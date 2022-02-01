Leaflet.Deflate is a plugin for Leaflet that improves the readability of large-scale web maps. It substitutes polygons and lines with markers when their screen size falls below a defined threshold.
Note: The documentation and examples below are for Leaflet.Deflate's latest release. Documentation of older releases is available.
Include the source into the
head section of your document.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/Leaflet.Deflate/dist/L.Deflate.js"></script>
If you use the npm package manager, you can fetch a local copy by running:
npm install Leaflet.Deflate
You will find a copy of the release files in
node_modules/Leaflet.Deflate/dist.
L.deflate
L.deflate is the main class of
Leaflet.Deflate. Use it to create a feature group that deflates all layers added to the group.
Initialize
L.deflate and add it to your map. Then add layers you want to deflate.
const map = L.map("map");
const features = L.deflate({minSize: 10})
features.addTo(map);
// add layers
const polygon = L.polygon([
[51.509, -0.08],
[51.503, -0.06],
[51.51, -0.047]
])
.addTo(features);
// works with GeoJSONLayer too
L.geoJson(json).addTo(features);
|Factory
|Description
L.deflate(<Object> options)
|Creates a new deflatable feature group, optionally given an options object.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
minSize
int
20
|Optional. Defines the minimum width and height in pixels for a path to be displayed in its actual shape. Anything smaller than the defined
minSize will be deflated.
markerType
object
L.marker
|Optional. Specifies the marker type to use for deflated features. Must be either
L.marker or
L.circleMarker.
markerOptions
object or
function
{}
|Optional. Customize the markers of deflated features using Leaflet marker options. If you specify
L.circleMarker as
markerType use Leaflet circleMarker options instead.
markerLayer
L.featureGroup
L.featureGroup
|A
L.FeatureGroup instance used to display deflate markers. Use this to realise special behaviours, such as clustering markers.
greedyCollapse
boolean
true
|Specify false if you would like that features would be deflated only if both of their width and height are less than
minSize.
To create a basic deflatable layer, you have to
L.deflate feature group and add it to your map.
L.Deflate feature group.
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.505, -0.09], 12);
const deflate_features = L.deflate({minSize: 20});
deflate_features.addTo(map);
const polygon = L.polygon([
[51.509, -0.08],
[51.503, -0.06],
[51.51, -0.047]
]);
polygon.addTo(deflate_features);
const polyline = L.polyline([
[51.52, -0.05],
[51.53, -0.10],
], {color: 'red'});
polyline.addTo(deflate_features);
GeoJSON layers can be added in the same way:
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.505, -0.09], 12);
const deflate_features = L.deflate({minSize: 20});
deflate_features.addTo(map);
const json = {
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [{}]
}
L.geoJson(json, {style: {color: '#0000FF'}}).addTo(deflate_features);
You can change the appearance of markers representing deflated features by providing:
Providing a marker-options object is usually sufficient. You would typically choose to provide a function if you want to base the marker appearance on the feature's properties.
Provide the object or function to the
markerOptions property when initializing
L.deflate.
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.550406, -0.140765], 16);
const myIcon = L.icon({
iconUrl: 'img/marker.png',
iconSize: [24, 24]
});
const features = L.deflate({minSize: 20, markerOptions: {icon: myIcon}});
features.addTo(map);
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.550406, -0.140765], 16);
function options(f) {
// Use custom marker only for buildings
if (f.feature.properties.type === 'building') {
return {
icon: L.icon({
iconUrl: 'img/marker.png',
iconSize: [24, 24]
})
}
}
return {};
}
const features = L.deflate({minSize: 20, markerOptions: options});
features.addTo(map);
Alternatively to standard markers, you can use
CircleMarker objects to represent deflated features on the map.
To use default circle markers, specify the
markerType option.
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.550406, -0.140765], 16);
const features = L.deflate({
minSize: 20,
markerType: L.circleMarker
});
features.addTo(map);
Similar to standard markers, you can customise how circle markers are displayed using the
markerOptions property. There are to options to provide the options for circle markers:
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.550406, -0.140765], 16);
const features = L.deflate({
minSize: 20,
markerType: L.circleMarker,
markerOptions: {
radius: 3,
color: '#ff0000'
}
});
features.addTo(map);
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.550406, -0.140765], 16);
function options(f) {
// Use custom marker only for buildings
if (f.feature.properties.type === 'building') {
return {
radius: 3,
color: '#ff0000'
}
}
return {};
}
const features = L.deflate({
minSize: 20,
markerType: L.circleMarker,
markerOptions: options
});
features.addTo(map);
Using Leaflet.Markercluster, you can cluster markers. To enable clustered markers on a map:
Leaflet.Markercluster libraries to the
head section of your document as described in the MarkerCluster documentation.
MarkerClusterGroup instance via the
markerLayer option when initializing
L.deflate.
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.505, -0.09], 12);
const markerLayer = L.markerClusterGroup();
const deflate_features = L.deflate({minSize: 20, markerLayer: markerLayer});
deflate_features.addTo(map);
const polygon = L.polygon([
[51.509, -0.08],
[51.503, -0.06],
[51.51, -0.047]
]);
polygon.addTo(deflate_features)
const polyline = L.polyline([
[51.52, -0.05],
[51.53, -0.10],
], {color: 'red'});
polyline.addTo(deflate_features)
Leaflet.Draw is a plugin that adds support for drawing and editing vector features on Leaflet maps.
Leaflet.Deflate integrates with
Leaflet.Draw.
Initialize the
Leaflet.draw control. Use the
L.deflate instance to draw and edit features and add it the map.
To ensure that newly added or edited features are deflated at the correct zoom level and show the marker at the correct location, you need to call
prepLayer with the edited layer on every change. In the example below, we call
prepLayer inside the handler function for the
L.Draw.Event.EDITED event.
const map = L.map("map").setView([51.505, -0.09], 12);
const deflate_features = L.deflate({minSize: 20, markerCluster: true});
deflate_features.addTo(map);
const drawControl = new L.Control.Draw({
edit: {
featureGroup: deflate_features
}
});
map.addControl(drawControl);
map.on(L.Draw.Event.CREATED, function (event) {
const layer = event.layer;
deflate_features.addLayer(layer);
});
map.on(L.Draw.Event.EDITED, function(event) {
const editedLayers = event.layers;
editedLayers.eachLayer(function(l) {
deflate_features.prepLayer(l);
});
});
You'll need to install the dev dependencies to test and write the distribution file.
npm install
To run tests:
npm test
To run eslint on source and test code:
npm run lint
To write a minified JS into dist:
npm run dist
Apache 2.0