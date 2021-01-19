openbase logo
by Cong Min
2.2.0 (see all)

☁️ 3D TagCloud.js rotating with mouse

Readme

English | 中文

TagCloud

TagCloud.js

npm minsize downloads

It's 3D TagCloud that rolling with the mouse. It's only 6KB in minsize and doesn't depend on other libraries. Examples

Usage

npm

$ npm i -S TagCloud

const TagCloud = require('TagCloud');

const container = '.tagcloud';
const texts = [
    '3D', 'TagCloud', 'JavaScript',
    'CSS3', 'Animation', 'Interactive',
    'Mouse', 'Rolling', 'Sphere',
    '6KB', 'v2.x',
];
const options = {};

TagCloud(container, texts, options);

Browser

<!-- html -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/TagCloud.min.js"></script>

TagCloud(container, texts, options);

Constructor

TagCloud(container, texts, options)

Returns tagcloud instance.

container

Type: String or HTMLElement or Array

Container for constructing a tagcloud.

texts

Type: Array

List of tag text for init.

options

Type: Object

options.radius

Type: Number\ Default: 100\ Unit: px

Rolling radius.

options.maxSpeed

Optional: 'slow', 'normal', 'fast'\ Default: 'normal'

Rolling max speed.

options.initSpeed

Optional: 'slow', 'normal', 'fast'\ Default: 'normal'

Rolling init speed.

options.direction

Type: Number\ Default: 135 (right-bottom)\ Unit: clockwise deg

Rolling init direction, e.g. 0 (top) , 90 (left), 135 (right-bottom) ...

options.keep

Type: Boolean\ Default: true

Whether to keep rolling after mouse out area. Default true (decelerate to rolling init speed, and keep rolling with mouse).

options.containerClass

Type: String\ Default: tagcloud

Css class to be used for the tagcloud container. Default tagcloud

options.itemClass

Type: String\ Default: tagcloud--item

Css class to be used for tagcloud items. Default tagcloud--item

options.useContainerInlineStyles

Type: Boolean\ Default: true

Add inline styles to the tagcloud container which are required for correct view. When this option is disabled you have to add the css by yourself. Default true

options.useItemInlineStyles

Type: Boolean\ Default: true

Add common inline styles to the items which are required for correct view. When this option is disabled you have to add the css by yourself. Default true

Instance

tagcloud.update(texts)

Update tag list.

tagcloud.pause()

Pause the tagcloud animation.

tagcloud.resume()

Resume the tagcloud animation.

tagcloud.destroy()

Destroy the tagcloud instance.

Custom event handler

Use event delegation bind event listener to TagCloud instance root element

The following is an example, click the TagCloud sub-item to jump to Google to search for keywords.

let rootEl = document.querySelector('.content');
rootEl.addEventListener('click', function clickEventHandler(e) {
    if (e.target.className === 'tagcloud--item') {
        window.open(`https://www.google.com/search?q=${e.target.innerText}`, '_blank');
        // your code here
    }
});

License

MIT

