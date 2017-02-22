openbase logo
JSON-Splora

by Wells Johnston
1.0.0 (see all)

GUI for editing, visualizing, and manipulating JSON data

JSON-Splora is becoming json-splora. A bug in npm has caused confusion between the two names, so I am deprecating JSON-Splora.

Readme

JSON-Splora

JSON-Splora is a GUI for editing, visualizing, and manipulating JSON data with jq or JavaScript.

Demo

Design

The editor is a JavaScript editor, and the input is parsed as json5. This allows for comments as well as a relaxed JSON input format. Once the editor has valid JSON, an input window will appear below, allowing you to manipulate the object with JavaScript or jq. A panel will appear to the right with the output, and updates live as the input or filter changes.

Input

  • URLs resolve to any JSON they return
  • Drag-and-drop or open any file
  • Plain text input

Filters

  • First evaluated as JavaScript with output = x${filter}
  • If JS fails, it attempts to use jq

Command Line

jsplora [file]

Install

Requires at least Node version 6.

Globally (cli)

This will create the application as well as the alias jsplora.

npm i -g json-splora

Locally

Building locally creates a directory JSON-Splora-<system> which contains the application.

npm install

# build for darwin, linux, win32
npm run-script build-darwin
npm run-script build-linux
npm run-script build-win32

Name Change

JSON-Splora is becoming json-splora in npm. This is because of a bug in npm's backend confusing the two packages. I am forced to release 1.0.0, deprecate "JSON-Splora", and move to "json-splora". I apologize for any inconvenience.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please read through and follow the style of the rest of the code. eslint is used as a code pre-commit hook, and will catch many simple errors. Please squash your commits and leave concise commit messages.

License

MIT

