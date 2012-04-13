openbase logo
jas

JASON

by xk
0.1.3 (see all)

JSON-like parser/formatter to pass objects between processes and/or threads

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JASON

JASON is just like JSON, but unlike JSON it can:

  • serialize objects with methods
  • serialize objects with cyclic references
  • understand Dates, Regexps, Booleans, etc, and restore them with .parse() with their proper types/classes.
  • understand and serialize all the JS primitives, including undefined
  • properly recreate the holes in Arrays

JASON lets you pass objects as text between processes and/or threads.

Warning: unlike JSON, JASON is unsafe. You should only use it in contexts where you have strong guarantees that the strings that you pass to the JASON parser have been produced by a JASON formatter from a trusted source.

Syntax

JASON syntax is just plain JavaScript (but not JSON).

The stringify function does the clever work of generating whatever Javascript is needed to recreate the object, and the parse function is just a call to eval.

Examples

See the test/test01.js file.

API

var JASON = require("JASON");

str = JASON.stringify(obj);
obj = JASON.parse(str);

Installation

The easiest way to install JASON is with NPM:

npm install JASON

License

This work is licensed under the MIT license.

