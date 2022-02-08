Small server wrapper around Z-Wave JS to access it via a WebSocket.
These instructions are for development only. These CLIs will be available as
zwave-server and
zwave-client after installing the NPM package.
ts-node src/bin/server.ts /dev/tty0
Opens server on
ws://0.0.0.0:3000.
You can specify a configuration file with
--config. This can be a JSON file or a JS file that exports the config. It needs to follow the Z-Wave JS config format.
You can specify a different port for the websocket server to listen on with
--port, as well as the interface to attach to using
--host, the default host is 0.0.0.0 i.e all interfaces.
If you don't have a USB stick, you can add
--mock-driver to use a fake stick.
NOTE: Unless specificed in the configuration file, the
emitValueUpdateAfterSetValueconfiguration option will be set to
true. This is recommended for multi-client setups and for cases where multiple applications are sharing access to the same driver, e.g. zwavejs2mqtt
Requires server to be running.
Default connects to
ws://localhost:3000:
ts-node src/bin/client.ts
To specify different host:
ts-node src/bin/client.ts ws://192.168.1.100:6000
To specify that it outputs each message on a single line so it can be replayed later:
ts-node src/bin/client.ts --dump
You can filter the output by a specific node ID:
ts-node src/bin/client.ts --node 52
To specify a schema version other than the latest (
maxSchemaVersion):
ts-node src/bin/client.ts --schemaVersion 0
All these options can be combined.
When a client connects, the server will send the version.
interface {
type: "version";
driverVersion: string;
serverVersion: string;
homeId: number;
}
To start receive the state and get events, the client needs to send the
start_listening command.
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "start_listening";
}
The server will respond with the current state and start sending events.
interface {
type: "result";
messageId: string; // maps the `start_listening` command
success: true,
result: {
state: {
controller: Partial<ZWaveController>;
nodes: Partial<ZWaveNode>[];
}
};
}
After that, the client will be notified of each state change that happens inside Z-Wave JS.
Event keys follow the names/types as used by Z-Wave JS.
interface {
type: "event",
event: {
source: "driver" | "controller" | "node";
event: string;
[key: string]: unknown;
}
}
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "start_listening";
}
[compatible with schema version: 0+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "set_api_schema";
schemaVersion: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.get_config";
}
Returns:
interface {
config: {
logConfig: {
enabled: boolean;
level: string | number; // schema versions >= 3 use string, <= 2 use number
logToFile: boolean;
filename: string;
forceConsole: boolean;
};
statisticsEnabled: boolean;
}
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
NOTE: You must provide at least one key/value pair as part of
config
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.update_log_config";
config: {
enabled?: boolean;
level?: string | number;
logToFile?: boolean;
filename?: string;
forceConsole?: boolean;
}
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.get_log_config";
}
Returns:
interface {
config: {
enabled: boolean;
level: string | number; // schema versions >= 3 use string, <= 2 use number
logToFile: boolean;
filename: string;
forceConsole: boolean;
}
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.enable_statistics";
applicationName: string;
applicationVersion: string;
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.disable_statistics";
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.is_statistics_enabled";
}
Returns:
interface {
statisticsEnabled: boolean;
}
[compatible with schema version: 6+]
Set preferred sensor scales. The
scales argument has the same type as
preferences.scales in ZWaveOptions
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.set_preferred_scales";
scales: ZWaveOptions["preferences"]["scales"];
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
Start receiving logs as events. Look at the
logging event documentation for more information about the events.
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.start_listening_logs";
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
Stop receiving logs as events.
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.stop_listening_logs";
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.check_for_config_updates";
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "driver.install_config_update";
}
zwave-js-server supports all of the controller methods listed in the Z-Wave JS documentation.
zwave-js-server uses snake casing for commands and prefixes every controller command with
controller., so
beginInclusion is called using the
controller.begin_inclusion command.
NOTE: For the most part,
controllercommands have the same inputs as documented in the Z-Wave JS documentation. The exceptions are:
-
controller.begin_inclusion: in addition to the input types that are documented, this command will also accept the QR code string directly and will convert the string to a
QRProvisioningInformationobject automatically.
-
controller.provision_smart_start_node: in addition to the input types that are documented, this command will also accept the QR code string directly and will convert the string to a
QRProvisioningInformationobject automatically.
-
controller.backup_nvm_raw: This command will return a base64 encoded string for the NVM data.
-
controller.restore_nvm: The NVM input should be a base64 encoded string.
[compatibile with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "controller.get_state";
}
[compatible with schema version: 0+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.set_value";
nodeId: number;
valueId: {
commandClass: CommandClasses;
endpoint?: number;
property: string | number;
propertyKey?: string | number;
};
value: any;
options?: SetValueAPIOptions;
}
[compatible with schema version: 0+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.refresh_info";
nodeId: number;
options?: RefreshInfoOptions;
}
[compatible with schema version: 0+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.get_defined_value_ids";
nodeId: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 0+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.get_value_metadata";
nodeId: number;
valueId: {
commandClass: CommandClasses;
endpoint?: number;
property: string | number;
propertyKey?: string | number;
};
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.get_value";
nodeId: number;
valueId: {
commandClass: CommandClasses;
endpoint?: number;
property: string | number;
propertyKey?: string | number;
};
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.get_state";
nodeId: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
If
firmwareFileFormat is not provided, the format will be guessed based on the filename and file payload.
