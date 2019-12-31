openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wnd

WNdb

by Moos
3.1.2 (see all)

WordNet Database files (previously WNdb)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WNdb has been superceded by wordnet-db. Please update your dependency.

Readme

wordnet-db

NPM version Build Status

A package to install WordNet database files for Node.js modules. Used by wordpos project which is based on natural WordNet module.

Note: This repository was previously name WNdb. Its new name complies with npm naming rules. Although old links will still work, it is recommended to change references to the new name.

Description

This package contains the core DB files of WordNet 3.1 downloaded from WordNet files.

Other "standoff" files may be added in the future.

The purpose of this package is to allow a convenient way to download WordNet files off-line rather than on-demand for node modules that require it.

Installation

  npm install wordnet-db

Package is about 10 MB in size and uncompresses to about 34 MB. The DB file wordnet-db-3.1.tar.gz is unpacked at install time.

Usage

var wndb = require('wordnet-db');
console.log(wndb);
// output:
{ libVersion: '3.1.13',
  version: '3.1',
  path: 'D:\\dev\\wordnet-db\\dict',
  files:
   [ 'data.adj',
     'data.adv',
     'data.noun',
     'data.verb',
     'index.adj',
     'index.adv',
     'index.noun',
     'index.sense',
     'index.verb' ]
}

Properties

wndb.path (string) -- the path to the installed WordNet DB files

wndb.files (array<string>) -- list of file names under the path

wndb.version (string) -- version string of WordNet database file

wndb.libVersion (string) -- version of wordnet-db package

Change log

  • 3.1.14 -- Added libVersion.
  • 3.1.13 -- Remove WN tar.gz from npm package.
  • 3.1.12 -- remove tar dependency.
  • 3.1.11 -- move tar to devDependencies - fix crlf issue. Add pre-publish test for crlf.
  • 3.1.7/8/9/10 -- move tar to devDependencies
  • 3.1.6 -- fix for npm@5 postinstall order issue. Include /dict files and disable postinstall script.
  • 3.1.4 -- Updated with PR #12. Fix npm package.
  • 3.1.2 -- repository renamed to wordnet-db.
  • 3.1.1 -- fixed WNdb tar folder structure.
  • 3.1.0 -- updated to WordNet 3.1 DB.
  • 3.0.1 -- this includes the actual WordNet tar file, which is unpacked at install time. There should be no CRLF issues. Uses build-in 'zlib' package, therefore requires node >= 0.6.
  • 3.0.0 -- includes the uncompressed (text) dict files. On Windows systems, do a git config core.autocrlf false before cloning so that CRLF isn't applied to data files.
  • 3.0.x are pegged to WordNet 3.0 DB.

License

wordnet-db package: Copyright (c) 2012-2020, mooster@42at.com (The MIT License)

See LICENSE file for complete Princeton University WordNet(r) License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial