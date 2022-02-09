Javascript implementation of the Publish/Subscribe pattern.
$ npm install PubSub
The library is exported in UMD, CommonJS, and ESM formats. You can import it the following ways:
import PubSub from 'PubSub';
const PubSub = require('PubSub');
// If you use a bundler like Webpack, you may need to import it the following way
// as it might try to use the ESM module instead of the CommonJS.
const PubSub = require('PubSub').default;
<script src="https://unpkg.com/PubSub"></script>
number
number
boolean
boolean
boolean |
string
PubSub
boolean
object
array
PubSub
Creates a PubSub instance.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|immediateExceptions1
boolean
false
|Force immediate exceptions (instead of delayed exceptions).
1 Before version 3.6.0 PubSub would fail to deliver your topics to all subscribers if one or more failed (see issue #4). As of version 3.6.0 PubSub handles this by delaying thrown exceptions by default. You can set
immediateExceptions to
true or any truthy value in order to maintain the stack trace for development reasons but this is not recommended for production.
number
Subscribe to events of interest with a specific topic name and a callback function, to be executed when the topic/event is observed.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
number - The topic's token
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|topic
string
|The topic's name
|callback
function
|Callback function to execute on event, taking two arguments: - {*} data The data passed when publishing an event - {object} The topic's info (name & token)
|[once]
boolean
false
|Checks if event will be triggered only one time
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
const onUserAdd = pubsub.subscribe('user_add', (data, topic) => {
console.log('User added');
console.log('user data:', data);
});
number
Subscribe to events of interest setting a flag indicating the event will be published only one time.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
number - The topic's token
|Param
|Type
|Description
|topic
string
|The topic's name
|callback
function
|Callback function to execute on event, taking two arguments: - {*} data The data passed when publishing an event - {object} The topic's info (name & token)
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
const onUserAdd = pubsub.subscribeOnce('user_add', (data, topic) => {
console.log('User added');
console.log('user data:', data);
});
boolean
Publishes a topic asynchronously, passing the data to its subscribers.
Asynchronous publication helps in that the originator of the topics will not be blocked while consumers process them.
For synchronous topic publication check
publishSync.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
boolean - Returns
true if topic exists and event is published; otheriwse
false
|Param
|Type
|Description
|topic
string
|The topic's name
|[data]
...*
|The data to be passed to its subscribers
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
pubsub.publish('user_add', {
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe',
email: 'johndoe@gmail.com'
});
boolean
Publishes a topic synchronously, passing the data to its subscribers.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
boolean - Returns
true if topic exists and event is published; otheriwse
false
|Param
|Type
|Description
|topic
string
|The topic's name
|[data]
...*
|The data to be passed to its subscribers
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
pubsub.publishSync('user_add', {
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe',
email: 'johndoe@gmail.com'
});
boolean |
string
Unsubscribes from a specific topic, based on the topic name, or based on a tokenized reference to the subscription.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
boolean |
string - Returns
false if
topic does not match a subscribed event; otherwise the topic's name
|Param
|Type
|Description
|topic
string |
number
|Topic's name or subscription reference
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
// Unsubscribe using the topic's name.
pubsub.unsubscribe('user_add');
// Unsubscribe using a tokenized reference to the subscription.
pubsub.unsubscribe(onUserAdd);
PubSub
Clears all subscriptions whatsoever.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
PubSub - The PubSub instance.
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
pubsub.subscribe('message1', () => {});
pubsub.subscribe('message2', () => {});
pubsub.subscribe('message3', () => {});
pubsub.unsubscribeAll();
pubsub.hasSubscribers(); // -> false
boolean
Checks if there are subscribers for a specific topic.
If
topic is not provided, checks if there is at least one subscriber.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
boolean - Returns
true there are subscribers; otherwise
false
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[topic]
string
|The topic's name to check
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
pubsub.on('message', data => console.log(data));
pubsub.hasSubscribers('message');
// -> true
object
Gets all the subscribers as a set of key value pairs that represent the topic's name and the event listener(s) bound.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
object - A readonly object with all subscribers.
Note: Mutating the result of this method does not affect the real subscribers. This is for reference only.
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
pubsub.subscribe('message', listener);
pubsub.subscribe('message', listener);
pubsub.subscribe('another_message', listener);
pubsub.subscribers();
// -> Object { message: Array[2], another_message: Array[1] }
array
Gets subscribers for a specific topic.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
array - A copy array of all subscribers for a topic if exist; otherwise an empty array
Note: Mutating the result of this method does not affect the real subscribers. This is for reference only.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|topic
String
|The topic's name to check for subscribers
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub();
pubsub.subscribe('message', listener1);
pubsub.subscribeOnce('message', listener2);
pubsub.subscribe('another_message', listener1);
pubsub.subscribersByTopic('message');
// -> Array [{token: 0, once: false, callback: listener1()}, {token: 1, once: true, callback: listener2()}]
pubsub.subscribersByTopic('another_message');
// -> Array [{token: 2, once: false, callback: listener1()}]
pubsub.subscribersByTopic('some_message_not_existing');
// -> Array []
PubSub
Creates aliases for public methods.
Kind: instance method of
PubSub
Returns:
PubSub - The PubSub instance.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|aliasMap
Object
|A plain object that maps the public methods to their aliases.
Example
const pubsub = new PubSub().alias({
subscribe: 'on',
subscribeOnce: 'once',
publish: 'trigger',
publishSync: 'triggerSync',
unsubscribe: 'off',
hasSubscribers: 'has'
});
PubSub
Creates a PubSub instance. This is an alternative way to create a new instance if you don't prefer using the
new keyword.
Kind: static method of
PubSub
Returns:
PubSub - The PubSub constructor.
Example
const pubsub = PubSub.createInstance();
For API updates and breaking changes, check the CHANGELOG.