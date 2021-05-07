JSCPP

This is a simple C++ interpreter written in JavaScript.

Purpose of the project

As far as I know, every public online C++ excuting environment requires backend servers to compile and run the produced executable. A portable and lightweight interpreter that can be run in browsers can be a fine substitute for those who do not intend to pay for such services.

I also want to make a strict interpreter. The reason being C++ has too many undefined and platform-dependent behaviors and popular C++ compilers tend to be an "over-caring mother" who tries to ignore or even justify the undocumented usages. The abuse of them should be avoided as much as possible IMO. For example, I do not want my students to take it as guaranteed that sizeof int produces 4 , because on Arduino Uno, an int is a 2-byte value.

Currently, it is mainly for educational uses for a MOOC course I am running (and fun).

Prerequisites

NodeJS version >= 0.11

A modern browser

How to use

Installation

npm install JSCPP

or (to use lastest cutting-edge version or to contribute)

git clone https://github.com/felixhao28/JSCPP.git cd JSCPP npm install .

Or you can download the minified single JS file directly from here:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/felixhao28/JSCPP/gh-pages/dist/JSCPP.es5.min.js

With NodeJS

var JSCPP = require ( "JSCPP" ); var code = "#include <iostream>" + "using namespace std;" + "int main() {" + " int a;" + " cin >> a;" + " cout << a << endl;" + " return 0;" + "}" ; var input = "4321" ; var exitcode = JSCPP.run(code, input); console .info( "program exited with code " + exitcode);

See demo/example.coffee for example.

Main API: JSCPP.run(code, input, config) :

code : string The C++ source code to be interpreted.

input : string The text to be sent into standard input (can be overriden with config.stdio ).

