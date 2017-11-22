openbase logo
sen

Sentimental

by Kevin Roth
1.0.1

A sentiment analysis module for node.js

Readme

Build Status

SentiMental - Putting the Mental in Sentimental

Sentiment analysis tool for node.js based on the AFINN-111 wordlist.

Version 1.0 introduces performance improvements making it both the first, and now fastest, AFINN backed Sentiment Analysis tool for node.

Install

$ npm install Sentimental

Features

  • Positivity ranking
  • Negativity ranking
  • Analyze - combines Positivity and Negativity ranking into an aggregate sentiment score

TODO [Russian]

  • Add Porter's stemming support to wordlist

Example

var analyze = require('Sentimental').analyze,
    positivity = require('Sentimental').positivity,
    negativity = require('Sentimental').negativity;

analyze("Hey you worthless scumbag"); //Score: -6, Comparative:-1.5
positivity("This is so cool"); //Score: 1, Comparative:.25
negativity("Hey you worthless scumbag"); //Score: 6, Comparative:1.5
analyze("I am happy"); //Score: 3, Comparative: 1
analyze("I am so happy"); //Score: 6, Comparative: 1.5
analyze("I am extremely happy"); //Score: 12, Comparative: 3
analyze("I am really sad"); //Score: -4, Comparative: -1

Running Tests

To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

$ npm install

then run the tests:

$ make test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Roman K Yudin <r@wobot.co>

Copyright (c) 2012 Kevin M Roth <kevinroth82@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

