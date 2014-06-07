Generic synchronous A* search algorithm.

Usage

var aStar = require ( 'a-star' ); var path = aStar(options); console .log(path);

Documentation

aStar(options)

Return Value

Returns an object that looks like this:

{ status : 'success' , path : [startNode, node1, node2, ..., endNode], cost : cost, }

If status is:

success - a path was found and path is an array of nodes including start and end.

- a path was found and is an array of nodes including start and end. noPath - there is no path from start to end. path is the path to the closest node to end that could be found.

- there is no path from start to end. is the path to the closest node to end that could be found. timeout - no path was found in the allotted time. path is the path to the closest node that could be found in the allotted time.

options accepted

start - the start node

- the start node isEnd - function(node) that returns whether a node is an acceptable end

- function(node) that returns whether a node is an acceptable end neighbor - function(node) that returns an array of neighbors for a node

- function(node) that returns an array of neighbors for a node distance - function(a, b) that returns the distance cost between two nodes

- function(a, b) that returns the distance cost between two nodes heuristic - function(node) that returns a heuristic guess of the cost from node to an end.

- function(node) that returns a heuristic guess of the cost from to an end. hash - function(node) that returns a unique string for a node. this is so that we can put nodes in heap and set data structures which are based on plain old JavaScript objects. Defaults to using node.toString .

- function(node) that returns a unique string for a node. this is so that we can put nodes in heap and set data structures which are based on plain old JavaScript objects. Defaults to using . timeout - optional limit to amount of milliseconds to search before returning null.

The data type for nodes is unrestricted.