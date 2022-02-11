Meteor is an ultra-simple environment for building modern web applications.

With Meteor you write apps:

in modern JavaScript

that send data over the wire, rather than HTML

using your choice of popular open-source libraries

Try a getting started tutorial:

Next, read the documentation.

Are you looking for examples? Check this meteor/examples.

Check your changes to keep your app up-to-date.

Quick Start

On Linux/macOS/Windows, use this line:

npm install -g meteor

Visit the official install page to learn more.

Create a project:

meteor create my-app

Run it:

cd my-app meteor

Developer Resources

Building an application with Meteor?

Deploy on Meteor Cloud

Discussion Forums

Join the Meteor community Slack by clicking this invite link.

Announcement list. Subscribe in the footer.

Interested in helping or contributing to Meteor? These resources will help:

To uninstall Meteor read here.