R2

R2 helps you achieve cross-language layout-friendly websites (including bi-directional text). It looks like this:

#content { float : left; margin-right : 2px ; padding : 1px 2px 3px 4px ; left : 5px ; } .info { text-align : right; } #content { float : right; margin-left : 2px ; padding : 1px 4px 3px 2px ; right : 5px ; } .info { text-align : left; }

Install it

$ [sudo] npm install R2 -g

Use it as a CLI

Print to stdout

$ r2 input .css

Print to output file

$ r2 input .css output .css

Print to output file without compression

$ r2 input .css output .css --no-compress

Read from output of another command

$ lessc input .less | r2 > output.css

Require it as a Node module

var output = require ( 'R2' ).swap(css)

Test It

$ npm test

Caution

R2 will only work as good as what you give it, therefore inline-styles embedded in your HTML will not converted, and therefore may cause unexpected results. However inline-styles apart from R2 is still a bad idea, and you should avoid it anyway in favor of separating content from presentation.

Happy layout Swapping!