Backbone plugin to override getters and setters with logic

Introduction

Ever wanted Backbone to have getters and setters you can override with your own logic? Yes?! Then Backbone.Mutators is the missing tool in your chain...

Installation

The plugin itself implements the Universal Module Definition (UMD). You can use it with a CommonJS like loader, or with an AMD loader or via vanilla javascript.

The plugin has two dependencies, underscore.js and backbone.js

Download

You can directly download the Development Version or the Production Version from the root folder

VOLO

volo add Backbone.Mutators

NPM

npm install Backbone.Mutators

Integration

AMD

require ([ 'underscore' , 'backbone' , 'path/to/backbone.mutators' ], function ( _, Backbone, Mutators ) { });

CommonJS

var _ = require ( 'underscore' ); var Backbone = require ( 'backbone' ); var Mutators = require ( 'backbone.mutators' );

Vanilla JS

< script src = "path/to/underscore.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/backbone.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/backbone.mutators.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(Backbone.Mutators); </ script >

Usage

Some lines of code explain more then thousand words...

Basic usage

var User = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { fullname : function ( ) { return this .get( 'firstname' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'lastname' ); } }, defaults : { firstname : 'Sugar' , lastname : 'Daddy' } }); var user = new User(); user.get( 'fullname' ) user.toJSON()

Override getters

var State = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { status : function ( ) { return this .get( 'status' ) === true ? 'Workish' : 'Bad bad error' ; } }, defaults : { status : true } }); var state = new State(); state.get( 'status' ) state.toJSON()

Use setters

var User = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { fullname : { set : function ( key, value, options, set ) { var names = value.split( ' ' ); this .set( 'firstname' , names[ 0 ], options); this .set( 'lastname' , names[ 1 ], options); }, get : function ( ) { return this .get( 'firstname' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'lastname' ); } } }, defaults : { firstname : 'Sugar' , lastname : 'Daddy' } }); var user = new User(); user.set( 'fullname' , 'Big Mama' , { silent : true }); user.get( 'fullname' ) user.get( 'firstname' ); user.get( 'lastname' );

Catch model events

var User = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { fullname : { set : function ( key, value, options, set ) { var names = value.split( ' ' ); this .set( 'firstname' , names[ 0 ], options); this .set( 'lastname' , names[ 1 ], options); }, get : function ( ) { return this .get( 'firstname' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'lastname' ); } } }, defaults : { firstname : 'Sugar' , lastname : 'Daddy' } }); var user = new User(); user.bind( 'mutators:set:fullname' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Somebody sets a full name' ); }); user.bind( 'change:firstname' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Somebody changed the first name' ); }); user.bind( 'change:lastname' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Somebody changed the last name' ); }); user.set( 'fullname' , 'Big Mama' ); user.get( 'fullname' ) user.get( 'firstname' ); user.get( 'lastname' );

Silence mutator events (while keeping the model events fired)

var User = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { fullname : { set : function ( key, value, options, set ) { var names = value.split( ' ' ); this .set( 'firstname' , names[ 0 ], options); this .set( 'lastname' , names[ 1 ], options); }, get : function ( ) { return this .get( 'firstname' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'lastname' ); } } }, defaults : { firstname : 'Sugar' , lastname : 'Daddy' } }); var user = new User(); user.bind( 'mutators:set:fullname' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Somebody sets a full name' ); }); user.bind( 'change:firstname' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Somebody changed the first name' ); }); user.bind( 'change:lastname' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Somebody changed the last name' ); }); user.set( 'fullname' , 'Big Mama' , { mutators : { silence : true }}); user.get( 'fullname' ) user.get( 'firstname' ); user.get( 'lastname' );

Use mutated setters and call the original setter within

var Spicy = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { iAcceptOnlyLowercaseStuff : { set : function ( key, value, options, set ) { set (key, value.toLowerCase(), options); } } }, defaults: { iAcceptOnlyLowercaseStuff : 'sugar' } }); var spicy = new Spicy(); spicy.set( 'iAcceptOnlyLowercaseStuff' , 'SALT' ); spicy.get( 'iAcceptOnlyLowercaseStuff' )

Define one getter / setter method

var User = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { fullname : function ( key, value, options, set ) { if (key){ var names = value.split( ' ' ); this .set( 'firstname' , names[ 0 ], options); this .set( 'lastname' , names[ 1 ], options); } return this .get( 'firstname' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'lastname' ); } }, defaults : { firstname : 'Sugar' , lastname : 'Daddy' } });

Define multiple mutators

var User = Backbone.Model.extend({ mutators : { fullname : { set : function ( key, value, options, set ) { var names = value.split( ' ' ); this .set( 'firstname' , names[ 0 ], options); this .set( 'lastname' , names[ 1 ], options); } get : function ( ) { return this .get( 'firstname' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'lastname' ); } }, password : function ( ) { return md5( this .password); } }, defaults : { firstname : 'Sugar' , lastname : 'Daddy' } });

Define a getter as transient

Defining a getter as transient means that it will be omitted when Backbone saves the model. This is useful if the backend system (whatever Backbone is syncing to) fails if you send it a property that does not actually exist on the model. Note that this only works for mutators defined with a get() function.

In the example below, the fullName property will be available when toJSON is called under non-syncing circumstances--for example, when providing this model to a template--but will be omitted from the JSON when sync is called (because you called the sync() or save() method), and will not be sent to the server.

var Model = Backbone.Model.extend({ defaults :{ firstName : "Iain" , middleInit : "M" , lastName : "Banks" }, mutators :{ fullName :{ get : function ( ) { var fullName = this .get( "firstName" ); fullName += " " + this .get( "middleInit" ); fullName += ". " + this .get( "lastName" ); return fullName; }, transient : true } } });

Further reading

James Brown (@ibjhb) has written a blog article about Mutators (Exploring Backbone.Mutators)

Changelog

Extended mutators check #38

Allow to specify custom isSaving() method to detect when toJSON() is cal... #36

Add mutator dependancies and change events #33

Made compatible with browserify #32

Backbone dependency version bump #32

Change get context to modal instead of attributes

Added single getter / setter method

Change get context to modal instead of attributes

Added single getter / setter method

Removed the Cake based build process and moved to grunt

Mutators now integrates itself to backbone, no more manual extending needed

Added the {mutator: {silent: true}} option to prevent mutator set events from firering

Added unit tests for the new features

Moved from jslint to jshint

Tweaked docs

Removed not needed jquery and qunit-logging submodule / npm dependencies

Added the original Backbone.Model.set function as a fourth paramter for the mutated set

Added a 'mutators:set:{{YOUR_MUTATOR_PROPERTY}}' event when setting mutated properties

Added unit tests for the new features

Extended/fixed documentation

Added inline version tag [NOTE: Version 0.2.0 is fully backwards compatible]

Initial Release

License

MIT - https://tldrlegal.com/license/mit-license