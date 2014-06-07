Generic synchronous A* search algorithm.
var aStar = require('a-star');
// if this is going to take a while you may want to child_process.fork
// and pass the results to the parent process
// see below for options
var path = aStar(options);
console.log(path);
aStar(options)
Returns an object that looks like this:
{
status: 'success', // one of ['success', 'noPath', 'timeout']
path: [startNode, node1, node2, ..., endNode],
cost: cost, // cost of path
}
If
status is:
success - a path was found and
path is an array of nodes including start
and end.
noPath - there is no path from start to end.
path is the path to the
closest node to end that could be found.
timeout - no path was found in the allotted time.
path is the path to
the closest node that could be found in the allotted time.
start - the start node
isEnd - function(node) that returns whether a node is an acceptable end
neighbor - function(node) that returns an array of neighbors for a node
distance - function(a, b) that returns the distance cost between two
nodes
heuristic - function(node) that returns a heuristic guess of the cost
from
node to an end.
hash - function(node) that returns a unique string for a node. this is
so that we can put nodes in heap and set data structures which are based
on plain old JavaScript objects. Defaults to using
node.toString.
timeout - optional limit to amount of milliseconds to search before
returning null.
The data type for nodes is unrestricted.