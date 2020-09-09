A small script (less than 1.6 KB compressed and gzipped) with zero dependencies for creating accessible accordion tabs components. Based on the accessible tabs component by @stowball.

The component is an accordion on smaller screens and switches to a tab view on larger viewports.

Demo

See it in action here.

Installation

Download or clone

Download the latest version or git clone https://github.com/matthiasott/a11y-accordion-tabs.git .

npm

npm install a11y-accordion-tabs --save-dev

Usage

First, include a11y-accordion-tabs.js (or the minified version) in your document:

< script src = "a11y-accordion-tabs.js" async > </ script >

You can write your own styles from scratch or use the CSS file in the docs folder as a starting point and include it in your document, too.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "styles.css" />

The basic HTML structure for the accordion tabs component reads as follows:

< div class = "accordion-tabs js-tabs" > < ul role = "tablist" class = "tabs-tab-list" > < li role = "presentation" > < a href = "#section1" role = "tab" id = "tab1" aria-controls = "section1" aria-selected = "true" class = "tabs-trigger js-tabs-trigger" > Section 1 </ a > </ li > < li role = "presentation" > < a href = "#section2" role = "tab" id = "tab2" aria-controls = "section2" class = "tabs-trigger js-tabs-trigger" > Section 2 </ a > </ li > < li role = "presentation" > < a href = "#section3" role = "tab" id = "tab3" aria-controls = "section3" class = "tabs-trigger js-tabs-trigger" > Section 3 </ a > </ li > </ ul > < section id = "section1" role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "tab1" class = "tabs-panel js-tabs-panel" tabindex = "0" > < div class = "accordion-trigger js-accordion-trigger" aria-controls = "section1" aria-expanded = "true" tabindex = "0" > Section 1 </ div > < div class = "content" aria-hidden = "false" > abc </ div > </ section > < section id = "section2" role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "tab2" class = "tabs-panel js-tabs-panel" > < div class = "accordion-trigger js-accordion-trigger" aria-controls = "section2" aria-expanded = "false" tabindex = "0" > Section 2 </ div > < div class = "content" aria-hidden = "true" > def </ div > </ section > < section id = "section3" role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "tab3" class = "tabs-panel js-tabs-panel" > < div class = "accordion-trigger js-accordion-trigger" aria-controls = "section3" aria-expanded = "false" tabindex = "0" > Section 3 </ div > < div class = "content" aria-hidden = "true" > def </ div > </ section > </ div >

For an advanced version have a look at the demo.

By default, the script looks for all elements with the class js-tabs and turns them into an accordion tabs component automatically. But you can also instantiate the component in your JavaScript like this:

var tabs = document .getElementById( "myTabs" ); new AccordionTabs(tabs);

Options

a11y-accordion-tabs comes with a few options to make the component more flexible. All options can be set via either a data- attribute or a JS property on the second argument of the constructor:

new AccordionTabs(tabs, { breakpoint : 800 , tabsAllowed : true , selectedTab : 2 , startCollapsed : false });

| tabsAllowed | Boolean | true | If tabsAllowed is set to false , the component always stays an accordion | | breakpoint | Number | 640 | Defines the min-width breakpoint where the accordion becomes a tabs component. Make sure to also adjust the CSS accordingly. | | selectedTab | Number | 0 | Sets the tab that is selected on init | | startCollapsed | Boolean | false | Defines if the accordion should be collapsed on startup |

Compatibility

The functions in the script are supported by all modern browsers, including IE10+. If you need support for IE9, you might want to use this polyfill for element.classList .

Changelog

New option startCollapsed : Defines if the accordion should be collapsed on startup

Fix CJS module export – Update dependencies to fix vulnerabilities

Data attributes now follow the W3C naming conventions (no uppercase letters) – Improved default aria-roles in the demo HTML code – Plus / minus symbols instead of chevrons in the demo code

Update documentation

Cleanup example HTML code

Add support for multiple instances

Update README with basic documentation

Breakpoint min-width fix.

Improved ARIA-roles for the accordion state.

First basic version. Still a lot of cleanup to do. Please use with caution!

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Author

Matthias Ott

mail@matthiasott.com

https://matthiasott.com

https://twitter.com/m_ott

Copyright (c) 2017–2020 Matthias Ott