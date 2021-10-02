Angular TypeScript Snippets for VS Code

Now Updated for Angular 12.0.0 release

This extension for Visual Studio Code adds snippets for Angular for TypeScript and HTML.

See the CHANGELOG for the latest changes

Angular Essentials

Check out the Angular Essentials extension for more great extensions for developing with JavaScript and Angular.

Usage

Type part of a snippet, press enter , and the snippet unfolds.

Alternatively, press Ctrl + Space (Windows, Linux) or Cmd + Space (macOS) to activate snippets from within the editor.

Command Palette Commands

Command Purpose express: Add simple Express server file to workspace Adds Node.js express server

TypeScript Angular Snippets

Snippet Purpose a-component component a-component-inline component with inline template a-component-root root app component a-ctor-skip-self angular NgModule 's skipself constructor a-directive directive a-guard-can-activate CanActivate guard a-guard-can-activate-child CanActivateChild guard a-guard-can-deactivate CanDeactivate guard a-guard-can-load CanLoad guard a-httpclient-get httpClient.get with Rx Observable a-http-interceptor Empty Angular HttpInterceptor for HttpClient a-http-interceptor-headers Angular HttpInterceptor that sets headers for HttpClient a-http-interceptor-logging Angular HttpInterceptor that logs traffic for HttpClient a-module module a-module-root root app module a-output-event @Output event and emitter a-pipe pipe a-preload-opt-in-strategy custom preload strategy that allows choosing which routes to preload a-preload-network-strategy custom preload strategy that preloads based on network connectivity a-resolver resolver a-routes Route definition file a-rxjs-import import RxJs features a-rxjs-operators import RxJs operators a-route-path-404 404 route path a-route-path-default default route path a-route-path-with-children route path with children a-route-path-eager eager route path a-route-path-lazy lazy route path a-router-events listen to one or more router events a-route-params-subscribe subscribe to route parameters a-service service with injectable provided in root a-service-httpclient service with HttpClient a-subscribe Rx Observable subscription a-trackby to create a trackby function in TypeScript for the ngFor

NgRx Snippets

Snippet Purpose a-ngrx-store-module create an NgRx store module a-ngrx-create-action create an NgRx action with createAction a-ngrx-create-action-props create an NgRx action with createAction with props a-ngrx-create-reducer create an NgRx reducer with createReducer a-ngrx-create-effect create an NgRx effect with createEffect a-ngrx-create-effect-api create an NgRx effect with createEffect for an API call a-ngrx-create-selector create an NgRx selector with createSelector a-ngrx-create-selector-props create an NgRx selector with createSelector with props a-ngrx-data-entity-data-module-import add EntityDataModule a-ngrx-data-entity-metadata create the entity metadata for NgRx a-ngrx-data-entity-collection-data-service create a data service using NgRx

Dockerfile Snippets

Snippet Purpose docker-angular-node-multi-stage Multi-stage Dockerfile for Node with Angular

JavaScript Snippets

Snippet Purpose ex-simple-server Node.js Express Server

HTML Snippets

Snippet Purpose a-class [class] binding a-select <select> control a-style [style] binding a-ngClass ngClass a-ngFor *ngFor a-ngForAsync *ngFor with async a-ngFor-trackBy *ngFor with trackBy a-form create a form tag with ngSubmit and form attributes a-formArrayName formArrayName a-formControlName formControlName a-formGroup formGroup a-formGroupName formGroupName a-form-submit create a submit button for a form a-ngIf *ngIf a-ngIfElse *ngIf with else a-ngModel ngModel a-routerLink routerLink a-routerLink-param routerLink with a route parameter a-ngStyle ngStyle a-ngSwitch ngSwitch a-prej show the JSON form of a model a-preja show the JSON form of a model, using async a-ng-container <ng-container> element a-ng-template <ng-template> element a-ng-content <ng-content> element

VS Code Snippets

Snippet Purpose a-launch-chrome launch/debug configuration for VS Code for Chrome a-launch-edge launch/debug configuration for VS Code for Edge a-task-start create a task configuration for starting the Angular app for VS Code

Installation

Install Visual Studio Code 1.10.0 or higher Launch Code From the command palette Ctrl - Shift - P (Windows, Linux) or Cmd - Shift - P (OSX) Select Install Extension Choose the extension Reload Visual Studio Code

Credits

Thanks to the following contributors for the NgRx snippets: