faker.js - generate massive amounts of fake data in the browser and node.js

Name firstName firstNameFemale firstNameMale lastName findName

Address zipCode zipCodeFormat city streetName streetAddress secondaryAddress brState ukCounty ukCountry usState latitude longitude

PhoneNumber phoneNumber phoneNumberFormat

Internet email userName domainName domainWord ip color

Company suffixes companyName companySuffix catchPhrase bs

Image avatar imageUrl abstractImage animals business cats city food nightlife fashion people nature sports technics transport

Lorem words sentence sentences paragraph paragraphs

Helpers randomNumber randomize slugify replaceSymbolWithNumber shuffle createCard userCard

Tree clone createTree

Date past future between recent

## USAGE ### browser - ### node.js - ### usage var faker = require('./faker'); var randomName = faker.Name.findName(); // Rowan Nikolaus var randomEmail = faker.Internet.email(); // Kassandra.Haley@erich.biz var randomCard = faker.Helpers.createCard(); // random contact card containing many properties ## API## Tests npm install . make test You can view a code coverage report generated in coverage/lcov-report/index.html. ## Authors ####Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires Heavily inspired by Benjamin Curtis's Ruby Gem [faker](http://faker.rubyforge.org/) and Perl's [Data::faker](http://search.cpan.org/~jasonk/Data-faker-0.07/lib/Data/faker.pm)Copyright (c) 2014 Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires http://github.com/marak/faker.js/Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.