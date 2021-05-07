This is a simple C++ interpreter written in JavaScript.
Try it out on github.io!
As far as I know, every public online C++ excuting environment requires backend servers to compile and run the produced executable. A portable and lightweight interpreter that can be run in browsers can be a fine substitute for those who do not intend to pay for such services.
I also want to make a strict interpreter. The reason being C++ has too many undefined and platform-dependent behaviors and popular C++ compilers tend to be an "over-caring mother" who tries to ignore or even justify the undocumented usages. The abuse of them should be avoided as much as possible IMO. For example, I do not want my students to take it as guaranteed that
sizeof int produces
4, because on Arduino Uno, an
int is a 2-byte value.
Currently, it is mainly for educational uses for a MOOC course I am running (and fun).
Installation
npm install JSCPP
or (to use lastest cutting-edge version or to contribute)
git clone https://github.com/felixhao28/JSCPP.git
cd JSCPP
npm install .
Or you can download the minified single JS file directly from here:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/felixhao28/JSCPP/gh-pages/dist/JSCPP.es5.min.js
var JSCPP = require("JSCPP");
var code = "#include <iostream>"
+ "using namespace std;"
+ "int main() {"
+ " int a;"
+ " cin >> a;"
+ " cout << a << endl;"
+ " return 0;"
+ "}"
;
var input = "4321";
var exitcode = JSCPP.run(code, input);
console.info("program exited with code " + exitcode);
See demo/example.coffee for example.
Main API:
JSCPP.run(code, input, config):
code: string The C++ source code to be interpreted.
input: string The text to be sent into standard input (can be overriden with
config.stdio).
config: <optional> JSCPPConfig The configuration object. All configuration items have default value. So you only need to set the ones you want different from the defaults.
specifiers: <optional> string[]
["const", "inline", "_stdcall", "extern", "static", "auto", "register"]
charTypes: <optional> string[]
["char", "signed char", "unsigned char", "wchar_t", "unsigned wchar_t", "char16_t", "unsigned char16_t", "char32_t", "unsigned char32_t"]
intTypes: <optional> string[]
["short", "short int", "signed short", "signed short int", "unsigned short", "unsigned short int", "int", "signed int", "unsigned", "unsigned int", "long", "long int", "long int", "signed long", "signed long int", "unsigned long", "unsigned long int", "long long", "long long int", "long long int", "signed long long", "signed long long int", "unsigned long long", "unsigned long long int", "bool"]
limits: <optional> {[type: string]: { max: number, min: number, bytes: number}}
{
"char": {
max: 0x7f,
min: 0x00,
bytes: 1
},
"signed char": {
max: 0x7f,
min: -0x80,
bytes: 1
},
"unsigned char": {
max: 0xff,
min: 0x00,
bytes: 1
},
"wchar_t": {
max: 0x7fffffff,
min: -0x80000000,
bytes: 4
},
"unsigned wchar_t": {
max: 0xffffffff,
min: 0x00000000,
bytes: 4
},
"char16_t": {
max: 0x7fff,
min: -0x8000,
bytes: 4
},
"unsigned char16_t": {
max: 0xffff,
min: 0x0000,
bytes: 4
},
"char32_t": {
max: 0x7fffffff,
min: -0x80000000,
bytes: 4
},
"unsigned char32_t": {
max: 0xffffffff,
min: 0x00000000,
bytes: 4
},
"short": {
max: 0x7fff,
min: -0x8000,
bytes: 2
},
"unsigned short": {
max: 0xffff,
min: 0x0000,
bytes: 2
},
"int": {
max: 0x7fffffff,
min: -0x80000000,
bytes: 4
},
"unsigned": {
max: 0xffffffff,
min: 0x00000000,
bytes: 4
},
"long": {
max: 0x7fffffff,
min: -0x80000000,
bytes: 4
},
"unsigned long": {
max: 0xffffffff,
min: 0x00000000,
bytes: 4
},
"long long": {
max: 0x7fffffffffffffff,
min: -0x8000000000000000,
bytes: 8
},
"unsigned long long": {
max: 0xffffffffffffffff,
min: 0x0000000000000000,
bytes: 8
},
"float": {
max: 3.40282346638529e+038,
min: -3.40282346638529e+038,
bytes: 4
},
"double": {
max: 1.79769313486232e+308,
min: -1.79769313486232e+308,
bytes: 8
},
"pointer": {
max: undefined,
min: undefined,
bytes: 4
},
"bool": {
max: 1,
min: 0,
bytes: 1
}
}