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.begin_firmware_update";
nodeId: number;
firmwareFilename: string;
firmwareFile: string; // use base64 encoding for the file
firmwareFileFormat?: FileFormat;
}
[compatible with schema version: 0+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.abort_firmware_update";
nodeId: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 1+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.poll_value";
nodeId: number;
valueId: {
commandClass: CommandClasses;
endpoint?: number;
property: string | number;
propertyKey?: string | number;
};
}
[compatible with schema version: 1+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.set_raw_config_parameter_value";
nodeId: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.refresh_values";
nodeId: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.interview_cc";
commandClass: CommandClasses;
}
[compatible with schema version: 4+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.refresh_cc_values";
nodeId: number;
commandClass: CommandClasses;
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.ping";
nodeId: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 8+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "node.has_security_class";
nodeId: number;
securityClass: SecurityClass;
}
[compatible with schema version: 8+]
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.get_highest_security_class";
}
[compatible with schema version: 13+]
This command emits events.
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.test_powerlevel";
testNodeId: number;
powerlevel: Powerlevel;
testFrameCount: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 13+]
This command emits events.
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.check_lifeline_health";
rounds?: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 13+]
This command emits events.
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.check_route_health";
targetNodeId: number;
rounds?: number;
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.get_endpoint_count";
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.set_name";
updateCC?: boolean = true;
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.set_location";
updateCC?: boolean = true;
}
[compatible with schema version: 14+]
interface {
messageId: string;
nodeId: number;
command: "node.set_keep_awake";
}
[compatible with schema version: 7+]
You can find all of the CC API methods in the Z-Wave JS docs.
Send the following JSON to the server to invoke
UserCodeCC.set(1, UserIDStatus.Enabled, "1234"):
{
"messageId": "invoke-usercode-cc-set",
"command": "endpoint.invoke_cc_api",
"nodeId": 2,
"endpoint": 1,
"commandClass": 99, // commandClass = CommandClasses["User Code"]
"methodName": "set",
"args": [
1, // userId = 1
1, // userIdStatus = UserIDStatus.Enabled
"1234" // userCode = "1234"
]
}
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "endpoint.invoke_cc_api";
nodeId: number;
endpoint?: number;
commandClass: CommandClasses;
methodName: string;
args: unknown[];
}
For
Buffer type arguments, use the following JSON format to represent the argument:
{
"type": "Buffer",
"data": [] // array of numbers
}
[compatible with schema version: 7+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "endpoint.supports_cc_api";
nodeId: number;
endpoint?: number;
commandClass: CommandClasses;
}
There are several commands available that can be multicast to multiple nodes simultaneously. If you would like to broadcast to all nodes, use the
broadcast_node prefix for the following commands. If you would like to multicast to a subset of nodes, use the
multicast_group prefix for the following commands, adding a
nodeIDs list as an input parameter:
interface IncomingCommandMulticastGroupBase extends IncomingCommandBase {
nodeIDs: number[];
}
As an example, here's how you would call the
set_value command for a multicast group (note the extra
nodeIDs input parameter):
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "multicast_group.set_value";
nodeIDs: number[];
valueId: {
commandClass: CommandClasses;
endpoint?: number;
property: string | number;
propertyKey?: string | number;
};
value: any;
options?: SetValueAPIOptions;
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.set_value";
valueId: {
commandClass: CommandClasses;
endpoint?: number;
property: string | number;
propertyKey?: string | number;
};
value: any;
options?: SetValueAPIOptions;
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.get_endpoint_count"
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.supports_cc"
index: number
commandClass: CommandClasses
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.get_cc_version"
index: number
commandClass: CommandClasses
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.invoke_cc_api"
index?: number; // Endpoint index
commandClass: CommandClasses;
methodName: string;
args: unknown[];
}
[compatible with schema version: 5+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.get_cc_version"
index?: number; // Endpoint index
commandClass: CommandClasses;
}
[compatible with schema version: 11+]
interface {
messageId: string;
command: "<prefix>.get_defined_value_ids"
}
zwave-js-server supports all of the utility methods listed in the Z-Wave JS documentation.
zwave-js-server uses snake casing for commands and prefixes every controller command with
utils., so
parseQRCodeString is called using the
utils.parse_qr_code_string command.
