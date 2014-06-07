openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

a-star

by Andrew Kelley
0.2.0 (see all)

Generic A* algorithm for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

a-star

Generic synchronous A* search algorithm.

Usage

var aStar = require('a-star');
// if this is going to take a while you may want to child_process.fork
// and pass the results to the parent process
// see below for options
var path = aStar(options);
console.log(path);

Documentation

aStar(options)

Return Value

Returns an object that looks like this:

{
  status: 'success', // one of ['success', 'noPath', 'timeout']
  path: [startNode, node1, node2, ..., endNode],
  cost: cost, // cost of path
}

If status is:

  • success - a path was found and path is an array of nodes including start and end.
  • noPath - there is no path from start to end. path is the path to the closest node to end that could be found.
  • timeout - no path was found in the allotted time. path is the path to the closest node that could be found in the allotted time.

options accepted

  • start - the start node
  • isEnd - function(node) that returns whether a node is an acceptable end
  • neighbor - function(node) that returns an array of neighbors for a node
  • distance - function(a, b) that returns the distance cost between two nodes
  • heuristic - function(node) that returns a heuristic guess of the cost from node to an end.
  • hash - function(node) that returns a unique string for a node. this is so that we can put nodes in heap and set data structures which are based on plain old JavaScript objects. Defaults to using node.toString.
  • timeout - optional limit to amount of milliseconds to search before returning null.

The data type for nodes is unrestricted.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial