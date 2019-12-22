a

Mocking framework + testing framework.

The mocking framework can be used in any JavaScript testing framework.

The testing framework has a short and concise bdd syntax with reusable contexts.

To install:

npm install a

If you want the test framework, install it globally too:

npm install a -g

Mocking

Mocking a function

Partial mock

var original = function ( ) { return 'realValue' ; } var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(original); original = mock; mock.expect().return( 'fake' ); original(); original();

Strict mock

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect().return( 'fake' ); mock(); mock();

Expecting arguments

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue1' ).return( 'fake1' ); mock.expect( 'testValue2' ).return( 'fake2' ); mock( 'testValue1' ); mock( 'testValue2' ); mock(); mock( 'foo' );

Expecting multiple arguments

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'firstArg1' , 'secondArg1' ).return( 'fake1' ); mock.expect( 'firstArg2' , 'secondArg2' ).return( 'fake2' ); mock( 'firstArg1' , 'secondArg1' ); mock( 'firstArg2' , 'secondArg2' ); mock( 'foo' ); mock( 'foo' , 'bar' );

Expecting array

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect([ 'a' , 'b' ]).return( 'fake1' ); mock.expect([ 'a' , 'b' ).return( 'fake2' ); mock.expect([ 'c' , 'd' ).return( 'fake3' ); mock([ 'a' , 'b' ]); mock([ 'a' , 'b' ]); mock([ 'c' , 'd' ]); mock([ 'a' , 'b' ]); mock([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]);

Expecting struct

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); var obj = {}; mock.expect({ a : 1 }).return( 'fake1' ); mock.expect({ a : 2 }).return( 'fake2' ); mock.expect({ a : 2 , b : { c : 'foo' , d : [ 'me' , 'too' ]}}).return( 'fake3' ); mock.expect(obj).return( 'fake4' ); mock.expect({}).return( 'will never happen' ); mock({ a : 'x' }); mock({ a : 1 }); mock({ a : 2 }); mock({ a : 2 , b : { c : 'foo' , d : [ 'me' , 'too' ]}}); mock(obj); mock({});

Repeats

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect().return( 'fake' ).repeat( 2 ); mock(); mock(); mock();

Infinite repeats

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect().return( 'fake' ).repeatAny(); mock(); mock(); mock();

Ignoring a single argument

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.ignore().expect( 'foo' ).return( 'fake1' ); mock( 'ignore me' , 'foo' ); mock();

Ignoring all arguments

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expectAnything().return( 'fake1' ); mock( 'someRandomValue' , 'whatever' ); mock();

Throwing exceptions

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); var error = new Error ( 'invalid operation' ); mock.expect().throw(error); mock.expect().return( 'fake' ); mock(); mock();

Intercepting

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue' ).whenCalled(onCalled).return( 'fake1' ); function onCalled ( arg ) { } mock( 'testValue' ); mock();

Verify (fail)

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue1' ).return( 'fake1' ); mock.expect( 'testValue2' ).return( 'fake2' ); mock( 'testValue1' ); mock.verify();

Verify (success)

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue1' ).return( 'fake1' ); mock.expect( 'testValue2' ).return( 'fake2' ); mock( 'testValue1' ); mock( 'testValue2' ); mock.verify();

returning void (compact syntax)

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue1' ); mock.expect( 'testValue2' ).repeat( 2 ); mock( 'testValue1' ); mock( 'testValue2' ); mock( 'testValue2' ); mock.verify();

..is equivalent to ..

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue1' ).return(); mock.expect( 'testValue2' ).return().repeat( 2 ); mock( 'testValue1' ); mock( 'testValue2' ); mock( 'testValue2' ); mock.verify();

Reset mock

var original = function ( ) { return 'realValue' ; } var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(original); original = mock; mock.expect().return( 'fake' ); mock.reset(); original();

Returning resolved promise

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'foo' ).resolve( 'fake' ); mock( 'foo' ).then( function ( returned ) { });

Returning rejected promise

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'foo' ).reject( 'fake' ); mock( 'foo' ).then( null , function ( returned ) { });

Strict mock - advanced scenario

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); mock.expect( 'testValue' ).ignore().whenCalled(onCalled).return( 'fake1' ); function onCalled ( arg,callback ) { } function foo ( ) { } mock( 'testValue' , foo); mock.verify() mock( 'testValue' ,foo);

Mocking require

expectRequire

var fakeDep = {}; var expectRequire = require ( 'a' ).expectRequire; expectRequire( './realDep' ).return(fakeDep); require ( './realDep' ); require ( './realDep' );

requireMock (compact syntax)

var requireMock = require ( 'a' ).requireMock; var fakeDep = requireMock( './realDep' ); require ( './realDep' ); require ( './realDep' );

..is equivalent to ..

var mock = require ( 'a' ).mock(); var expectRequire = require ( 'a' ).expectRequire; var fakeDep = mock; expectRequire( './realDep' ).return(fakeDep); require ( './realDep' ); require ( './realDep' );

Reset mocks for require

var fakeDep = {}; var expectRequire = require ( 'a' ).expectRequire; expectRequire( './realDep' ).return(fakeDep); expectRequire.reset(); require ( './realDep' );

..is equivalent to ..

var requireMock = require ( 'a' ).requireMock; var fakeDep = requireMock( './realDep' ); requireMock.reset(); require ( './realDep' );

Mocking an object

Partial object mock

function newCustomer ( _name ) { var c = {}; c.getName = function ( ) { return _name; }; return c; } var customer = newCustomer( 'Alfonzo The Real' ); var customerMock = mock(customer); customerMock.getName.expect().return( 'Johnny Fake' ); customer.getName(); customer.getName(); customerMock.verify();

Mocking promises

Mocking resolve

var a = require ( 'a' ); var promise = a.then(); promise.then(success,error); promise.resolve( 'success' ); function success ( arg ) { console .log(arg); } function error ( e ) { }

Mocking resolve (alternative syntax)

var a = require ( 'a' ); var promise = a.then(); promise.then(success,error); promise( 'success' ); function success ( arg ) { console .log(arg); } function error ( e ) { }

Mocking reject

var a = require ( 'a' ); var promise = a.then(); promise.then(success,error); promise.reject( new Error ( 'error' )); function success ( arg ) { } function error ( e ) { console .log(e.stack); }

Mocking reject (alternative syntax)

var a = require ( 'a' ); var promise = a.then(); promise.then(success,error); promise( null , new Error ( 'error' )); function success ( arg ) { } function error ( e ) { console .log(e.stack); }

A test framework

A test framework is a simplistic, magic-free library providing unit-testing facilities with a compact, bdd-style syntax.

In contrast to other bdd-style test frameworks, it doesn't allow nesting suites in each other in order to test the SUT(subject under test) in different states. Instead, the framework relies on folder structure to describe the state. The SUT currently has that folder structure. Suite names are generated based on their filenames. As a result, there will be many small test files without nested test suites instead of a few big test files with nested test suites.

Test setup, the "Arrange-Act" part of suites, is separated from the "Assert" part. This way the same setup can be used across different suites. Test setups can be chained.

Examples below can be found here: https://github.com/alfateam/a_demo

Example

The test runner ( a ) will search for all files named 'when*.js' in the current and sub-directories.

Given the following file structure

demo/ counter.js counter_specs/ new/ increment.js when_incremented.js new.js when_new.js



counter.js

module .exports = function ( ) { var counter = { value : 0 , increment : function ( ) { value++; } }; return counter; }

counter_specs/new.js

function act ( c ) { var createCounter = require ( '../counter' ); c.sut = createCounter(); } module .exports = act;

counter_specs/when_new.js

var c = {}; var when = require ( 'a' ).when; when( './new' , c). it( 'should be an object' ). assertEqual( 'object' , typeof c.sut) it( 'should have value equal to zero' ). assertEqual( 0 , c.sut.value). it( 'should fail just for fun' ). assertFail( 'error message' );

counter_specs/new/increment.js

function act ( c ) { c.sut.increment(); } act.base = '../new' ; module .exports = act;

counter_specs/new/when_incremented.js

var c = {}; var when = require ( 'a' ).when; when( './increment' , c). it( 'should have value equal to 1' ). assertEqual( 1 , c.sut.value);