zwave-js Events
All
zwave-js events as documented are forwarded on to clients that have sent the
start_listening command.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "driver" | "controller" | "node";
event: string;
... // Additional parameters dependent on the event, see zwave-js docs for more details
}
}
zwave-js-server Node Events
test powerlevel progress
This event is sent after a
node.test_powerlevel command is issued and contains test results from the driver. See the
zwave-js docs on this command for more information.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "node";
event: "test powerlevel progress";
nodeId: number;
acknowledged: number;
total: number;
}
}
check lifeline health progress
This event is sent after a
node.check_lifeline_health command is issued and contains test results from the driver. See the
zwave-js docs on this command for more information.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "node";
event: "check lifeline health progress";
nodeId: number;
round: number;
totalRounds: number;
lastRating: number;
}
}
check route health progress
This event is sent after a
node.check_route_health command is issued and contains test results from the driver. See the
zwave-js docs on this command for more information.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "node";
event: "check route health progress";
nodeId: number;
rounds: number;
totalRounds: number;
lastRating: number;
}
}
zwave-js-server Driver Events
log config updated
This event is sent whenever a client issues the
driver.update_log_config command with the updated log config.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "driver";
event: "log config updated";
config: Partial<LogConfig>; // Includes everything but `transports`
}
}
logging
This event is sent whenever
zwave-js logs a statement. Clients will only receive these events when they have issued the
driver.start_listening_logs command.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "driver";
event: "logging";
formattedMessage: string;
direction: string;
primaryTags?: string;
secondaryTags?: string;
secondaryTagPadding?: number;
multiline?: boolean;
timestamp?: string;
label?: string;
message: string | string[];
}
}
zwave-js-server Controller Events
grant security classes
This event is sent as part of the node inclusion process (including when replacing a failed node). The event indicates to the client that the user needs to choose which security classes to grant the node.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "controller";
event: "grant security classes";
requested: InclusionGrant;
}
}
validate dsk and enter pin
This event is sent as part of the node inclusion process (including when replacing a failed node). The event indicates to the client that the user needs to confirm the provided DSK is valid and enter the PIN from the device.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "controller";
event: "validate dsk and enter pin";
dsk: string;
}
}
inclusion aborted
This event is sent as part of the node inclusion process (including when replacing a failed node). The event indicates to the client that the controller aborted the security bootstrapping process (this will occur after inclusion has already been successful). The logs may have more details on why this security bootstrapping process was aborted.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "controller";
event: "inclusion aborted";
}
}
nvm backup progress
This event is sent on progress updates to the NVM backup process when the
controller.backup_nvm_raw command is issued by a client to the server and a backup is in progress.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "controller";
event: "nvm backup progress";
bytesRead: number;
total: number;
}
}
nvm convert progress
This event is sent on progress updates to the NVM conversion process when the
controller.restore_nvm command is issued by a client to the server and the NVM file that was passed in is being converted to the right format.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "controller";
event: "nvm backup progress";
bytesRead: number;
total: number;
}
}
nvm restore progress
This event is sent on progress updates to the NVM restoration process when the
controller.restore_nvm command is issued by a client to the server and the NVM data is being restored to the controller.
interface {
type: "event";
event: {
source: "controller";
event: "nvm backup progress";
bytesWritten: number;
total: number;
}
}
In an attempt to keep compatibility between different server and client versions, we've introduced a (basic) API Schema Version.
client connects --> server sends back version info including the schema versions it can handle:
{
"type": "version",
"driverVersion": "6.5.0",
"serverVersion": "1.0.0",
"homeId": 3967882672,
"minSchemaVersion": 0,
"maxSchemaVersion": 1
}
Client decides what to do based on supported schema version. For example drop connection if the supported server schema is too old or just handle the supported schema itself. For example most/all basic commands will just work but relatively new commands won't and the client decides to only not handle the stuff in the upgraded schema.
Client needs to tell the server what schema it wants to use. This is done with the "set_api_schema" command:
{
"command": "set_api_schema",
"messageId": 1,
"schemaVersion": 1
}
From this moment the server knows how to treat commands to/from this client. The server can handle multiple clients with different schema versions.
By default the server will use the minimum schema it supports (which is 0 at this time) if the
set_api_schema command is omitted.
If the client sends a schema version which is out of range, this will produce an error to the client and in the server's log:
{
"command": "set_api_schema",
"messageId": 1,
"schemaVersion": 3
}
{"type":"result","success":false,"messageId":1,"errorCode":"schema_incompatible"}
When we make breaking changes in the api, we bump the schema version. When adding new commands/features, we also bump the api schema and note in both code comments and documentation to which schema version that feature is compatible with.
If a command results in an error, the following response is returned:
{
"type": "result",
"success": false,
"messageId": 1,
"errorCode": "schema_incompatible"
}
The following error codes exist:
|code
|description
|unknown_command
|Unknown command
|node_not_found
|Node not found
|schema_incompatible
|Incompatible Schema
|zwave_error
|Error from Z-Wave JS
|unknown_error
|Unknown exception
In the case of
zwave_error, the extra keys
zwaveErrorCode and
zwaveErrorMessage will be added.
{ "type": "result", "success": false, "messageId": 1, "errorCode": "zwave_error", "zwaveErrorCode": 18, "zwaveErrorMessage": "The message cannot be sent because node 61 is dead" }
Z-Wave JS Server does not handle authentication and allows all connections to the websocket API. If you want to add authentication, add authentication middleware to your Express instance or run NGINX in front of Express instance.