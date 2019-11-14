openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lvm

Leaflet.vector-markers

by Mathias Maisberger
0.0.6 (see all)

Vector SVG markers for Leaflet, with an option for Font Awesome/Twitter Bootstrap/Maki icons.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Please read before using:

I don't have time to maintain this repository at the moment. If you're willing to take over or be a contributor, please open an issue.

Leaflet.vector-markers

Vector SVG markers for Leaflet, with an option for Font Awesome/Twitter Bootstrap/Maki icons.

Thanks to https://github.com/lvoogdt for https://github.com/lvoogdt/Leaflet.awesome-markers.

Version 0.0.6 of Leaflet.vector-markers is tested with:

  • Bootstrap 3
  • Font Awesome 4.3
  • Leaflet 0.7.7
  • Maki icon 0.4.2

Example

Please have a look at the examples or check out this example: http://codepen.io/anon/pen/Jdayb.

Twitter Bootstrap/Font-Awesome icons

This plugin depends on either Bootstrap or Font-Awesome for the rendering of the icons. See these urls for more information:

For Font-Awesome

For Twitter bootstrap:

For Maki icons:

Using the plugin

  • 1) First, follow the steps for including Font-Awesome or Twitter bootstrap into your application.

For Font-Awesome, steps are located here:

http://fortawesome.github.io/Font-Awesome/get-started/

For Twitter bootstrap, steps are here:

http://getbootstrap.com/getting-started/

  • 2) Next, copy the leaflet-vector-markers.css, and leaflet-vector-markers.js from dist/ to your project and include them:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/leaflet-vector-markers.css">

<script src="js/leaflet-vector-markers.js"></script>
  • 3) Now use the plugin to create a marker like this:
  // Creates a red marker with the coffee icon
  var redMarker = L.VectorMarkers.icon({
    icon: 'coffee',
    markerColor: 'red'
  });

  L.marker([48.15491,11.54183], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);

Or for Maki icons

  // Creates a red marker with the bus icon
  var redMarker = L.VectorMarkers.icon({
    icon: 'bus',
    prefix: '',
    extraClasses: 'maki-icon',
    markerColor: 'red'
  });

  L.marker([48.15491,11.54183], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);

Properties

PropertyDescriptionDefault ValuePossible values
iconName of the icon'home'See glyphicons or font-awesome
prefixSelect de icon library'fa''fa' for font-awesome or 'glyphicon' for bootstrap 3
markerColorColor of the marker'blue'Any HEX color you can find
iconColorColor of the icon'white''white', 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc)
spinMake the icon spinfalsetrue or false. Font-awesome required
extraClassesAdditional classes in the created tag'''fa-rotate90 myclass' eller other custom configuration

Supported icons

The 'icon' property supports these strings:

Todo

  • SVG shadows
  • Adding more shapes
  • Support for custom SVG

License

Contact

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial