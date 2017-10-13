A Comma-Separated Values parser for JavaScript
Built to the rfc4180 standard, with adjustable strictness:
npm install csv-js --save-dev
Simple:
var rows = CSV.parse("one,two,three\n4,5,6")
// rows equals [["one","two","three"],[4,5,6]]
jQuery AJAX suggestion:
$.get("csv.txt")
.pipe( CSV.parse )
.done( function(rows) {
for( var i =0; i < rows.length; i++){
console.log(rows[i])
}
});
CSV.RELAXED
Try this first if you're having problems with data parsing. Enables a "relaxed" strictness mode. Default:
false
CSV.IGNORE_RECORD_LENGTH
If relaxed mode is not already enabled, ignores inconsistent records lengths Default:
false
CSV.IGNORE_QUOTES
Treats all values as literal, including surrounding quotes. For use if CSV isn't well formatted. This will disable escape sequences. Default:
false
CSV.LINE_FEED_OK
Suppress exception for missing carriage returns (specification requires CRLF line endings). Default:
true
CSV.CARRIAGE_RETURN_OK
Suppress exception for missing line feeds (specification requires CRLF line endings). Default:
true
CSV.DETECT_TYPES
Automatically type-cast numeric and boolean values such as "false", "null", and "0.1", but not "abcd", "Null", or ".1". Customizable by overriding CSV.resolve_type(str) which returns value. Default:
true
CSV.IGNORE_QUOTE_WHITESPACE
Detects and ignores whitespace before a quoted string which, per spec, should be treated as the start of an unescaped value. Default:
true
CSV.DEBUG
Enables debug logging to console. Default:
false
CSV.COLUMN_SEPARATOR
Split columns by this character. Default "," (comma).
"UNEXPECTED_END_OF_FILE" or
CSV.ERROR_EOF
Fired when file ends unexpectedly. Eg. File ends during an open escape sequence. Example:
Uncaught UNEXPECTED_END_OF_FILE at char 72 : ption,Price\n1997,Ford,E350,"ac, abs, moon,3000.00
"UNEXPECTED_CHARACTER" or
CSV.ERROR_CHAR
Fired when an invalid character is detected. Eg. A non-comma after the close of an quoted value. Example:
Uncaught UNEXPECTED_CHARACTER at char 250 : rand Cherokee,"MUST SELL!\nair, moon roof, loaded"z
"UNEXPECTED_END_OF_RECORD" or
CSV.ERROR_EOL
Fired when a record ends before the expected number of fields is read (as determined by first row). Example:
Uncaught UNEXPECTED_END_OF_RECORD at char 65 : ,Description,Price\n1997,Ford,E350,"ac, abs, moon"\n
"UNEXPECTED_WHITESPACE" or
CSV.WARN_WHITESPACE
Appears when whitespace is encountered outside of a quoted value, only if CSV.IGNORE_QUOTE_WHITESPACE is disabled. Example:
UNEXPECTED_WHITESPACE at char 330 : e,false,123,45.6\n.7,8.,9.1.2,null,undefined\nNull, "
Licensed under the MIT license: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
Author:
Greg Kindel (twitter @gkindel), 2017