This is a complete rewrite of zxcvbn into typescript which is licensed under the MIT license. Thanks to the original creators dropbox for the great work.

zxcvbn is a password strength estimator inspired by password crackers. Through pattern matching and conservative estimation, it recognizes and weighs 40k common passwords, common names surnames, popular words from Wikipedia and common word in different language from different countries, and other common patterns like dates, repeats (aaa), sequences (abcd), keyboard patterns (qwertyuiop), and l33t speak. Consider using zxcvbn as an algorithmic alternative to password composition policy — it is more secure, flexible, and usable when sites require a minimal complexity score in place of annoying rules like "passwords must contain three of {lower, upper, numbers, symbols}". More secure: policies often fail both ways, allowing weak passwords (P@ssword1) and disallowing strong passwords.

More flexible: zxcvbn allows many password styles to flourish so long as it detects sufficient complexity — passphrases are rated highly given enough uncommon words, keyboard patterns are ranked based on length and number of turns, and capitalization adds more complexity when it's unpredictaBle.

More usable: zxcvbn is designed to power simple, rule-free interfaces that give instant feedback. In addition to strength estimation, zxcvbn includes minimal, targeted verbal feedback that can help guide users towards less guessable passwords. For further detail and motivation, please refer to the USENIX Security '16 paper and presentation.

The reason of this project is to modernize zxcvbn and make it maintainable with new features.

Features

estimate strength of a password

get a score for the password

i18n support, for dictionaries and feedback translations

extend existing dictionaries with your own

usable without dictionaries at all, which reduce the scoring efficiency rapidly. This is not recommended

types

custom matcher

haveibeenpwned matcher

Documentation

Checkout the Documentation. There you will also find the Demo pages and the Migration guide.

LanguagePackages

If your language is missing as a language pack checkout the guide to add your own.

Comparison

If you want to know how much the scoring changed compared to the original checkout the comparison page.

Contribution

Please feel free to open up an issue or provide a pull request.