config : <optional> JSCPPConfig The configuration object. All configuration items have default value. So you only need to set the ones you want different from the defaults. specifiers : <optional> string[] Allowed specifiers. By default all specifiers are allowed. Default: ["const", "inline", "_stdcall", "extern", "static", "auto", "register"] charTypes : <optional> string[] Allowed char types. By default all char types are allowed. Default: ["char", "signed char", "unsigned char", "wchar_t", "unsigned wchar_t", "char16_t", "unsigned char16_t", "char32_t", "unsigned char32_t"] intTypes : <optional> string[] Allowed integer types. By default all integer types are allowed. Default: ["short", "short int", "signed short", "signed short int", "unsigned short", "unsigned short int", "int", "signed int", "unsigned", "unsigned int", "long", "long int", "long int", "signed long", "signed long int", "unsigned long", "unsigned long int", "long long", "long long int", "long long int", "signed long long", "signed long long int", "unsigned long long", "unsigned long long int", "bool"] limits : <optional> {[type: string]: { max: number, min: number, bytes: number}} The minimal and the maximum value on number types. You can just set a subset of all the types, and the unset types will use the default limits. Default: { "char" : { max : 0x7f , min : 0x00 , bytes : 1 }, "signed char" : { max : 0x7f , min : -0x80 , bytes : 1 }, "unsigned char" : { max : 0xff , min : 0x00 , bytes : 1 }, "wchar_t" : { max : 0x7fffffff , min : -0x80000000 , bytes : 4 }, "unsigned wchar_t" : { max : 0xffffffff , min : 0x00000000 , bytes : 4 }, "char16_t" : { max : 0x7fff , min : -0x8000 , bytes : 4 }, "unsigned char16_t" : { max : 0xffff , min : 0x0000 , bytes : 4 }, "char32_t" : { max : 0x7fffffff , min : -0x80000000 , bytes : 4 }, "unsigned char32_t" : { max : 0xffffffff , min : 0x00000000 , bytes : 4 }, "short" : { max : 0x7fff , min : -0x8000 , bytes : 2 }, "unsigned short" : { max : 0xffff , min : 0x0000 , bytes : 2 }, "int" : { max : 0x7fffffff , min : -0x80000000 , bytes : 4 }, "unsigned" : { max : 0xffffffff , min : 0x00000000 , bytes : 4 }, "long" : { max : 0x7fffffff , min : -0x80000000 , bytes : 4 }, "unsigned long" : { max : 0xffffffff , min : 0x00000000 , bytes : 4 }, "long long" : { max : 0x7fffffffffffffff , min : -0x8000000000000000 , bytes : 8 }, "unsigned long long" : { max : 0xffffffffffffffff , min : 0x0000000000000000 , bytes : 8 }, "float" : { max : 3.40282346638529e+038 , min : -3.40282346638529e+038 , bytes : 4 }, "double" : { max : 1.79769313486232e+308 , min : -1.79769313486232e+308 , bytes : 8 }, "pointer" : { max : undefined , min : undefined , bytes : 4 }, "bool" : { max : 1 , min : 0 , bytes : 1 } } includes : <optional> { [fileName: string]: IncludeModule } Define additional include files. This is extremely useful if you are defining new types, variables or functions to be used in the C++ source code. IncludeModule is an object that has a load(rt: CRuntime): void member function. For example, { "myheader.h" : { load : function ( rt ) { rt.regFunc( function ( rt, _this, x, y ) { var firstValue = x.v; var secondValue = y.v; var returnType = x.t; return rt.val(returnType, firstValue + secondValue); }, "global" , "myfunction" , [rt.intTypeLiteral, rt.intTypeLiteral], rt.intTypeLiteral); } } } will register a global function equivalent to the following, before interpreting the source code: int myfunction ( int x, int y) { return x + y; } so that user C++ code like this can be interpreted: int main () { return myfunction( 1 , 2 ); } For more examples on writing a custom IncludeModule , including how to properly use types, values and variables, please take a look at the files inside src/includes. For custom classes (experimental), please take a look at src/includes/dummy_class_foo.ts and test/class_basics.cpp. loadedLibraries : <optional> string[] loadedLibraries keeps track of loaded headers. It can also be used to skip loading certain headers if given initial value. stdio : <optional if in NodeJS> string[] { drain?: () => string; write: (s: string) => void; } This controls the behavior of standard input/output. This is required if you are running JSCPP on webpages, since the default behavior of writing to standard output stream is to print to the console, which is invisible to end users. drain : <optional> () => string Executed whenever the standard input buffer needs new content. The returned string will be concatenated to the existing buffer. If drain is set, drain will be favored over input . This is useful if the standard input is extremely large or is not immediately available at the start but only available later during the interpretation, for example, debugging. You don't normally need to set drain . write : (s: string) => void Write the string s to standard output stream. By default it is implemeted as (s) => process.stdout.write(s); . You need to override this if you want to capture the console output and do something with it. unsigned_overflow : <optional> "error" (default) | "warn" | "ignore" Overflowing an unsigned type is an undefined behavior. This configuration controls what to do if a such overflow happens. "error": immediately throw an exception. "warn": print a warning to standard error stream. "ignore": ignore the overflow and carry on interpreting. maxTimeout : <optional> number If set, JSCPP will throw an exception if the milliseconds since the beginnig of execution exceeds maxTimeout . This is not used in debug mode. debug : <optional> boolean If false (default), JSCPP will run normally and the return value of JSCPP.run will be the exit code of the C++ program. If true , JSCPP will enter debug mode, break on the first AST node and an debugger instance will be immediately returned instead. Please refer to the "Using debugger " part of this document for further details.



Using debugger

As of 2.0.0, there is a simple but functional real debugger available.

