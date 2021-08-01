A client-side JavaScript validation package, based on Laravel 5.2 validation.
Included as global
<script>, copy the
Validator.js file inside
dist directory to your project directory
and reference it in the script tag. Or, you can use NPMCDN to reference it like so,
<head>
<script src="public/js/Validator.js"></script>
<!-- or using NPMCDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/Validator"></script>
</head>
Using NPM
npm install Validator --save
const Validator = require('Validator');
Basic usage
const data = {
name: 'John Doe',
company: 'Example Co.',
birthday: '1985-04-16'
};
const rules = {
name: 'required',
// for multiple rules
birthday: 'required|date', // can be a piped string
company: ['required', 'string'] // can be an array of strings
};
const v = Validator.make(data, rules);
if (v.fails()) {
const errors = v.getErrors();
console.log(errors);
}
getErrors() will return an object containing error field as a key and array of error messages for that field.
Custom Error Messages
const messages = {
// custom message for based rules
required: 'You forgot the :attr field',
email: ':attr is not valid',
// custom message for specific rule of attribute
'receiver.email': 'The receiver email address is not valid'
};
const v = Validator.make(data, rules, messages);
if (v.passes()) {
//...
}
Custom Name
const v = Validator.make(data, rules, messages, { email: 'Email Address' });
See validation rule usage in Laravel Documentation
The validator can be extended with custom rules
const rules = {
id: 'required|mongoid'
};
function validateMongoId(name, value, params) {
let hexadecimal = /^[0-9A-F]+$/i;
return value && hexadecimal.test(value) && value.length === 24;
}
const v = Validator.make(data, rules);
v.extend('mongoid', validateMongoId, ':attr is not a valid mongo id');
if (v.passes()) {
//...
}
validator.extend takes three required parameters:
name: the name of the custom rule
callback: called when the rule is checked
validationMessage: error message text on validation failure
The validation callback receives three parameters:
name: the field name being validated
value: the given value in the data
params: Any parameters, passed after the colon in the rule definition.
Params defined ike so:
rulename:min=10,max=15 would be passed in as an array:
['min=10', 'max=15']