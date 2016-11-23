Animation micro library. Vanilla JavaScript, includes a global and UMD. Minified to only 3.8kb. Uses
requestAnimationFrame() if available, falls back to
setTimeout().
Supports all the easings you can find on easings.net, and custom easing functions.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');
TinyAnimate.animateCSS(square, 'marginLeft', 'px', 10, 70, 500, 'easeInOutQuart', function() {
console.log('done!!!111oneone');
});
var square = document.querySelector('.square');
TinyAnimate.animate(70, 10, 1000, function(x) {
square.setAttribute('x', x);
});
define(['TinyAnimate'], function(TinyAnimate) {
var elem = document.querySelector('button.send');
elem.addEventListener('click', function(e) {
TinyAnimate.animate(1, .5, 500, function(opacity) {
square.style.backgroundColor = 'rgba(65, 131, 196, ' + opacity + ')';
});
});
});
TinyAnimate.animate(from, to, duration, update, easing, done)
from (int) — Property value to animate from
to (int) — Property value to animate to
duration (int) — Duration in milliseconds
update (function) — Function to implement updating the DOM, get's called with a value between
from and
to
easing (string | function) — Optional: A string when the easing function is available in
TinyAnimate.easings, or a function with the signature:
function(t, b, c, d) {...}
done (function) — Optional: To be executed when the animation has completed.
TinyAnimate.animateCSS(element, property, unit, from, to, duration, easing, done)
element (HTMLElement) — A dom node
property (string) — Property name, as available in element.style, i.e. 'borderRadius', not 'border-radius'
unit (string) — Property unit, like 'px'
from (int) — Property value to animate from
to (int) — Property value to animate to
duration (int) — Duration in milliseconds
easing (string | function) — Optional: A string when the easing function is available in
TinyAnimate.easings, or a function with the signature:
function(t, b, c, d) {...}
done (function) — Optional: To be executed when the animation has completed.
TinyAnimate.cancel(animation)
animation (object) - Animation object returned from
animate or
animateCSS.
All the easings found at easings.net are supported. I suggest you strip out all the easings you do not use in production to keep the bytes down. If you don't specify an easing, or specify an incorrect easing, the default linear easing will be used.
It's also possible to specify the easing as a function. Read more about creating easing functions manually here and here.
It uses the unprefixed version of
requestAnimationFrame, if available. You can however include a polyfill as well, if
you need to support more browsers. See caniuse.com/requestanimationframe for
more detailed browser support, everthing that needs a prefix will only use
requestAnimationFrame whenever a polyfill
has been included. If
window.requestAnimationFrame is not found,
setTimeout() will be used.
A polyfill for
requestAnimationFrame is included in the project, but you are not required to use it. Choose wisely.
Released under the MIT license.