JSON-Splora is a GUI for editing, visualizing, and manipulating JSON data with jq or JavaScript.

Design

Built with Electron

Editor and output both use CodeMirror

Input is parsed as json5

Filter with jq or JavaScript

The editor is a JavaScript editor, and the input is parsed as json5. This allows for comments as well as a relaxed JSON input format. Once the editor has valid JSON, an input window will appear below, allowing you to manipulate the object with JavaScript or jq. A panel will appear to the right with the output, and updates live as the input or filter changes.

Input

URLs resolve to any JSON they return

Drag-and-drop or open any file

Plain text input

Filters

First evaluated as JavaScript with output = x${filter}

If JS fails, it attempts to use jq

Command Line

jsplora [file]

Install

Requires at least Node version 6 .

Globally (cli)

This will create the application as well as the alias jsplora .

npm i -g json-splora

Locally

Building locally creates a directory JSON-Splora-<system> which contains the application.

npm install npm run-script build-darwin npm run-script build-linux npm run-script build-win32

Name Change

JSON-Splora is becoming json-splora in npm. This is because of a bug in npm's backend confusing the two packages. I am forced to release 1.0.0, deprecate "JSON-Splora", and move to "json-splora". I apologize for any inconvenience.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please read through and follow the style of the rest of the code. eslint is used as a code pre-commit hook, and will catch many simple errors. Please squash your commits and leave concise commit messages.

License

MIT