Meteor-Test-Installer

by meteor
0.3.6 (see all)

Meteor, the JavaScript App Platform

0

GitHub Stars

42.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

816

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
A MSI installer that installs the latest Meteor version is now available: https://dl.dropbox.com/s/8g6o0edqhqmzly1/Meteor.msi?dl=1 Note that you need to start CMD / Bash as administrator or reboot for it to catch the environment changes. On Windows 8, you will need to set node.exe in Meteor/bin to Windows 7 compatibility mode.

Readme

Meteor

TravisCI Status CircleCI Status

Meteor is an ultra-simple environment for building modern web applications.

With Meteor you write apps:

  • in modern JavaScript
  • that send data over the wire, rather than HTML
  • using your choice of popular open-source libraries

Try a getting started tutorial:

Next, read the documentation.

Are you looking for examples? Check this meteor/examples.

Check your changes to keep your app up-to-date.

Quick Start

On Linux/macOS/Windows, use this line:

npm install -g meteor

Visit the official install page to learn more.

Create a project:

meteor create my-app

Run it:

cd my-app
meteor

Developer Resources

Building an application with Meteor?

Interested in helping or contributing to Meteor? These resources will help:

To uninstall Meteor read here.

100
