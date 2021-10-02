Now Updated for Angular 12.0.0 release
This extension for Visual Studio Code adds snippets for Angular for TypeScript and HTML.
Type part of a snippet, press
enter, and the snippet unfolds.
Alternatively, press
Ctrl+
Space (Windows, Linux) or
Cmd+
Space (macOS) to activate snippets from within the editor.
|Command
|Purpose
|express: Add simple Express server file to workspace
|Adds Node.js express server
|Snippet
|Purpose
a-component
|component
a-component-inline
|component with inline template
a-component-root
|root app component
a-ctor-skip-self
|angular
NgModule's
skipself constructor
a-directive
|directive
a-guard-can-activate
CanActivate guard
a-guard-can-activate-child
CanActivateChild guard
a-guard-can-deactivate
CanDeactivate guard
a-guard-can-load
CanLoad guard
a-httpclient-get
httpClient.get with Rx Observable
a-http-interceptor
|Empty Angular
HttpInterceptor for
HttpClient
a-http-interceptor-headers
|Angular
HttpInterceptor that sets headers for
HttpClient
a-http-interceptor-logging
|Angular
HttpInterceptor that logs traffic for
HttpClient
a-module
|module
a-module-root
|root app module
a-output-event
@Output event and emitter
a-pipe
|pipe
a-preload-opt-in-strategy
|custom preload strategy that allows choosing which routes to preload
a-preload-network-strategy
|custom preload strategy that preloads based on network connectivity
a-resolver
|resolver
a-routes
|Route definition file
a-rxjs-import
|import RxJs features
a-rxjs-operators
|import RxJs operators
a-route-path-404
|404 route path
a-route-path-default
|default route path
a-route-path-with-children
|route path with children
a-route-path-eager
|eager route path
a-route-path-lazy
|lazy route path
a-router-events
|listen to one or more router events
a-route-params-subscribe
|subscribe to route parameters
a-service
|service with injectable provided in root
a-service-httpclient
|service with
HttpClient
a-subscribe
|Rx Observable subscription
a-trackby
|to create a trackby function in TypeScript for the
ngFor
|Snippet
|Purpose
a-ngrx-store-module
|create an NgRx store module
a-ngrx-create-action
|create an NgRx action with
createAction
a-ngrx-create-action-props
|create an NgRx action with
createAction with props
a-ngrx-create-reducer
|create an NgRx reducer with
createReducer
a-ngrx-create-effect
|create an NgRx effect with
createEffect
a-ngrx-create-effect-api
|create an NgRx effect with
createEffect for an API call
a-ngrx-create-selector
|create an NgRx selector with
createSelector
a-ngrx-create-selector-props
|create an NgRx selector with
createSelector with props
a-ngrx-data-entity-data-module-import
|add
EntityDataModule
a-ngrx-data-entity-metadata
|create the entity metadata for NgRx
a-ngrx-data-entity-collection-data-service
|create a data service using NgRx
|Snippet
|Purpose
docker-angular-node-multi-stage
|Multi-stage Dockerfile for Node with Angular
|Snippet
|Purpose
ex-simple-server
|Node.js Express Server
|Snippet
|Purpose
a-class
[class] binding
a-select
<select> control
a-style
[style] binding
a-ngClass
ngClass
a-ngFor
*ngFor
a-ngForAsync
*ngFor with async
a-ngFor-trackBy
*ngFor with trackBy
a-form
|create a form tag with ngSubmit and form attributes
a-formArrayName
formArrayName
a-formControlName
formControlName
a-formGroup
formGroup
a-formGroupName
formGroupName
a-form-submit
|create a submit button for a form
a-ngIf
*ngIf
a-ngIfElse
*ngIf with
else
a-ngModel
ngModel
a-routerLink
routerLink
a-routerLink-param
routerLink with a route parameter
a-ngStyle
ngStyle
a-ngSwitch
ngSwitch
a-prej
|show the JSON form of a model
a-preja
|show the JSON form of a model, using async
a-ng-container
<ng-container> element
a-ng-template
<ng-template> element
a-ng-content
<ng-content> element
|Snippet
|Purpose
a-launch-chrome
|launch/debug configuration for VS Code for Chrome
a-launch-edge
|launch/debug configuration for VS Code for Edge
a-task-start
|create a task configuration for starting the Angular app for VS Code
Ctrl-
Shift-
P (Windows, Linux) or
Cmd-
Shift-
P (OSX)
Install Extension
Thanks to the following contributors for the NgRx snippets: