JSON.sh

by Dominic Tarr
0.3.3 (see all)

a pipeable JSON parser written in Bash

Readme

JSON.sh

yo, so it's a json parser written in shell, compatible with ash, bash, dash and zsh

travis

pipe json to it, and it traverses the json objects and prints out the path to the current object (as a JSON array) and then the object, without whitespace.

$ json_parse < package.json
["name"]  "JSON.sh"
["version"]  "0.0.0"
["description"]  ""
["homepage"]  "http://github.com/dominictarr/JSON.sh"
["repository","type"]  "git"
["repository","url"]  "https://github.com/dominictarr/JSON.sh.git"
["repository"]  {"type":"git","url":"https://github.com/dominictarr/JSON.sh.git"}
["bin","json_parse"]  "./JSON.sh"
["bin"]  {"json_parse":"./JSON.sh"}
["dependencies"]  {}
#  ... etc

a more complex example:

curl registry.npmjs.org/express | ./JSON.sh | egrep '\["versions","[^"]*"\]'
... try it and see

Options

-b

Brief output. Combines 'Leaf only' and 'Prune empty' options.

-l

Leaf only. Only show leaf nodes, which stops data duplication.

-p

Prune empty. Exclude fields with empty values.

-n

No-head. Don't show nodes that have no path. Normally these output a leading '[]', which you can't use in a bash array.

-s

Remove escaping of the solidus symbol (stright slash).

-h

Show help text.

Installation

Install with npm, pip or from AUR on Archlinux:

  • npm install -g JSON.sh
  • pip install git+https://github.com/dominictarr/JSON.sh#egg=JSON.sh
  • yaourt -Sy json-sh (json-sh on aur thanks to kremlin-)

License

This software is available under the following licenses:

  • MIT
  • Apache 2