includes: <optional> { [fileName: string]: IncludeModule }
IncludeModule is an object that has a
load(rt: CRuntime): void member function. For example,
will register a global function equivalent to the following, before interpreting the source code:
{
"myheader.h": {
load: function(rt) {
rt.regFunc(function(rt, _this, x, y) {
var firstValue = x.v;
var secondValue = y.v;
var returnType = x.t;
return rt.val(returnType, firstValue + secondValue);
}, "global", "myfunction", [rt.intTypeLiteral, rt.intTypeLiteral], rt.intTypeLiteral);
}
}
}
so that user C++ code like this can be interpreted:
// C++ code
int myfunction(int x, int y) {
return x + y;
}
For more examples on writing a custom
// C++ code
#include "myheader.h"
int main() {
return myfunction(1, 2); // will return 3
}
IncludeModule, including how to properly use types, values and variables, please take a look at the files inside src/includes. For custom classes (experimental), please take a look at src/includes/dummy_class_foo.ts and test/class_basics.cpp.
loadedLibraries: <optional> string[]
stdio: <optional if in NodeJS> string[]
{ drain?: () => string; write: (s: string) => void; }
drain is set,
drain will be favored over
input. This is useful if the standard input is extremely large or is not immediately available at the start but only available later during the interpretation, for example, debugging. You don't normally need to set
drain.
s to standard output stream. By default it is implemeted as
(s) => process.stdout.write(s);. You need to override this if you want to capture the console output and do something with it.
unsigned_overflow: <optional> "error" (default) | "warn" | "ignore"
maxTimeout: <optional> number
maxTimeout. This is not used in debug mode.
debug: <optional> boolean
false (default), JSCPP will run normally and the return value of
JSCPP.run will be the exit code of the C++ program.
true, JSCPP will enter debug mode, break on the first AST node and an debugger instance will be immediately returned instead. Please refer to the "Using debugger" part of this document for further details.
Using debugger
As of 2.0.0, there is a simple but functional real debugger available.
A list of debugger API:
var JSCPP = require("JSCPP")
var mydebugger = JSCPP.run(code, input, { debug: true });
// continue to the next interpreting operation
var done = mydebugger.next();
// if you have an active breakpoint condition, you can just continue
var done = mydebugger.continue();
// by default, debugger pauses at every new line, but you can change it
mydebugger.setStopConditions({
isStatement: true
positionChanged: true
lineChanged: false
});
// so that debugger only stops at a statement of a new position
// or you can add your own condition, i.e. stops at line 10
mydebugger.setCondition("line10", function (prevNode, nextNode) {
if (nextNode.sLine === 10) {
// disable itself so that it only triggers once on line 10
mydebugger.disableCondition("line10");
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
});
// then enable it
mydebugger.enableCondition("line10");
// we need to explicitly use "false" because exit code can be 0
if (done !== false) {
console.log("program exited with code " + done.v);
}
// the AST node to be executed next
var s = mydebugger.nextNode();
// sometimes a breakpoint can be set without a statement to be executed next,
// i.e. entering a function call.
while ((s = mydebugger.nextNode()) == null) {
mydebugger.next();
}
// the content of the statement to be executed next
var nextLine = mydebugger.nextLine();
// it is essentially same as
nextLine = mydebugger.getSource().slice(s.sOffset, s.eOffset).trim()
console.log("from " + s.sLine + ":" + s.sColumn + "(" + s.sOffset + ")");
console.log("to " + s.eLine + ":" + s.eColumn + "(" + s.eOffset + ")");
console.log("==> " + nextLine);
// examine the internal registry for a type
mydebugger.type("int");
// examine the value of variable "a"
mydebugger.variable("a");
// or list all local variables
mydebugger.variable();
A full interactive example is available in demo/debug.coffee. Use
node -harmony demo/debug A+B -debug to debug "A+B" test.
