r2

R2

by Dustin Diaz
1.4.3 (see all)

a CSS LTR ∞ RTL converter for i18 friendly layouts

Overview

Downloads/wk

761

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

R2 build status NPM version

R2 helps you achieve cross-language layout-friendly websites (including bi-directional text). It looks like this:

/* before */
#content {
  float: left;
  margin-right: 2px;
  padding: 1px 2px 3px 4px;
  left: 5px;
}
.info {
  text-align: right;
}

/* after */
#content {
  float: right;
  margin-left: 2px;
  padding: 1px 4px 3px 2px;
  right: 5px;
}
.info {
  text-align: left;
}

Install it

$ [sudo] npm install R2 -g

Use it as a CLI

$ r2 input.css

$ r2 input.css output.css

$ r2 input.css output.css  --no-compress

Read from output of another command

$ lessc input.less | r2 > output.css

Require it as a Node module

var output = require('R2').swap(css)

Test It

$ npm test

Caution

R2 will only work as good as what you give it, therefore inline-styles embedded in your HTML will not converted, and therefore may cause unexpected results. However inline-styles apart from R2 is still a bad idea, and you should avoid it anyway in favor of separating content from presentation.

Happy layout Swapping!