In demo directory, run a

user @localhost:~/a_demo $ a » counter_specs » new ✓ should be an object ✓ should have value equal to zero ✘ should fail just for fun » counter_specs » new » increment ✓ should have value equal to 1 ========== Summary ============= counter_specs » new ✘ should fail just for fun AssertionError: error message at retval.assertFail (/home/ user /a_demo/node_modules/a/ when /it.js: 14 : 11 ) at Object .test (/home/ user /a_demo/node_modules/a/ when /test_invoker.js: 5 : 3 ) at Object .retval.assertFail (/home/ user /a_demo/node_modules/a/ when /it.js: 13 : 5 ) at Object .<anonymous> (/home/ user /a_demo/counter_specs/when_new.js: 11 : 3 ) at Module._compile (module.js: 449 : 26 ) at Object .Module._extensions..js (module.js: 467 : 10 ) at Module. load (module.js: 356 : 32 ) at Function .Module._load (module.js: 312 : 12 ) at Module.require (module.js: 362 : 17 ) at require (module.js: 378 : 17 ) suites: 2 , passed: 3 , failed: 1

Async test support

Modified act files should look like this:

function act ( c ) { ... return c.sut(c.arguments); }

or

async function act ( c ) { ... await c.sut(c.arguments); }

Test file should look like this:

var when = require ( 'a' ).when; var c = {}; when(c).then( it => { it( '....' ).assertXXXX(); });

Release Notes

2.1.2

2.1.0

short hand syntax for returning promises (sync)

2.0.13

a_mock 1.0.4, implements promise mock which is synchronous

2.0.12

assertOk(falsy) would not throw (#21)

report suites that cannot be loaded as unrunnable (#20)

fix async test result reporting order

2.0.11

README update

2.0.10

disable runtime babel transpiling by default, set A_TEST_BABEL_REGISTER environment variable to enable it.

2.0.9

replace dependency for coloured console output in test runner.

2.0.8

update README

2.0.7

test runner is able to load modules exporting a default function.

2.0.6

test runner reports when a file with tests is not runnable

2.0.5

test runner uses node instead of nodejs

2.0.4

correct reporting of aborted promise mocks

2.0.3

abort Unfulfilled promise mocks after 10secs.

2.0.2

forgotten dependency version

2.0.1

Fix bin section in package.json.

Fix memory leak in the test runner

2.0.0

BREAKING CHANGE: Support async testing.

Tests relying on ability of deferred to resolve synchronously expected to cause problems.

Unfulfilled promises will prevent runner from exiting.

Runner uses babel-runtime which implies strict mode.

1.0.1

ExpectAnything() can be nested - for backwards compatability only.

1.0.0

ExpectAnything() no longer expects only one argument, but arbitary number of arguments. Use ignore() if you want to ignore a single argument.

0.4.8

Executable test runner "when" is deprecated. Use "a" instead.

0.4.7

Inconclusive tests are accounted as failed in exit code.

0.4.6

Fixed memory leak in test runner.

0.4.5

Display stack trace of inconclusive suites.

Use dependency deferred instead of promise.

0.4.4

Introduced promise mocks.

Tests with failing setup are reported as inconclusive.

Bugfix: Test names no longer converted to lowercase.

0.4.3

Can reset expectations on mocks by mock.reset.

Renamed expectRequire.clear to expectRequire.reset. Same goes for for requireMock.

0.4.2

Can clear expectations on require by using expectRequire.clear.

0.4.1

"When" can accept function instead of separate act file. See example in demo repo.

0.4.0

Cleaner output on failed assertions.

0.3.9

Can inherit act by convention. See examples in demo repo.

0.3.8

Cleaner stack trace on mock errors.

0.3.7

Test path can be sent as argument to test runner.

If no path is specified, the test runner will run from current directory.

Example: when c:/devel/foo/testFolder

0.3.6

Exit code is equal to number of failing tests.

0.3.5

Tests files are run in hierarchical order from top to bottom.

0.3.4

Cache was cleared at wrong time. This could lead to overflow when running large amount of tests.

Make sure you update globally (npm update a -g) to get this fix, not only the local dependency.

0.3.3

Error in documentation about structs.

0.3.2

Mocks can be set up to throw.

0.3.1

"when" deletes all cached modules before executing. This ensures tests are isolated.

ignore is alias for expectAnything.

"When" can resolve act by camcelCase convention. If test class is named "whenFoo.js", it will assume "foo.js" is the act.

0.3.0

expectArray is deprecated, use expect instead.

expect now handles structs - equality is acheived when same propertyNames and equal leaf properties.

0.2.9

"When" can resolve act by convention. If test class is named "when_foo.js", it will assume "foo.js" is the act.

Example, given when_foo.js: