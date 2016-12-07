Draws a big triangle that covers the entire viewport. Useful for GPGPU or when applying fullscreen postprocessing effects.

If you're wondering why a big triangle and not a big square made from two smaller triangles, there are potentially significant performance advantages in taking the former approach.

Example

var shell = require ( "gl-now" )() var drawTriangle = require ( "a-big-triangle" ) var createShader = require ( "gl-shader" ) var shader shell.on( "gl-init" , function ( ) { shader = createShader(shell.gl, "precision mediump float;\ attribute vec2 position;\ varying vec2 uv;\ void main() {\ uv = position.xy;\ gl_Position = vec4(position.xy, 0.0, 1.0);\ }" , "precision mediump float;\ varying vec2 uv;\ void main() {\ gl_FragColor = vec4(uv, 0, 1);\ }" ) }) shell.on( "gl-render" , function ( ) { shader.bind() drawTriangle(shell.gl) })

Install

npm install a-big-triangle

API

Draws a fullscreen triangle.

gl is a WebGL context

Credits

(c) 2013