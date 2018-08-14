The FontLoader detects and notifies when fonts of the specified font-families loaded and rendered by the browser. This, without using timeouts (when possible) to poll for element dimensions like it is done traditionally. Instead it utilizes the "scroll" event to receive an instantaneous event when element size is changed. In IE10 and lower it uses "onresize" event which brings a similar result. In addition it utilizes AdobeBlank font to eliminate known issues related to metric compatible fonts.
More info on how the FontLoader works can be found here.
The FontLoader receives an array of fonts and notifies the
delegate object via
fontLoaded and
complete methods when specific or all fonts were loaded respectively. The FontLoader does not load the fonts, the insertion of specified font-families into the document should be done elsewhere.
The
FontLoader(fonts, delegate, timeout) constructor receives three parameters:
font - array of font-family strings with optionally specified variations using FVD notation, or
FontDescriptor objects.
delegate - the delegate object with following optional methods which are invoked in the context of the delegate object:
fontLoaded(font) - called when one of the specified fonts was loaded with the font itself passed as the
FontDescriptor object.
complete(error) - called when all specified fonts were loaded, in which case the
error will be
null. Or when the timeout was reached before all specified fonts were loaded, in which case
error will be an object with two fields - the
message string and the
notLoadedFonts array with all the fonts that weren't loaded as
FontDescriptor objects.
timeout - optional timeout in milliseconds, default is 3000. Pass
null to disable the timeout.
After the
FontLoaded was instantiated, call
loadFonts method to begin watching for fonts to load. If some or all fonts were already loaded, the appropriate delegate methods will be invoked as expected.
The
FontDescriptor object is an object with the following fields:
family - the font family (e.g.: 'Open Sans')
weight - the font weight (e.g.: 400)
style - the font style (e.g.: 'italic')
stretch - the font stretch (e.g.: 'condensed'), optional
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style type="text/css">
@font-face {
font-family: 'MyFont';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
src: url(path/to/MyFont.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'MyOtherFont';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 800;
src: url(path/to/MyOtherFont.woff) format('woff');
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript" src="FontLoader.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var fontLoader = new FontLoader(["MyFont", "MyOtherFont:i8"], {
"fontLoaded": function(font) {
// One of the fonts was loaded
console.log("font loaded: " + font.family);
},
"complete": function(error) {
if (error !== null) {
// Reached the timeout but not all fonts were loaded
console.log(error.message);
console.log(error.notLoadedFonts);
} else {
// All fonts were loaded
console.log("all fonts were loaded");
}
}
}, 3000);
fontLoader.loadFonts();
</script>
</body>
</html>