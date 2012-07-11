========================================

DOMBuilder takes some of the pain out of dynamically creating HTML content in JavaScript and supports generating multiple types of output from the same inputs.

Yes, there are a million builder libraries about. DOMBuilder's goals are to:

Make it easier to write JavaScript components which can be shared between the frontend and backend - newforms _ is an example of such a component, which aims to share validation code between the two.

Make it easier to switch from DOM Element output to HTML String output if performence becomes an issue, by providing mock DOM objects and event registration helpers when generating HTML from the exact same input.

Demos

Fragile _ - uses DOMBuilder's template mode and its template inheritance to create a CRUD admin with templates which can also be rendered on the backend with Node.js.

DOMBuilder.build() sandbox _ - play around with DOMBuilder.build(), with switchable DOM and HTML output modes.

Reddit posts - uses JSONP to display a feed of posts from Reddit: Element function Reddit posts _ - uses element functions to generate contents directly with the DOM output mode. Templated Reddit posts _ - uses Template mode with the DOM output mode.

Demo page _ - small examples of using the range of the DOMBuilder API

Install

Browsers

Compressed builds of DOMBuilder are available to suit various needs:

DOM and HTML For creation of mixed content, with DOM Mode as the default output format. DOM only For creation of DOM Elements, with DOM Mode as the default output format. HTML only For creation of HTML Strings, with HTML Mode as the default output format. Templates For templating, with mixed output and DOM Mode as the default output format.

Dependencies