JASON is just like JSON, but unlike JSON it can:
.parse() with their proper types/classes.
undefined
JASON lets you pass objects as text between processes and/or threads.
Warning: unlike JSON, JASON is unsafe. You should only use it in contexts where you have strong guarantees that the strings that you pass to the JASON parser have been produced by a JASON formatter from a trusted source.
JASON syntax is just plain JavaScript (but not JSON).
The
stringify function does the clever work of generating whatever Javascript is needed to recreate the object, and the
parse function is just a call to
eval.
See the
test/test01.js file.
var JASON = require("JASON");
str = JASON.stringify(obj);
obj = JASON.parse(str);
The easiest way to install
JASON is with NPM:
npm install JASON
This work is licensed under the MIT license.