A complete tool for building modern Electron applications.
Electron Forge unifies the existing (and well maintained) build tools for Electron development into a simple, easy to use package so that anyone can jump right in to Electron development.
🏗️
The
master branch is a rewrite of Electron Forge that will eventually be the 6.x series. If you
are looking for the 5.x series (the version currently published to NPM under
electron-forge), please view the 5.x branch.
Note: Electron Forge requires Node 12.13.0 (LTS) or above, plus git installed.
If you have a more recent version of
npm or
yarn, you can use
npx,
or
yarn create.
npx create-electron-app my-new-app
# or
yarn create electron-app my-new-app
# then
cd my-new-app
npm start
Alternatively (less recommended):
npm install -g @electron-forge/cli
electron-forge init my-new-app
cd my-new-app
npm start
With these goals in mind, under the hood this project uses, among others:
electron-rebuild:
Automatically recompiles native Node.js modules against the correct
Electron version.
For Electron Forge documentation and usage you should check out our website: electronforge.io
webpack/
babel/
typescript/other build tool?
By default, Electron Forge only runs vanilla (i.e., non-compiled) JavaScript, but for typescript, webpack, and other build tool support check out the plugins section of our docs site. We currently have plugins for Webpack and Electron Compile, and a template for Webpack.
