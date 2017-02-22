JSON-Splora is a GUI for editing, visualizing, and manipulating JSON data with jq or JavaScript.
The editor is a JavaScript editor, and the input is parsed as json5. This allows for comments as well as a relaxed JSON input format. Once the editor has valid JSON, an input window will appear below, allowing you to manipulate the object with JavaScript or jq. A panel will appear to the right with the output, and updates live as the input or filter changes.
output = x${filter}
jsplora [file]
Requires at least Node version
6.
This will create the application as well as the alias
jsplora.
npm i -g json-splora
Building locally creates a directory
JSON-Splora-<system> which contains the application.
npm install
# build for darwin, linux, win32
npm run-script build-darwin
npm run-script build-linux
npm run-script build-win32
JSON-Splora is becoming json-splora in npm. This is because of a bug in npm's backend confusing the two packages. I am forced to release 1.0.0, deprecate "JSON-Splora", and move to "json-splora". I apologize for any inconvenience.
Contributions are welcome! Please read through and follow the style of the rest of the code.
eslint is used as a code pre-commit hook, and will catch many simple errors. Please squash your commits and leave concise commit messages.