If it's routable, it's different enough to warrant a title change.
I use ember-cli-document-title to help me with manging the title of each route.
ember install a11y-announcer
<RouteAnnouncer/> to your
application.hbs file.
Sometimes you want to push an announcement of some sort to the announcer. To do that you need to inject the announcer service:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class IndexController extends Controller {
@service announcer
@action
announceSomething() {
this.announcer.announce('This is a test', 'assertive');
}
}
Now that the service has been injected you can call the
announce method:
this.announcer.announce('Your Message', 'polite');
It takes two arguments. The first argument is the message that you want to be read off by the screen reader. The second argument is how aggressively the message will be read off. There are three different strings you can pass here:
To change the route has changes message from
${pageTitle} has loaded to
something custom (for example
${pageTitle} has finished loading) you will
need to edit your
Router in
router.js:
var Router = Ember.Router.extend({
location: config.locationType
announcer: Ember.inject.service('announcer'),
init() {
this.super(...arguments);
this.set('announcer.message', 'has finished loading');
}
});
git clone this repository
npm install or
yarn
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.