streaming JSON.parse and stringify
npm install JSONStream
var request = require('request')
, JSONStream = require('JSONStream')
, es = require('event-stream')
request({url: 'http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs'})
.pipe(JSONStream.parse('rows.*'))
.pipe(es.mapSync(function (data) {
console.error(data)
return data
}))
parse stream of values that match a path
JSONStream.parse('rows.*.doc')
The
.. operator is the recursive descent operator from JSONPath, which will match a child at any depth (see examples below).
If your keys have keys that include
. or
* etc, use an array instead.
['row', true, /^doc/].
If you use an array,
RegExps, booleans, and/or functions. The
.. operator is also available in array representation, using
{recurse: true}.
any object that matches the path will be emitted as 'data' (and
piped down stream)
If
path is empty or null, no 'data' events are emitted.
If you want to have keys emitted, you can prefix your
* operator with
$:
obj.$* - in this case the data passed to the stream is an object with a
key holding the key and a
value property holding the data.
query a couchdb view:
curl -sS localhost:5984/tests/_all_docs&include_docs=true
you will get something like this:
{"total_rows":129,"offset":0,"rows":[
{ "id":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "key":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "value":{"rev":"1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508"}
, "doc":{
"_id": "change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "_rev": "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508","hello":1}
},
{ "id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "key":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "value":{"rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"}
, "doc":{
"_id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "_rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"
, "hello":2
}
},
]}
we are probably most interested in the
rows.*.doc
create a
Stream that parses the documents from the feed like this:
var stream = JSONStream.parse(['rows', true, 'doc']) //rows, ANYTHING, doc
stream.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('received:', data);
});
//emits anything from _before_ the first match
stream.on('header', function (data) {
console.log('header:', data) // => {"total_rows":129,"offset":0}
})
awesome!
In case you wanted the contents the doc emitted:
var stream = JSONStream.parse(['rows', true, 'doc', {emitKey: true}]) //rows, ANYTHING, doc, items in docs with keys
stream.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('key:', data.key);
console.log('value:', data.value);
});
You can also emit the path:
var stream = JSONStream.parse(['rows', true, 'doc', {emitPath: true}]) //rows, ANYTHING, doc, items in docs with keys
stream.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('path:', data.path);
console.log('value:', data.value);
});
JSONStream.parse('docs..value')
(or
JSONStream.parse(['docs', {recurse: true}, 'value']) using an array)
will emit every
value object that is a child, grand-child, etc. of the
docs object. In this example, it will match exactly 5 times at various depth
levels, emitting 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 as results.
{
"total": 5,
"docs": [
{
"key": {
"value": 0,
"some": "property"
}
},
{"value": 1},
{"value": 2},
{"blbl": [{}, {"a":0, "b":1, "value":3}, 10]},
{"value": 4}
]
}
provide a function that can be used to map or filter
the json output.
map is passed the value at that node of the pattern,
if
map return non-nullish (anything but
null or
undefined)
that value will be emitted in the stream. If it returns a nullish value,
nothing will be emitted.
JSONStream also emits
'header' and
'footer' events,
the
'header' event contains anything in the output that was before
the first match, and the
'footer', is anything after the last match.
Create a writable stream.
you may pass in custom
open,
close, and
seperator strings.
But, by default,
JSONStream.stringify() will create an array,
(with default options
open='[\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n]\n')
If you call
JSONStream.stringify(false)
the elements will only be seperated by a newline.
If you only write one item this will be valid JSON.
If you write many items,
you can use a
RegExp to split it into valid chunks.
Very much like
JSONStream.stringify,
but creates a writable stream for objects instead of arrays.
Accordingly,
open='{\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n}\n'.
When you
.write() to the stream you must supply an array with
[ key, data ]
as the first argument.
query npm to see all the modules that browserify has ever depended on.
curl https://registry.npmjs.org/browserify | JSONStream 'versions.*.dependencies'
numbers will be emitted as numbers. huge numbers that cannot be represented in memory as javascript numbers will be emitted as strings. cf https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse/commit/044b268f01c4b8f97fb936fc85d3bcfba179e5bb for details.
this module depends on https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse by Tim Caswell and also thanks to Florent Jaby for teaching me about parsing with: https://github.com/Floby/node-json-streams
Dual-licensed under the MIT License or the Apache License, version 2.0
This package is a bit older but is still good if you need to stream JSON data to a pipe. We often us it for streaming large JSON data to our databases. haven't ran into any issues using it, but the use for it on our team is fairly limited. You should look at JSONstream-next if you are considering using this package.