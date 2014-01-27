jQuery Deferreds source and unit tests ported verbatim to nodejs using minimal, automated, code transformation.
This is the exact same code, running the exact same unit tests. Why use a bad copy when you can use the original?
npm install JQDeferred
package.json.
var Deferred = require( "JQDeferred" );
|jQuery
|JQDeferred
$.Deferred
Deferred
$._Deferred
Deferred._Deferred
$.when
Deferred.when
$.Callbacks
Deferred.Callbacks
_Deferred only available prior to 1.7.0
Callbacks only available as of 1.7.0.
Just head to the jQuery API site:
There is an exact correspondence between the version of the package and the version of jQuery from which it has been extracted. So, if you want to use Deferreds as they were in jQuery 1.5.2, just use
npm install JQDeferred@1.5.2.
Of course, this is not really semantic versioning but it makes a lot more sense than maintaining a separate version.