There should be a newest version of JSCPP.js or JSCPP.es5.js in dist ready for you. If not, use
npm run build to generate one.
Then you can add it to your html. The exported global name for this package is "JSCPP".
<script src="JSCPP.es5.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var code = "#include <iostream>"+
"using namespace std;"+
"int main() {"+
" int a;"+
" cin >> a;"+
" cout << a << endl;"+
" return 0;"+
"}"
;
var input = "4321";
var output = "";
var config = {
stdio: {
write: function(s) {
output += s;
}
},
unsigned_overflow: "error" // can be "error"(default), "warn" or "ignore"
};
var exitCode = JSCPP.run(code, input, config);
alert(output + "\nprogram exited with code " + exitCode);
</script>
If you do not provide a customized
write method for
stdio configuration, console output will not be correctly shown. See demo/demo.html for example.
There are two Helper classes to make JSCPP easier to run in WebWorkers. One is
JSCPP.WebWorkerHelper in an old callback style and
JSCPP.AsyncWebWorkerHelper in a modern Promise/async-await style.
<script src="JSCPP.es5.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var helper = new JSCPP.WebWorkerHelper("./JSCPP.es5.min.js"); // it is a class
var output = "";
helper.run(`#include <iostream>
using namespace std;
int main() {
int a;
cin >> a;
a += 7;
cout << a*10 << endl;
return 0;
}`, "5", {
stdio: {
write: function(s) {
output += s;
}
}
}, function (err, returnCode) {
if (err) {
alert("An error occurred: " + (err.message || err));
} else {
alert("Program exited with code " + returnCode);
}
});
helper.worker.terminate(); // directly control the Worker instance
</script>
<script src="JSCPP.es5.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
async function asyncWrapper() {
var helper = new JSCPP.AsyncWebWorkerHelper("./JSCPP.es5.min.js"); // it is a class
var output = "";
try {
var returnCode = await helper.run(`#include <iostream>
using namespace std;
int main() {
int a;
cin >> a;
a += 7;
cout << a*10 << endl;
return 0;
}`, "5", {
stdio: {
write: function(s) {
output += s;
}
}
});
alert("Program exited with code " + returnCode);
} catch (err) {
alert("An error occurred: " + (err.message || err));
}
helper.worker.terminate(); // directly control the Worker instance
}
asyncWrapper();
</script>
The helper classes are implemented in
src/index.js, and a test page is available in
dist/index.html.
npm run test
If you want to run C++ programs effciently, compile your C++ code to LLVM-bitcode and then use Emscripten.
See current progress in includes folder.
Post it on Issues.
v2.0.10
strcmp comparing two identical strings.
v2.0.9 (2021.1.27)
dist/index.html for examples).
v2.0.7
test\class_basics.cpp).
pow in
<cmath>, thanks to Clemenard.
v2.0.6 (9.29)
int getchar(void)
char *gets(char *str)
int putchar(int char)
int puts(const char *str)
int scanf(const char *format, ...)
int sscanf(const char *str, const char *format, ...)
v2.0.5 (4.6)
v2.0.4 (12.10)
v2.0.3 (10.15)
test/test.coffee directly
v2.0.2 (7.31)
v2.0.1 (6.24)
v2.0.0 (4.11)
JSCPP.run is all you need
v1.1.1 (4.3)
v1.1.0 (4.2)
v1.0.3 (4.1)
test.json
v1.0.2 (3.31)
v1.0.1 (3.31)
v1.0.0 (2015.3.31)