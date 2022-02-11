Meteor is an ultra-simple environment for building modern web applications.
With Meteor you write apps:
Try a getting started tutorial:
Next, read the documentation.
Are you looking for examples? Check this meteor/examples.
Check your changes to keep your app up-to-date.
On Linux/macOS/Windows, use this line:
npm install -g meteor
Visit the official install page to learn more.
Create a project:
meteor create my-app
Run it:
cd my-app
meteor
Building an application with Meteor?
Interested in helping or contributing to Meteor? These resources will help:
To uninstall Meteor read here.