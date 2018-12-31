This is an
experimental awesome solution for responsive tables with complex data. It was originally based on Filament Group's experimental repo, but has during the years grown up to be a more complete solution with new features.
http://gergeo.se/RWD-Table-Patterns/
Designed to be used with Bootstrap 3. If you don't want to use bootstrap, just fork the repo and customize it to your needs!
Built with mobile first and progressive enhancement in mind. Also built with love and with the help of a fair amount of coffee.
In browsers without JavaScript, the tables will still be scrollable. I.e. there's still some responsiveness.
You only need to add one JS-file, one CSS-file and some minimal setup to make the tables responsive.
Dependencies: jQuery and Bootstrap 3.
bower install RWD-Table-Patterns
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/rwd-table.min.css">
<head>, or to the bottom of
<body>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/rwd-table.js"></script>
.table to the tables and wrap them in
.table-responsive, as usual when using Bootstrap.
.table-small-font (highly recommended).
.table-striped and
.table-bordered.
<div class="table-responsive">
<table id="example-table" class="table table-small-font table-bordered table-striped">
...
</table>
</div>
You can initalize the table without writing any JavaScript, just like Bootstrap. Just add the attribute
data-pattern="priority-columns" to the
.table-responsive div.
<div class="table-responsive" data-pattern="priority-columns">
...
</div>
<script>
$(function() {
$('.table-responsive').responsiveTable({options});
});
</script>
Options can be passed via data attributes or JavaScript. For data attributes, append the option name to
data- with hyphens instead of camelCase, as in
data-add-focus-btn="".
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|pattern
|string
|'priority-columns'
|
What responsive table pattern to use. For now,
Tips: When initalizing via JavaScript, add
|stickyTableHeader
|boolean
|true
|Makes the table header persistent.
|fixedNavbar
|string
|'.navbar-fixed-top'
|
Is there a fixed navbar? The sticky table header needs to know about it! The option is the selector used to find the navbar. Don't worry about the default value if you don't have a fixed navbar.
Example:
|addDisplayAllBtn
|boolean
|true
|Add 'Display all' button to the toolbar above the table.
|addFocusBtn
|boolean
|true
|Add 'Focus' toggle button to the toolbar above the table.
|focusBtnIcon
|string
|'glyphicon glyphicon-screenshot'
|Icon for the focus btn specified with classes.
|i18n
|object
|{ focus : 'Focus', display : 'Display', displayAll: 'Display all' }
|Used to translate the buttons (only works if you initialize via JavaScript).
data-priority attributes for each
<th>
|Attribute
|Description/Breakpoint
|data-priority="-1"
|Hidden and and not togglable from dropdown
|data-priority="0"
|Hidden per default (but togglable from dropdown)
|data-priority=""
|Always visible and not hideable from dropdown
|data-priority="1"
|Always visible (but hidable from dropdown)
|data-priority="2"
|Visible when (min-width: 480px)
|data-priority="3"
|(min-width: 640px)
|data-priority="4"
|(min-width: 800px)
|data-priority="5"
|(min-width: 960px)
|data-priority="6"
|(min-width: 1120px)
data-responsive-table-toolbar attribute
|Attribute
|Description/Usage
|
data-responsive-table-toolbar="table-id"
|
Designates DOM element as toolbar for table with id of
Default:
A new
There is an update method which you can call when the content in tbody/tfoot has changed. The method will in turn call the private method setupBodyRows() which sets up rows that has not been setup, as well as update the sticky table header (to accommodate for any changes in columns widths).
You can call the method like this:
$('.table-responsive').responsiveTable('update');
or perhaps like this, if you want to select by id:
$('#the_id_to_the_table_responsive_wrapper').responsiveTable('update');
The API is inspired by Bootstrap's programmatic API. If you are curious about how the hell the method call is being done, see the following lines of code: rwd-table.js#L692-L694
For better IE support, you need to have IE classes. Replace
<html> with:
<!--[if lt IE 7 ]> <html class="no-js lt-ie10 lt-ie9 lt-ie8 lt-ie7"> <![endif]-->
<!--[if IE 7 ]> <html class="no-js lt-ie10 lt-ie9 lt-ie8"> <![endif]-->
<!--[if IE 8 ]> <html class="no-js lt-ie10 lt-ie9"> <![endif]-->
<!--[if IE 9 ]> <html class="no-js lt-ie10"> <![endif]-->
<!--[if (gt IE 9)|!(IE)]><!--> <html class="no-js"> <!--<![endif]-->
The
.no-js class is used to determine if the browser does not have JavaScript support or if JavaScript is disabled. The class is not used right now, but you should consider adding it anyway in case a future release has a patch that depends on it.