A package to install WordNet database files for Node.js modules. Used by wordpos project which is based on natural WordNet module.

Note: This repository was previously name WNdb. Its new name complies with npm naming rules. Although old links will still work, it is recommended to change references to the new name.

Description

This package contains the core DB files of WordNet 3.1 downloaded from WordNet files.

Other "standoff" files may be added in the future.

The purpose of this package is to allow a convenient way to download WordNet files off-line rather than on-demand for node modules that require it.

Installation

npm install wordnet-db

Package is about 10 MB in size and uncompresses to about 34 MB. The DB file wordnet-db-3.1.tar.gz is unpacked at install time.

Usage

var wndb = require ( 'wordnet-db' ); console .log(wndb); { libVersion : '3.1.13' , version : '3.1' , path : 'D:\\dev\\wordnet-db\\dict' , files : [ 'data.adj' , 'data.adv' , 'data.noun' , 'data.verb' , 'index.adj' , 'index.adv' , 'index.noun' , 'index.sense' , 'index.verb' ] }

Properties

wndb.path (string) -- the path to the installed WordNet DB files

wndb.files (array<string>) -- list of file names under the path

wndb.version (string) -- version string of WordNet database file

wndb.libVersion (string) -- version of wordnet-db package

Change log

3.1.14 -- Added libVersion .

. 3.1.13 -- Remove WN tar.gz from npm package.

3.1.12 -- remove tar dependency.

dependency. 3.1.11 -- move tar to devDependencies - fix crlf issue. Add pre-publish test for crlf.

to devDependencies - fix crlf issue. Add pre-publish test for crlf. 3.1.7/8/9/10 -- move tar to devDependencies

3.1.6 -- fix for npm@5 postinstall order issue. Include /dict files and disable postinstall script.

3.1.4 -- Updated with PR #12. Fix npm package.

3.1.2 -- repository renamed to wordnet-db.

3.1.1 -- fixed WNdb tar folder structure.

3.1.0 -- updated to WordNet 3.1 DB.

3.0.1 -- this includes the actual WordNet tar file, which is unpacked at install time. There should be no CRLF issues. Uses build-in 'zlib' package, therefore requires node >= 0.6.

3.0.0 -- includes the uncompressed (text) dict files. On Windows systems, do a git config core.autocrlf false before cloning so that CRLF isn't applied to data files.

3.0.x are pegged to WordNet 3.0 DB.

License

wordnet-db package: Copyright (c) 2012-2020, mooster@42at.com (The MIT License)

See LICENSE file for complete Princeton University WordNet(r) License.