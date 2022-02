Babel plugin to convert Flow code to TypeScript.

Usage

Most convenient - via flowts utility.

Usage as babel plugin:

Installation:

npm install @ zxbodya / babel - plugin - flow - to - typescript

Plugin options:

{ isJSX: boolean }

History

This is a fork of Kiikurage/babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript.

Original repository is no longer actively maintained, also having it here helps to keep flowts project in sync with the plugin.