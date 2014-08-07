R2 helps you achieve cross-language layout-friendly websites (including bi-directional text). It looks like this:
/* before */
#content {
float: left;
margin-right: 2px;
padding: 1px 2px 3px 4px;
left: 5px;
}
.info {
text-align: right;
}
/* after */
#content {
float: right;
margin-left: 2px;
padding: 1px 4px 3px 2px;
right: 5px;
}
.info {
text-align: left;
}
$ [sudo] npm install R2 -g
$ r2 input.css
$ r2 input.css output.css
$ r2 input.css output.css --no-compress
$ lessc input.less | r2 > output.css
var output = require('R2').swap(css)
$ npm test
R2 will only work as good as what you give it, therefore inline-styles embedded in your HTML will not converted, and therefore may cause unexpected results. However inline-styles apart from R2 is still a bad idea, and you should avoid it anyway in favor of separating content from presentation.
Happy layout Swapping!