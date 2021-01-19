English | 中文
It's 3D TagCloud that rolling with the mouse. It's only 6KB in minsize and doesn't depend on other libraries. Examples
$ npm i -S TagCloud
const TagCloud = require('TagCloud');
const container = '.tagcloud';
const texts = [
'3D', 'TagCloud', 'JavaScript',
'CSS3', 'Animation', 'Interactive',
'Mouse', 'Rolling', 'Sphere',
'6KB', 'v2.x',
];
const options = {};
TagCloud(container, texts, options);
<!-- html -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/TagCloud.min.js"></script>
TagCloud(container, texts, options);
Returns tagcloud instance.
Type:
String or
HTMLElement or
Array
Container for constructing a tagcloud.
Type:
Array
List of tag text for init.
Type:
Object
Type:
Number\
Default:
100\
Unit:
px
Rolling radius.
Optional:
'slow',
'normal',
'fast'\
Default:
'normal'
Rolling max speed.
Optional:
'slow',
'normal',
'fast'\
Default:
'normal'
Rolling init speed.
Type:
Number\
Default:
135 (right-bottom)\
Unit: clockwise
deg
Rolling init direction, e.g.
0 (top) ,
90 (left),
135 (right-bottom) ...
Type:
Boolean\
Default:
true
Whether to keep rolling after mouse out area. Default
true (decelerate to rolling init speed, and keep rolling with mouse).
Type:
String\
Default:
tagcloud
Css class to be used for the tagcloud container. Default
tagcloud
Type:
String\
Default:
tagcloud--item
Css class to be used for tagcloud items. Default
tagcloud--item
Type:
Boolean\
Default:
true
Add inline styles to the tagcloud container which are required for correct view. When this option is disabled you have to add the css by yourself. Default
true
Type:
Boolean\
Default:
true
Add common inline styles to the items which are required for correct view. When this option is disabled you have to add the css by yourself. Default
true
Update tag list.
Pause the tagcloud animation.
Resume the tagcloud animation.
Destroy the tagcloud instance.
The following is an example, click the TagCloud sub-item to jump to Google to search for keywords.
let rootEl = document.querySelector('.content');
rootEl.addEventListener('click', function clickEventHandler(e) {
if (e.target.className === 'tagcloud--item') {
window.open(`https://www.google.com/search?q=${e.target.innerText}`, '_blank');
// your code here
}
});
MIT