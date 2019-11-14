Please read before using:

I don't have time to maintain this repository at the moment. If you're willing to take over or be a contributor, please open an issue.

Vector SVG markers for Leaflet, with an option for Font Awesome/Twitter Bootstrap/Maki icons.

Thanks to https://github.com/lvoogdt for https://github.com/lvoogdt/Leaflet.awesome-markers.

Version 0.0.6 of Leaflet.vector-markers is tested with:

Bootstrap 3

Font Awesome 4.3

Leaflet 0.7.7

Maki icon 0.4.2

Example

Please have a look at the examples or check out this example: http://codepen.io/anon/pen/Jdayb.

Twitter Bootstrap/Font-Awesome icons

This plugin depends on either Bootstrap or Font-Awesome for the rendering of the icons. See these urls for more information:

For Font-Awesome

For Twitter bootstrap:

For Maki icons:

Using the plugin

1) First, follow the steps for including Font-Awesome or Twitter bootstrap into your application.

For Font-Awesome, steps are located here:

http://fortawesome.github.io/Font-Awesome/get-started/

For Twitter bootstrap, steps are here:

http://getbootstrap.com/getting-started/

2) Next, copy the leaflet-vector-markers.css, and leaflet-vector-markers.js from dist/ to your project and include them:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/leaflet-vector-markers.css" >

< script src = "js/leaflet-vector-markers.js" > </ script >

3) Now use the plugin to create a marker like this:

var redMarker = L.VectorMarkers.icon({ icon : 'coffee' , markerColor : 'red' }); L.marker([ 48.15491 , 11.54183 ], { icon : redMarker}).addTo(map);

Or for Maki icons

var redMarker = L.VectorMarkers.icon({ icon : 'bus' , prefix : '' , extraClasses : 'maki-icon' , markerColor : 'red' }); L.marker([ 48.15491 , 11.54183 ], { icon : redMarker}).addTo(map);

Properties

Property Description Default Value Possible values icon Name of the icon 'home' See glyphicons or font-awesome prefix Select de icon library 'fa' 'fa' for font-awesome or 'glyphicon' for bootstrap 3 markerColor Color of the marker 'blue' Any HEX color you can find iconColor Color of the icon 'white' 'white', 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc) spin Make the icon spin false true or false. Font-awesome required extraClasses Additional classes in the created tag '' 'fa-rotate90 myclass' eller other custom configuration

Supported icons

The 'icon' property supports these strings:

Todo

SVG shadows

Adding more shapes

Support for custom SVG

License