Chai is a BDD / TDD assertion library for node and the browser that can be delightfully paired with any javascript testing framework.
For more information or to download plugins, view the documentation.
Chai is an assertion library, similar to Node's built-in
assert. It makes testing much easier by giving you lots of assertions you can run against your code.
chai is available on npm. To install it, type:
$ npm install --save-dev chai
You can also use it within the browser; install via npm and use the
chai.js file found within the download. For example:
<script src="./node_modules/chai/chai.js"></script>
Import the library in your code, and then pick one of the styles you'd like to use - either
assert,
expect or
should:
var chai = require('chai');
var assert = chai.assert; // Using Assert style
var expect = chai.expect; // Using Expect style
var should = chai.should(); // Using Should style
require('chai/register-assert'); // Using Assert style
require('chai/register-expect'); // Using Expect style
require('chai/register-should'); // Using Should style
const { assert } = require('chai'); // Using Assert style
const { expect } = require('chai'); // Using Expect style
const { should } = require('chai'); // Using Should style
should(); // Modifies `Object.prototype`
const { expect, use } = require('chai'); // Creates local variables `expect` and `use`; useful for plugin use
import 'chai/register-assert'; // Using Assert style
import 'chai/register-expect'; // Using Expect style
import 'chai/register-should'; // Using Should style
import { assert } from 'chai'; // Using Assert style
import { expect } from 'chai'; // Using Expect style
import { should } from 'chai'; // Using Should style
should(); // Modifies `Object.prototype`
mocha spec.js -r chai/register-assert # Using Assert style
mocha spec.js -r chai/register-expect # Using Expect style
mocha spec.js -r chai/register-should # Using Should style
Read more about these styles in our docs.
Chai offers a robust Plugin architecture for extending Chai's assertions and interfaces.
chai-plugin
browser if your plugin works in the browser as well as Node.js
browser-only if your plugin does not work with Node.js
Error constructor thrown upon an assertion failing.
Thank you very much for considering to contribute!
Please make sure you follow our Code Of Conduct and we also strongly recommend reading our Contributing Guide.
Here are a few issues other contributors frequently ran into when opening pull requests:
chai.js build. We do it once per release.
Please see the full Contributors Graph for our list of contributors.
Feel free to reach out to any of the core contributors with your questions or concerns. We will do our best to respond in a timely manner.