JSONStream

streaming JSON.parse and stringify

install

npm install JSONStream

example

var request = require ( 'request' ) , JSONStream = require ( 'JSONStream' ) , es = require ( 'event-stream' ) request({ url : 'http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs' }) .pipe(JSONStream.parse( 'rows.*' )) .pipe(es.mapSync( function ( data ) { console .error(data) return data }))

parse stream of values that match a path

JSONStream.parse( 'rows.*.doc' )

The .. operator is the recursive descent operator from JSONPath, which will match a child at any depth (see examples below).

If your keys have keys that include . or * etc, use an array instead. ['row', true, /^doc/] .

If you use an array, RegExp s, booleans, and/or functions. The .. operator is also available in array representation, using {recurse: true} . any object that matches the path will be emitted as 'data' (and pipe d down stream)

If path is empty or null, no 'data' events are emitted.

If you want to have keys emitted, you can prefix your * operator with $ : obj.$* - in this case the data passed to the stream is an object with a key holding the key and a value property holding the data.

Examples

query a couchdb view:

curl -sS localhost:5984/tests/_all_docs&include_docs= true

you will get something like this:

{ "total_rows" : 129 , "offset" : 0 , "rows" :[ { "id" : "change1_0.6995461115147918" , "key" : "change1_0.6995461115147918" , "value" :{ "rev" : "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508" } , "doc" :{ "_id" : "change1_0.6995461115147918" , "_rev" : "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508" , "hello" : 1 } }, { "id" : "change2_0.6995461115147918" , "key" : "change2_0.6995461115147918" , "value" :{ "rev" : "1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153" } , "doc" :{ "_id" : "change2_0.6995461115147918" , "_rev" : "1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153" , "hello" : 2 } }, ]}

we are probably most interested in the rows.*.doc

create a Stream that parses the documents from the feed like this:

var stream = JSONStream.parse([ 'rows' , true , 'doc' ]) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'received:' , data); }); stream.on( 'header' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'header:' , data) })

awesome!

In case you wanted the contents the doc emitted:

var stream = JSONStream.parse([ 'rows' , true , 'doc' , { emitKey : true }]) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'key:' , data.key); console .log( 'value:' , data.value); });

You can also emit the path:

var stream = JSONStream.parse([ 'rows' , true , 'doc' , { emitPath : true }]) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'path:' , data.path); console .log( 'value:' , data.value); });

recursive patterns (..)

JSONStream.parse('docs..value') (or JSONStream.parse(['docs', {recurse: true}, 'value']) using an array) will emit every value object that is a child, grand-child, etc. of the docs object. In this example, it will match exactly 5 times at various depth levels, emitting 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 as results.

{ "total" : 5 , "docs" : [ { "key" : { "value" : 0 , "some" : "property" } }, { "value" : 1 }, { "value" : 2 }, { "blbl" : [{}, { "a" : 0 , "b" : 1 , "value" : 3 }, 10 ]}, { "value" : 4 } ] }

provide a function that can be used to map or filter the json output. map is passed the value at that node of the pattern, if map return non-nullish (anything but null or undefined ) that value will be emitted in the stream. If it returns a nullish value, nothing will be emitted.

JSONStream also emits 'header' and 'footer' events, the 'header' event contains anything in the output that was before the first match, and the 'footer' , is anything after the last match.

Create a writable stream.

you may pass in custom open , close , and seperator strings. But, by default, JSONStream.stringify() will create an array, (with default options open='[

', sep='

,

', close='

]

' )

If you call JSONStream.stringify(false) the elements will only be seperated by a newline.

If you only write one item this will be valid JSON.

If you write many items, you can use a RegExp to split it into valid chunks.

Very much like JSONStream.stringify , but creates a writable stream for objects instead of arrays.

Accordingly, open='{

', sep='

,

', close='

}

' .

When you .write() to the stream you must supply an array with [ key, data ] as the first argument.

unix tool

query npm to see all the modules that browserify has ever depended on.

curl https://registry.npmjs.org/browserify | JSONStream 'versions.*.dependencies'

numbers

numbers will be emitted as numbers. huge numbers that cannot be represented in memory as javascript numbers will be emitted as strings. cf https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse/commit/044b268f01c4b8f97fb936fc85d3bcfba179e5bb for details.

Acknowlegements

this module depends on https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse by Tim Caswell and also thanks to Florent Jaby for teaching me about parsing with: https://github.com/Floby/node-json-streams

license

Dual-licensed under the MIT License or the Apache License, version 2.0