A list of debugger API:

methods debugger.next(): one step further debugger.continue(): continue until breakpoint debugger.nextNode(): the AST node to be executed sLine sColumn sOffset eLine eColumn eOffset debugger.nextLine() debugger.type(typeName) debugger.variable() debugger.variable(variableName)

properties src: preprocessed source prevNode: previous AST node done conditions stopConditions rt: the internal runtime instance gen: the internal generator



var JSCPP = require ( "JSCPP" ) var mydebugger = JSCPP.run(code, input, { debug : true }); var done = mydebugger.next(); var done = mydebugger.continue(); mydebugger.setStopConditions({ isStatement : true positionChanged : true lineChanged : false }); mydebugger.setCondition( "line10" , function ( prevNode, nextNode ) { if (nextNode.sLine === 10 ) { mydebugger.disableCondition( "line10" ); return true ; } else { return false ; } }); mydebugger.enableCondition( "line10" ); if (done !== false ) { console .log( "program exited with code " + done.v); } var s = mydebugger.nextNode(); while ((s = mydebugger.nextNode()) == null ) { mydebugger.next(); } var nextLine = mydebugger.nextLine(); nextLine = mydebugger.getSource().slice(s.sOffset, s.eOffset).trim() console .log( "from " + s.sLine + ":" + s.sColumn + "(" + s.sOffset + ")" ); console .log( "to " + s.eLine + ":" + s.eColumn + "(" + s.eOffset + ")" ); console .log( "==> " + nextLine); mydebugger.type( "int" ); mydebugger.variable( "a" ); mydebugger.variable();

A full interactive example is available in demo/debug.coffee. Use node -harmony demo/debug A+B -debug to debug "A+B" test.

With a browser

There should be a newest version of JSCPP.js or JSCPP.es5.js in dist ready for you. If not, use npm run build to generate one.

Then you can add it to your html. The exported global name for this package is "JSCPP".

< script src = "JSCPP.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var code = "#include <iostream>" + "using namespace std;" + "int main() {" + " int a;" + " cin >> a;" + " cout << a << endl;" + " return 0;" + "}" ; var input = "4321" ; var output = "" ; var config = { stdio: { write: function (s) { output += s; } }, unsigned_overflow: "error" }; var exitCode = JSCPP.run(code, input, config); alert(output + "

program exited with code " + exitCode); </ script >

If you do not provide a customized write method for stdio configuration, console output will not be correctly shown. See demo/demo.html for example.

Running in WebWorker

There are two Helper classes to make JSCPP easier to run in WebWorkers. One is JSCPP.WebWorkerHelper in an old callback style and JSCPP.AsyncWebWorkerHelper in a modern Promise/async-await style.

< script src = "JSCPP.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var helper = new JSCPP.WebWorkerHelper( "./JSCPP.es5.min.js" ); var output = "" ; helper.run( `#include <iostream> using namespace std; int main() { int a; cin >> a; a += 7; cout << a*10 << endl; return 0; }` , "5" , { stdio : { write : function ( s ) { output += s; } } }, function ( err, returnCode ) { if (err) { alert( "An error occurred: " + (err.message || err)); } else { alert( "Program exited with code " + returnCode); } }); helper.worker.terminate(); </ script >

< script src = "JSCPP.es5.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > async function asyncWrapper ( ) { var helper = new JSCPP.AsyncWebWorkerHelper( "./JSCPP.es5.min.js" ); var output = "" ; try { var returnCode = await helper.run( `#include <iostream> using namespace std; int main() { int a; cin >> a; a += 7; cout << a*10 << endl; return 0; }` , "5" , { stdio : { write : function ( s ) { output += s; } } }); alert( "Program exited with code " + returnCode); } catch (err) { alert( "An error occurred: " + (err.message || err)); } helper.worker.terminate(); } asyncWrapper(); </ script >

The helper classes are implemented in src/index.js , and a test page is available in dist/index.html .

Run tests

npm run test

Which features are implemented?

(Most) operators

Primitive types

Variables

Arrays Multidimensional array with initializers.

Pointers

If...else control flow

Switch...case control flow Declarations inside switch block.

For loop

While loop

Do...while loop

Functions

Variable scopes

Preprocessor directives Macro Include



Which notable features are not implemented yet?

Goto statements

Object-oriented features

Namespaces

Multiple files support

How is the performance?

If you want to run C++ programs effciently, compile your C++ code to LLVM-bitcode and then use Emscripten.

Which libraries are supported?

See current progress in includes folder.

iostream (only cin and cout and endl)

cmath

cctype

cstring

cstdio (partial)

cstdlib (partial)

