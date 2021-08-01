Validator

A client-side JavaScript validation package, based on Laravel 5.2 validation.

Installation

Included as global <script> , copy the Validator.js file inside dist directory to your project directory and reference it in the script tag. Or, you can use NPMCDN to reference it like so, < head > < script src = "public/js/Validator.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/Validator" > </ script > </ head > Using NPM npm install Validator --save const Validator = require ( 'Validator' );

Usage

Basic usage const data = { name : 'John Doe' , company : 'Example Co.' , birthday : '1985-04-16' }; const rules = { name : 'required' , birthday : 'required|date' , company : [ 'required' , 'string' ] }; const v = Validator.make(data, rules); if (v.fails()) { const errors = v.getErrors(); console .log(errors); } getErrors() will return an object containing error field as a key and array of error messages for that field.

Custom Error Messages const messages = { required : 'You forgot the :attr field' , email : ':attr is not valid' , 'receiver.email' : 'The receiver email address is not valid' }; const v = Validator.make(data, rules, messages); if (v.passes()) { }

Custom Name const v = Validator.make(data, rules, messages, { email : 'Email Address' });

Supported Validation Rules

See validation rule usage in Laravel Documentation

accepted

after (date)

alpha

alpha_num

alpha_dash

array

before (date)

between

boolean

confirmed

date

different

digits

digits_between

email

filled

in

integer

ip

json

max

min

not_in

numeric

present

regex

required

required_if

required_unless

required_with

required_with_all

required_without

required_without_all

same

size

string

url

Extending with Custom Validation Rules

The validator can be extended with custom rules

const rules = { id : 'required|mongoid' }; function validateMongoId ( name, value, params ) { let hexadecimal = /^[0-9A-F]+$/i ; return value && hexadecimal.test(value) && value.length === 24 ; } const v = Validator.make(data, rules); v.extend( 'mongoid' , validateMongoId, ':attr is not a valid mongo id' ); if (v.passes()) { }

validator.extend takes three required parameters:

name : the name of the custom rule

: the name of the custom rule callback : called when the rule is checked

: called when the rule is checked validationMessage : error message text on validation failure

The validation callback receives three parameters:

name : the field name being validated value : the given value in the data params : Any parameters, passed after the colon in the rule definition.