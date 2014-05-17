faker.js - generate massive amounts of fake data in the browser and node.js
## USAGE
### browser -
### node.js -
### usage
var faker = require('./faker');
var randomName = faker.Name.findName(); // Rowan Nikolaus
var randomEmail = faker.Internet.email(); // Kassandra.Haley@erich.biz
var randomCard = faker.Helpers.createCard(); // random contact card containing many properties
## API
- Name
- firstName
- firstNameFemale
- firstNameMale
- lastName
- findName
- Address
- zipCode
- zipCodeFormat
- city
- streetName
- streetAddress
- secondaryAddress
- brState
- ukCounty
- ukCountry
- usState
- latitude
- longitude
- PhoneNumber
- phoneNumber
- phoneNumberFormat
- Internet
- email
- userName
- domainName
- domainWord
- ip
- color
- Company
- suffixes
- companyName
- companySuffix
- catchPhrase
- bs
- Image
- avatar
- imageUrl
- abstractImage
- animals
- business
- cats
- city
- food
- nightlife
- fashion
- people
- nature
- sports
- technics
- transport
- Lorem
- words
- sentence
- sentences
- paragraph
- paragraphs
- Helpers
- randomNumber
- randomize
- slugify
- replaceSymbolWithNumber
- shuffle
- createCard
- userCard
- Tree
- Date
- random
- number
- array_element
- city_prefix
- city_suffix
- street_suffix
- br_state
- br_state_abbr
- us_state
- us_state_abbr
- uk_county
- uk_country
- first_name
- last_name
- name_prefix
- name_suffix
- catch_phrase_adjective
- catch_phrase_descriptor
- catch_phrase_noun
- bs_adjective
- bs_buzz
- bs_noun
- phone_formats
- domain_suffix
- avatar_uri
- definitions
- first_name
- last_name
- name_prefix
- name_suffix
- br_state
- br_state_abbr
- us_state
- us_state_abbr
- city_prefix
- city_suffix
- street_suffix
- uk_county
- uk_country
- catch_phrase_adjective
- catch_phrase_descriptor
- catch_phrase_noun
- bs_adjective
- bs_buzz
- bs_noun
- domain_suffix
- lorem
- phone_formats
- avatar_uri
## Tests
npm install .
make test
You can view a code coverage report generated in coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
## Authors
####Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires
Heavily inspired by Benjamin Curtis's Ruby Gem [faker](http://faker.rubyforge.org/) and Perl's [Data::faker](http://search.cpan.org/~jasonk/Data-faker-0.07/lib/Data/faker.pm)
