I don't have time to maintain this repository at the moment. If you're willing to take over or be a contributor, please open an issue.
Vector SVG markers for Leaflet, with an option for Font Awesome/Twitter Bootstrap/Maki icons.
Thanks to https://github.com/lvoogdt for https://github.com/lvoogdt/Leaflet.awesome-markers.
Version 0.0.6 of Leaflet.vector-markers is tested with:
Please have a look at the examples or check out this example: http://codepen.io/anon/pen/Jdayb.
This plugin depends on either Bootstrap or Font-Awesome for the rendering of the icons. See these urls for more information:
For Font-Awesome
For Twitter bootstrap:
For Maki icons:
For Font-Awesome, steps are located here:
http://fortawesome.github.io/Font-Awesome/get-started/
For Twitter bootstrap, steps are here:
http://getbootstrap.com/getting-started/
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/leaflet-vector-markers.css">
<script src="js/leaflet-vector-markers.js"></script>
// Creates a red marker with the coffee icon
var redMarker = L.VectorMarkers.icon({
icon: 'coffee',
markerColor: 'red'
});
L.marker([48.15491,11.54183], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);
Or for Maki icons
// Creates a red marker with the bus icon
var redMarker = L.VectorMarkers.icon({
icon: 'bus',
prefix: '',
extraClasses: 'maki-icon',
markerColor: 'red'
});
L.marker([48.15491,11.54183], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|Possible values
|icon
|Name of the icon
|'home'
|See glyphicons or font-awesome
|prefix
|Select de icon library
|'fa'
|'fa' for font-awesome or 'glyphicon' for bootstrap 3
|markerColor
|Color of the marker
|'blue'
|Any HEX color you can find
|iconColor
|Color of the icon
|'white'
|'white', 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc)
|spin
|Make the icon spin
|false
|true or false. Font-awesome required
|extraClasses
|Additional classes in the created tag
|''
|'fa-rotate90 myclass' eller other custom configuration
The 'icon' property supports these strings: