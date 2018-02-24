JavaScript library to rotate elements by mouse. Supports inertia and stepwise rotation. It is also compatible with touch devices.

Lot of demos

Spinner game drawn by my doughter

Project page

Usage

Available on NPM

npm install Propeller

Easy-to-use as jQuery plugin:

$(nodeOrSelector).propeller(options);

or zero-dependancy library

new Propeller(nodeOrSelector, options )

Performance

Propeller uses requestAnimationFrame and GPU compositing for better performance.

Options

inertia is the most valueble option. It is a number between 0 and 1. 0 means no rotation after mouse was released. 1 means infinite rotation. For this demo we use inertia equals to 0.99.

step allows to set step in degrees for stepwise mode. stepTransitionTime enables CSS transition to move from step to step. This makes steps smooth and allows to use CSS transitions easing.

stepTransitionEasing CSS easing mode for transition when in stepwise mode and stepTransitionTime is more than zero. A bit more about easing functions onRotate callback executed when rotated. You can easily get current angle as this.angle inside of callback function.

callback executed when rotated. You can easily get current angle as inside of callback function. onStop callback executed when stopped.

callback executed when stopped. onDragStart callback executed when start dragging.

callback executed when start dragging. onDragStop callback executed when stop dragging.

Methods

unbind unbind listeners to make propeller inactive, this does not stop rotation

unbind listeners to make propeller inactive, this does not stop rotation bind bind listeners after they were unbinded

bind listeners after they were unbinded stop stop rotation immidiately

Public properties

angle current propellers angle.

current propellers angle. speed current speed of rotation. Degrees per frame.

License

MIT: http://mit-license.org/

Copyright 2014 Denis Radin aka PixelsCommander